Haiti’s election council is assessing samples of voting equipment in Denmark, 241 days before the planned first round. No order or delivery has been announced.

The cathedral and main square of Cap-Haïtien, the old colonial port of Cap-Français, pictured in November 2012. Photo: Lionel Baur / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Elections: Haiti

Haiti’s election officials are in Denmark this week, examining the voting booths, kits and ink that a long-delayed vote will depend on. The Provisional Electoral Council, known by its French initials CEP, is the body that organises Haiti’s elections.

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A CEP delegation led by electoral councillor Jacques Desrosiers is in Copenhagen from 16 to 19 November 2026, the CEP said in a note published on 18 November 2026. It is taking part in a joint mission with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN’s development agency, which supports Haiti’s elections.

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For readers abroad, the trip is a sign that the CEP is still testing equipment specifications for Haiti’s first national vote since 2016. The CEP note describes an assessment of samples and mentions no orders or deliveries.

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Key Facts Who. The CEP delegation, led by councillor Jacques Desrosiers, working with the UN Development Programme.

What. Samples of voting booths, election kits, indelible ink and printing security features are under assessment.

When. Copenhagen, 16 to 19 November 2026; first round planned for 18 July 2027.

Unknown. No supplier, quantity, cost or result of the assessment has been published.

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:09 GMT.

Haiti’s election council is assessing samples of voting equipment in Denmark, 241 days before the planned first round. No order or delivery has been announced.

What We Know

The CEP said in a note published on 18 November 2026 that its delegation is taking part in the mission from 16 to 19 November 2026. The delegation is led by electoral councillor Jacques Desrosiers.

The mission assesses samples and technical specifications of election material for the coming general elections, the CEP said. That material includes voting booths, election kits, indelible ink and the security features tied to printing the election material.

The stated aim is to check conformity with technical and operational requirements and with international standards. In plain terms, officials want to know whether sample equipment meets the written specifications.

A street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince, in an undated archive photo. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

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How Haiti Got Here

Haiti has held no national election since 2016, as of 19 November 2026. It has had no elected president since Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021.

The CEP published a new calendar on 28 October 2026 with the first round of presidential and legislative elections on Sunday 18 July 2027. It sets the second round for 4 October 2027 and final results for 23 October 2027.

This is the third date set for these elections. In early October 2026 the CEP postponed indefinitely the vote planned for 13 December 2026, citing technical and operational requirements and the conditions for running the stages properly.

The new calendar puts the first round more than seven months after the date once planned. Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas, and gang violence threatens the preparations.

The Copenhagen check does not rule out further delay, because the CEP note names no supplier and no delivery date. It also leaves open who will pay for the material.

Why It Matters

There are 241 days between 19 November 2026 and the CEP’s planned first round on 18 July 2027, by our count. The CEP note describes a check of samples and mentions no orders or deliveries, so the date depends on steps it does not describe.

What to Watch Next

The CEP calendar published on 28 October 2026 sets the first round for Sunday 18 July 2027. It sets the runoff for 4 October 2027.

A Case for Caution

In a paper dated 14 October 2026, two weeks before the new calendar, analysts at Chatham House, a London think tank, argued that Haiti must not rush to reschedule elections. They wrote that a credible, secure electoral process is the priority.

What Is Not Known

The CEP note does not name the Danish facility or the manufacturers. It also gives no quantities, cost or result of the assessment.

It is not known who pays for the material or when it will be delivered. No result of the Copenhagen assessment had been published as of 19 November 2026.

What It Means for You

The people most affected are Haitian voters, donors who support the process and the UN Development Programme, which is part of the Copenhagen mission. For anyone else watching Haiti, the useful signal is whether samples turn into orders.

The date to hold onto is Sunday 18 July 2027, the first round on the CEP’s calendar. The CEP note leaves the supplier, the cost and the delivery date unanswered.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CEP doing in Copenhagen?

A CEP delegation led by councillor Jacques Desrosiers is assessing election material samples with the UN Development Programme from 16 to 19 November 2026. The CEP said the aim is to check conformity with technical requirements and international standards.

Which material is being checked?

The CEP said the mission assesses samples and specifications of voting booths, election kits, indelible ink and the security features tied to printing election material. It did not name the facility or manufacturers.

When will Haiti vote?

The CEP calendar of 28 October 2026 sets the first round for 18 July 2027 and the second round for 4 October 2027. Final results are due on 23 October 2027.

Why was the December 2026 vote postponed?

In early October 2026 the CEP postponed indefinitely the vote planned for 13 December 2026. It cited technical and operational requirements and the conditions for running the stages properly.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: CEP note of 18 November 2026; CEP electoral calendar of 28 October 2026; Conseil Électoral Provisoire · Chatham House

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