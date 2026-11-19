Sudan is cheap in dollars and punishing in pounds: the currency has fallen far faster than most incomes, and the biggest costs are power, water and care that are often missing.

Omdurman National Bank and Bank of Khartoum branches beside Omdurman market, Sudan. File photo, 2015. (Photo: ASIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Sudan: Cost of Living

Life in Sudan now costs little in dollars and a great deal in pounds, because the currency keeps falling and prices follow it. Sudan Tribune, a Sudanese news site, put the street rate near 11,000 Sudanese pounds per US dollar on Sunday 15 November 2026, up from an April average of 4,050 recorded by the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN food agency.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

For an American the first number is not a price at all: the US State Department rates Sudan Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning. What follows describes what Sudanese residents pay in a war that began in April 2023, and our guide to moving to Sudan covers what a stay would involve.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Rent and food look cheap only to people who earn dollars. The costs that hurt most are electricity, clean water and medical care, which are often unavailable.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Key Facts Dollar rate. About 11,000 pounds per US$1 on the street market on 15 November 2026.

Rent. Returnee rents run from 300,000 to 600,000 pounds a month (about US$27 to US$55).

Fuel. Petrol cost 40,000 pounds a gallon (about US$3.64) in Gezira state, south of Khartoum, on 24 October.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, puts a ceasefire by 31 December at 11% (US$119,643 traded overall; 7:50 a.m. ET).

As of. 19 November 2026, 12:50 GMT.

Sudan is cheap in dollars and punishing in pounds: the currency has fallen far faster than most incomes, and the biggest costs are power, water and care that are often missing.

The Big Picture: A Currency in Free Fall

Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, have fought since April 2023, and the war has wrecked banks, farms and power lines. WFP’s May 2026 Sudan Market Monitor recorded a parallel-market average of 4,050 pounds per US dollar in April, against 3,170 at commercial banks.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Ghana's central bank cuts its rate to 11%” Get the brief

Dabanga, an independent Sudanese outlet, headlined the dollar at 10,300 pounds on 22 October 2026, and Sudan Tribune near 11,000 on 15 November. One later report of about 12,000 on 18 November could not be confirmed, so this guide converts at 11,000.

The Central Bank of Sudan’s exchange-rate page lists rates dated 12 April 2023, so we found no current official rate. Every dollar figure below is therefore a street-rate estimate and moves daily.

What Rent and Housing Cost

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, reported returnees paying 300,000 to 600,000 pounds a month in rent, Dabanga said on 30 August 2026, citing the agency’s June report. At 11,000 pounds per dollar that is about US$27 to US$55, though the pound was stronger when UNHCR counted.

Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based broadcaster, reported on 19 May 2026 that Khartoum property prices had fallen 30 to 40% depending on location and building condition. It added that rents vary with whether a building has its own electricity generator.

Demand is rising as people return: UNHCR’s August assessment counted about 2.5 million people back in Khartoum state, Al Jazeera reported on 3 November. We found no published rent data for Port Sudan, the Red Sea port city, or for housing used by foreign staff.

Workers load donated wheat onto trucks at Port Sudan, Sudan’s main Red Sea port, in a photo from the 2000s. (Photo: USAID, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What Food and Everyday Goods Cost

In Port Sudan on 12 November 2026 a pound of sugar cost 10,000 pounds (about US$0.91), two pieces of bread 1,000 (about US$0.09) and an egg 1,700 (about US$0.15), Dabanga reported. A kilogram of potatoes cost 12,000 pounds (about US$1.09), and cooking gas 150,000 (about US$13.64), with no cylinder size given.

Inland, power cuts add their own prices: in Rabak, a town in White Nile state, a block of ice cost 60,000 pounds (about US$5.45) and charging a phone 5,000 (about US$0.45) during a two-week blackout, Dabanga reported on 10 November. Al Jazeera reported in May that bread had reached five times its pre-war price.

