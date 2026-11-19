LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Thursday, November 19, 2026

As of 12:45 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:45 a.m. Brasília, Thursday 19 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:35 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Mexico’s peso and Brazil’s real both weakened on Wednesday, so check your exchange rate before you move money into or out of either currency. Brazil’s Senate passed the government’s fiscal package, a budget-tightening bill, by 69 votes to 2, and Friday 20 November is a national holiday in Brazil. 01 Mexico’s peso weakened 2.4% on Wednesday. It closed at 18.8575 per US$1 against 18.4185 a day earlier, so MXN 10,000 now buys about US$530. It closed at 18.8575 per US$1 against 18.4185 a day earlier, so MXN 10,000 now buys about US$530. Money Today 02 Brazil’s Senate approved the fiscal package 69 to 2. The text now goes to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, and the central bank’s reference rate rose to 5.8102 reais per US$1. The text now goes to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, and the central bank’s reference rate rose to 5.8102 reais per US$1. Status Board 03 Brazil closes for Black Consciousness Day on Friday. Argentina follows with a Monday holiday on 23 November. Argentina follows with a Monday holiday on 23 November. The Calendar Ahead What changed since yesterday: The Senate vote that was due on Wednesday afternoon is done, and all five currencies on our board weakened against the US dollar. The overnight storm outlook now watches a low-pressure system forming near the Bahamas, off the US southeast coast. The Senate vote that was due on Wednesday afternoon is done, and all five currencies on our board weakened against the US dollar. The overnight storm outlook now watches a low-pressure system forming near the Bahamas, off the US southeast coast. Weather Watch

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

01 Weather Watch

Low Near the Bahamas May Form Off the US Coast Outlook Area Offshore the southeastern US coast, near the northern Bahamas Status A non-tropical low is expected to form by late Friday Chance Formation chance near 0% through 48 hours and 60% (medium) through 7 days Pacific No formation expected in the eastern and central North Pacific during the next 7 days Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) lists no active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific, according to its overnight outlooks. It says a low-pressure system expected near the northern Bahamas by late Friday could become a subtropical or tropical storm, and it puts the chance of that within 7 days at 60%. Regardless of development, strong winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding are likely along parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic US coasts into early next week. We did not read a national weather service alert for our Latin American countries, so follow your local weather service for warnings. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued overnight, Thursday 19 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Argentina’s trade balance is the main Latin American data release today.

7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 2:00 p.m. ET 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: October trade balance from INDEC; the calendar expects a surplus of US$2.05 billion, against US$2.98 billion in September. Source: Rio Times economic calendar, our own calendar of data releases 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch Hour not confirmed Peru Peru: third-quarter current account (the balance of payments with the rest of the world) from the central bank. Details in The Calendar Ahead

03 Money Today

These are Wednesday 18 November closes, except Colombia’s official rate, which applies today. All five currencies weakened against the US dollar, with Mexico’s peso down the most.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.8102 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Wed 18 Nov +0.0251 (+0.43%) vs 5.7851 on Tue 17 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$172 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 19 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.8575 pesos per US$1 Market close, Wed 18 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate); Mexican press reports put the close near 18.85 +0.4390 (+2.38%) vs 18.4185 on Tue 17 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$530 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 18 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,326.96 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Thu 19 Nov +17.41 (+0.53%) vs 3,309.55 that applied Wed 18 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$301 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 19 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4333 soles per US$1 Market close, Wed 18 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read, and the tax authority SUNAT’s sell rate dated 18 Nov was 3.415 +0.0183 (+0.54%) vs 3.4150 on Tue 17 Nov · sol weaker PEN 1,000 ≈ US$291 Market close, 18 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,559.50 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Wed 18 Nov; blue (informal) sell 1,630 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,724.10, both quoted Wed 18 Nov at 3:56 p.m. ET +7.50 (+0.48%) vs 1,552.00 on Tue 17 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$641 at the wholesale rate, US$580 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL; read 19 Nov 2026

Brazil’s Senate passed the government’s fiscal package on Wednesday, and we found no official statement tying it to the currency move. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 1.34% to 167,538 points.

