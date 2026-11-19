Heavy rain has pushed 23 Bahia municipalities into emergency, and the state is now helping town halls ask the federal government for recognition and funds.

File photo: Containers at the Port of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Photo: Samory Pereira Santos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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More than 200 millimetres of rain fell on Malhada, a town in south-west Bahia, in under 12 hours on Monday 16 November 2026. Floods damaged roads and left residents isolated, the Bahia state government said.

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By the evening of Wednesday 18 November 2026, the Bahia state government counted 23 municipalities under emergency decrees because of heavy rain. Inema, the state’s environment and water institute, has renewed flood and landslide warnings until Thursday 19 November 2026.

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Key Facts What. Heavy rain put 23 municipalities in Brazil’s Bahia state under emergency decrees by Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Trend. The count rose from 19 on Monday 16 November to 23 on Wednesday 18 November.

Warning. Inema, Bahia’s environment and water institute, warns of floods and landslides until Thursday 19 November 2026.

Next. Federal recognition, requested through S2ID, the national disaster information system, opens the way to funds.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Heavy rain has pushed 23 Bahia municipalities into emergency, and the state is now helping town halls ask the federal government for recognition and funds.

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The Big Picture

A state of emergency in Brazil starts locally, when a municipality issues a decree after a disaster. The town hall then asks the federal government to recognise it through S2ID, the national disaster information system.

Federal recognition opens the way to money for humanitarian aid and recovery, and requests for it go through S2ID. In Bahia, the state civil defence agency Sudec (Superintendência de Proteção e Defesa Civil) is helping town halls prepare those requests, according to a state statement of 18 November 2026.

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The scale grew within days. The state counted 19 municipalities with decrees on Monday 16 November and 23 by the evening of Wednesday 18 November 2026, after Jaguaquara was added on 17 November and Arataca, Iuiú and Rafael Jambeiro on 18 November.

The list covers different regions of the state, from Malhada in the south-west to Arataca in the south. It also includes Porto Seguro and Ilhéus, two known beach destinations.

In the same week we reported floods in Minas Gerais state in an earlier article. The record available to us does not say how this rain compares with earlier seasons, so we do not rank this event against past floods.

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Arataca: A Report We Could Not Confirm

A Brazilian news-agency report of 18 November says video from Arataca, in southern Bahia, shows residents forming human chains and using ropes to rescue people from flooded streets. We could not confirm the video with the state government or the town hall.

The same report says the town hall estimates that 200 to 300 families were affected, and the number of displaced people was still being counted. It also describes collapsed houses, which it does not attribute to officials.

A street square in Nordestina, a town in northeastern Bahia. (File photo; not one of the flooded towns)

Malhada: Over 200 Millimetres in Under 12 Hours

The Bahia state government said more than 200 mm of rain fell in Malhada in under 12 hours on Monday 16 November 2026. The town lies in south-west Bahia, about 780 km from Salvador, and floods damaged roads and left residents isolated, mainly in the district of Canabrava.

Seinfra, the state road agency, repaired two eroded stretches of the BA-160 highway between Julião and Canabrava, and traffic is open again. The state government said on 18 November that Seinfra is monitoring six incidents on state roads and municipal access routes, including stretches of the BA-160.

On Wednesday 18 November the Fire Brigade’s air unit flew over the affected communities, including some that had been without electricity and road access. The state government called it a new overflight.

What the State Government Is Doing

On Sunday 15 November 2026 Governor Jerônimo Rodrigues expressed solidarity with families hit in Ruy Barbosa, Rafael Jambeiro, Ubaíra and Santo Estêvão. The state government said the Fire Brigade, civil defence and the health secretariat were mobilised, that Sudec technicians were already in the towns, and that humanitarian aid awaited emergency decrees.

On Monday 16 November Rodrigues held a virtual meeting with Malhada’s mayor Gimmy Ramos and state agencies. The state is sending food baskets and medicines, a social-assistance team is identifying families in need, and a state school was made available as a shelter if needed.

On Wednesday 18 November the state Fire Brigade (CBMBA) made a new overflight of the worst-hit communities, with the mayor aboard the aircraft Fênix 01. Colonel Aloísio Fernandes, the brigade’s commander-general, said the aircraft “allows reaching hard-to-access areas, assessing damage and supporting teams”.

The air unit then stood down and remains on call in Vitória da Conquista. Osny Bomfim, the Sudec superintendent, said in a state statement on 18 November that the aim is “to guarantee the technical support town halls need” so the processes “advance correctly”.

Warnings Run Until Thursday

Inema renewed its “attention” and “alert” warnings for all 417 municipalities of Bahia until Thursday 19 November 2026. The warnings cover moderate to heavy rain with thunder.

The institute names a risk of flooding, flash floods, fast river rises and landslides on saturated slopes. These are the authority’s own warnings, and we add no advice of our own.

Why It Matters

Federal recognition opens the way to funds for aid and recovery, and by 18 November 2026 the state government counted 23 of Bahia’s 417 municipalities, about 5.5%, with emergency decrees. Residents are the ones affected; two towns on the list, Porto Seguro and Ilhéus, are known beach destinations, and we found no official statement on tourism disruption.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Thursday 19 November 2026, when Inema’s warnings for all 417 municipalities run out. The second is federal recognition of the emergencies through S2ID, for the newest decrees, with no date confirmed.

What Is Not Known

No official death toll or injury count appears in the state statements of 15 to 18 November 2026 that we read. We also do not know how many people have been displaced statewide or what the total damage is.

It is not known whether or when federal recognition will be granted for the newest decrees; the state’s panel showed eight decrees already recognised by the federal government on 17 November. We found no rain forecast beyond Thursday 19 November 2026.

What It Means for You

For a reader abroad, this is a story about residents and about how Brazil’s disaster system moves money from the federal government to town halls. Inema, the authority that issues the state’s weather alerts, has set its own warnings through Thursday 19 November 2026.

The next signal is whether federal recognition arrives. That is the step that releases the funds.

In Plain English

Situação de emergência: a state of emergency that a municipality declares by decree after a disaster.

a state of emergency that a municipality declares by decree after a disaster. S2ID: Brazil’s national disaster information system, where towns file requests for federal recognition and resources.

Brazil’s national disaster information system, where towns file requests for federal recognition and resources. Sudec: Bahia’s state civil defence agency, which helps town halls prepare those requests.

Bahia’s state civil defence agency, which helps town halls prepare those requests. Inema: Bahia’s environment and water institute, which issues the state’s weather alerts.

Bahia’s environment and water institute, which issues the state’s weather alerts. Seinfra: the Bahia state road agency.

the Bahia state road agency. CBMBA: the Bahia state Fire Brigade.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Bahia towns are in a state of emergency?

By the evening of Wednesday 18 November 2026, the Bahia state government counted 23 municipalities with emergency decrees because of heavy rain. The count was 19 on Monday 16 November.

How does an emergency decree lead to money?

A municipal decree is the first step, and the town hall then asks the federal government to recognise it through S2ID, the national disaster information system. Federal recognition opens the way to funds for humanitarian aid and recovery.

Is there an official death toll?

No official death toll or injury count appears in the state statements of 15 to 18 November 2026 that we read. We therefore make no statement either way.

How long do the weather warnings last?

Inema renewed its attention and alert warnings for all 417 Bahia municipalities until Thursday 19 November 2026. They cover moderate to heavy rain, flash floods, fast river rises and landslides on saturated slopes.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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