WFP found the national cost of its local food basket rose 17.9% in April from March. The agency tied the rise to the pound’s fall and to disrupted supply chains.

Fuel, Transport and Power

A gallon (3.8 litres) of petrol cost 40,000 pounds (about US$3.64) in Gezira state and 35,000 (about US$3.18) in Port Sudan, Al Jazeera reported on 24 October 2026. Both dollar figures use today’s 11,000 rate, not the lower rate of that week.

Sudan’s Transport Chambers Union, the transport operators’ body, raised intercity bus fares 40% and minibus fares 30% in October, Al Jazeera reported. A cleaner who earns 400,000 pounds a month (about US$36) told it a short fare rose from 700 pounds before the war to 2,000 to 2,500.

Power and water are the bigger costs. Dabanga reported on 30 August that frequent power cuts remained the biggest obstacle to normal life in Khartoum, and that UNHCR saw a major decline in reliable clean water, so families buy it at markets.

Money, Banks and Getting Paid

Payments are fragile: Dabanga reported on 10 September that outages of Bankak, the Bank of Khartoum’s dominant mobile payment app, disrupted payments and markets. A minibus driver told Al Jazeera on 24 October that he keeps about 50,000 pounds a day (about US$4.55) after fuel and costs.

As simple arithmetic, a monthly pay of US$1,000 converts to about 11 million pounds, about 27 to 28 times that cleaner’s wage. We found no published pay data for aid staff or any guidance on whether foreign cards work.

Health, Hunger and Safety

The US State Department rates Sudan Level 4, Do Not Travel, and says the US Embassy in Khartoum suspended operations in April 2023. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) likewise advises against all travel, says there are no British consular staff in Sudan, and warns that travel insurance could be invalidated.

The FCDO says medical evacuation is likely to be necessary for all but the most basic treatment. The 12 October 2026 alert, citing the World Health Organization (WHO), said 37% of Sudan’s health facilities had stopped functioning.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a UN-backed hunger monitor, warned on 12 October of a growing risk of famine across parts of Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan, regions in western and central Sudan. The alert asked for urgent access to frontline areas, especially North and West Kordofan.

What Is Not Known

No official exchange rate or national price index is published, so every price here is a single-day report from one town, not an average. We found no rent data for foreign-staff housing, and the 18 November street quote of about 12,000 pounds rests on one report.

What It Means for You

For Americans with relatives or projects in Sudan, the street rate decides what a dollar buys: about 11,000 pounds on 15 November, against 3,170 at banks in April. The pound’s fall is why a dollar buys much more rent and bread in pounds than it did in April.

For anyone weighing a trip, both the US and UK governments advise against travel, and prices are the smaller question. Power, water and medical care decide daily life more than any price on this page.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, the platform where people trade real money on events, puts a Sudan civil war ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at about 11%, the midpoint between a 6-cent bid and a 16-cent ask, at 7:50 a.m. ET on 19 November 2026, with US$119,643 traded across all of the market’s dates and US$15,105 on that date. The wide spread marks a thin market, and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to live in Sudan in 2026?

Prices are low in dollars but high in pounds. Rent runs 300,000 to 600,000 pounds a month (about US$27 to US$55), and petrol was 40,000 pounds a gallon (about US$3.64) in Gezira state in late October.

What is the Sudanese pound exchange rate?

Sudan Tribune put the street rate near 11,000 pounds per US dollar on 15 November 2026. We found no current official rate, and one 18 November report of about 12,000 is unconfirmed.

How much is rent in Khartoum?

UNHCR reported returnee rents of 300,000 to 600,000 pounds a month, which is about US$27 to US$55 at 11,000 per dollar. Al Jazeera reported in May that Khartoum property prices had fallen 30 to 40%.

Is it safe for Americans to move to Sudan?

No, the US State Department rates Sudan Level 4, Do Not Travel, and the US Embassy in Khartoum suspended operations in April 2023. The UK also advises against all travel.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error