04 Status Board

Brazil Fiscal Package Thu 12 Nov: the Senate approved the main text of Complementary Bill 299/2026, a budget bill, by 45 votes to 31Wed 18 Nov: the Senate completed the vote in a final round, 69 votes to 2; the government expects the primary balance (revenue minus spending, before interest) to improve by R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion in 2027 (about US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion)Moves to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house; we found no date for that vote Source: Agência Senado (the Senate’s news agency), 18 Nov 2026; conversion at the 18 Nov PTAX Brazil Dollar and Stocks Tue 17 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.7851 reais per US$1 and the Ibovespa closed at 167,538Wed 18 Nov: PTAX 5.8102, and the Ibovespa closed at 167,538, down 1.34%The real weakened while stocks fell Rates as in Money Today; Ibovespa from the same market-data feed Mexico Peso Tue 17 Nov: the market close was 18.4185 pesos per US$1Wed 18 Nov: the market close was 18.8575, a 2.38% weaker pesoThe largest move of the five currencies on this page; the peso opened near 18.41 and weakened through the day, and we found no official statement on the cause Mexico figures as read in Money Today Argentina Informal Dollars Tue 17 Nov: the blue rate sold at 1,605 pesos per US$1 and the CCL at 1,697.20Wed 18 Nov: blue 1,630 and CCL 1,724.10, both at 3:56 p.m. ETBoth informal rates rose about 1.6%, while the wholesale rate rose 0.48% Argentina rates as read in Money Today Chile Growth Data Mon 2 Nov: the central bank’s monthly activity index (Imacec) for September rose 0.2% over a year earlierWed 18 Nov: the central bank was due to publish third-quarter growth; we could not read the releaseNot known; check the central bank’s national accounts release Source: Banco Central de Chile (the central bank), monthly activity index note of 2 Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Brazil Holiday Friday Brazil made 20 November a national holiday, Black Consciousness Day, under Law 14,759 of 2023. If you have a Federal Police, bank or tax-office appointment that day, confirm it with the office first. Source: Presidência da República (Brazil’s presidency), Law 14,759 of 21 December 2023 Argentina Holiday Monday Argentina’s Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado, moves from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026. Government offices and banks are generally closed on national holidays. Source: Argentine government holiday calendar (argentina.gob.ar), 2026 Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: the Banco de Brasília headquarters tower in Brasília, Brazil.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:35 a.m. ET (2:35 a.m. Brasília), 19 November 2026 Brazil Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change about 83.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 5.9%. US$113,950 traded in total. Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 93.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 5.5%. US$31,601 traded in total. Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 61.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 31.7%. US$43,184 traded in total. Chile Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 57.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 36.5%. US$28,984 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% about 96.6%, and 25.0% to 29.9% about 2.2%. US$105,230 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 19 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Thu 19 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: October trade balance from INDEC, the statistics institute; the calendar expects US$2.05 billion, against US$2.98 billion before

Thu 19 Nov Hour not confirmed Peru: third-quarter current account from the central bank

Fri 20 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: September retail sales from INEGI, the national statistics institute

Fri 20 Nov Brazil: Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday honouring Afro-Brazilian history

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado (moved from Friday 20)

Mon 23 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: third-quarter economic growth and September economic activity from INEGI

Tue 24 Nov 6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: November consumer confidence from FGV, a business school and think tank

Tue 24 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for the first half of November from INEGI

Tue 24 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: September economic activity index from INDEC

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index; previous reading 0.32% for the month

Thu 26 Nov United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed

Fri 27 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from IBGE, the statistics institute

Mon 30 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: October unemployment rate from DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 19 Nov 2026; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Mexico’s Peso Weaken So Much on Wednesday? The peso closed at 18.8575 per US$1 on Wednesday 18 November, 2.38% weaker than the 18.4185 of Tuesday. Mexican reports that morning pointed to a US dollar index at a 19-month high and to expectations about US Federal Reserve rate decisions, and we found no official statement on the afternoon slide. Did Brazil’s Senate Pass the Fiscal Package? Yes, the Senate finished voting on Wednesday 18 November, approving Complementary Bill 299/2026 by 69 votes to 2 in its final round. The text now goes to the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house. What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,326.96 pesos per US$1 for Thursday 19 November 2026. That is 17.41 pesos weaker than the 3,309.55 that applied on Wednesday.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Agência Senado; Banco Central de Chile; INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); Presidência da República (Brazil’s presidency); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.