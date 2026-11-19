A claimed strike from the air has put El Salvador's hard-line style at the centre of Haiti's fight with its gangs.

File photo: Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador. Photo: Casa Presidencial de El Salvador, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Haiti Crisis

Haiti woke on Wednesday to the sound of explosions north of its capital, and by evening a foreign president was taking credit. Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, says his forces struck the mansion of a Haitian gang leader.

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The strike adds a dramatic chapter to the Haiti crisis, in which gangs control much of Port-au-Prince, the capital. Our earlier report covered the marches that came just before it.

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Key Facts Who. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, says his forces struck a Haitian gang leader’s mansion.

What. Bukele posted a video of helicopters firing at the house, with smoke rising.

When. Early Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Canaan, north of Port-au-Prince. No exact time is public.

Unknown. Whether gang leader Jeff Larose was killed is unclear; no casualties are reported.

Next. Salvadoran troops say they stay until four missing colleagues are found.

This story is part of our coverage of the haiti crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Haiti Police Say 34 Gang Members Killed

A claimed strike from the air has put El Salvador’s hard-line style at the centre of Haiti’s fight with its gangs.

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In plain English Armed gangs run large parts of Haiti, and El Salvador has sent about 2,500 soldiers to fight them. Its president says those troops just hit the house of a gang boss, but proof of the damage and of the weapons used is thin.

What Bukele Says Happened

Bukele wrote on X that the strike was “my gift to the Haitian people on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières,” a reference to the 1803 battle that helped win Haiti’s independence from France. His video starts with an old clip of Larose posing in front of the house, then cuts to Salvadoran helicopters firing at it.

Jeff Larose leads the gang known as the “Taliban,” which has long controlled Canaan, a district north of Port-au-Prince. Local media and residents reported several explosions there on Wednesday morning, and local outlets said drones destroyed the property.

Bukele said his troops demolished the house, but no independent account of the damage has appeared. The video shows helicopters, and no source we reviewed mentions missiles.

File photo, 3 January 2025: Guatemalan and Salvadoran troops arrive at Port-au-Prince airport. Photo: US Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

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Why the Mansion Was an Easy Target

Diego Da Rin, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based conflict-research think tank, called the house “a very defiant act” by Larose. He said it is “very easy to identify by satellite.”

Da Rin doubted that Larose was inside when the strike hit. Gang leaders, he noted, keep several residences, so a hit on one house does not mean the man is dead or captured.

The Troops and the Politics

Bukele sent about 2,500 special troops to Haiti last month, after four Salvadoran aviation technicians went missing following an attack on Oct. 18. Their whereabouts are still unknown, and Gustavo Villatoro, El Salvador’s Justice and Public Security Minister, said on Nov. 16 that the troops will leave once the four are found.

The soldiers operate separately from the Gang Suppression Force, the United Nations-backed mission in Haiti. That force, which backs Haitian police against gangs, said it was not involved in this strike.

Thousands of Haitians marched in Port-au-Prince on Nov. 17 to back the Salvadorans, and Haiti’s Cabinet approved a security agreement with El Salvador the same day. The Larose strike followed a Nov. 8 attack on the home of Wilson Joseph, known as Lanmò San Jou, leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, another powerful Haitian gang.

What It Means for US Readers

Haitian gangs drive migration and keep US officials warning travellers away, so a foreign force that actually pushes them back would matter in Miami and Washington. The strike is a test of whether airpower can break gang control, or only scatter it.

Our Haiti gang crisis explainer sets out how far that control reaches.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Larose is alive, how badly the house was damaged beyond Bukele’s claim, or what weapons were used. It is also unclear whether Haitian police or soldiers took part.

No reaction from the Haitian government to this specific strike has been reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jeff Larose?

Larose leads the gang known as the Taliban, which has long controlled Canaan, north of Port-au-Prince. Bukele says his forces struck Larose’s mansion on Nov. 18.

Was Larose killed?

That is not known, and no casualties have been reported. Analyst Diego Da Rin doubts Larose was at the house.

Sources: Nayib Bukele on X; El Salvador Ministry of Justice and Public Security; Haiti’s Council of Ministers; UN-backed Gang Suppression Force; International Crisis Group; Rio Times reporting, 18-19 November 2026.

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