Port-au-Prince and its bay seen from a hillside in September 2008, a file photo. Photo: U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

HAITI · ELECTIONS

Haiti’s election authority says a worldwide Microsoft Outlook outage, not a cyberattack, disrupted the online system where candidates register for the 2027 vote. The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the body that organises Haitian elections, gave that explanation in its Note 95 on Saturday 14 November 2026.

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Some headlines on Wednesday 18 November spoke of an attack and an alteration of the council’s computer system, but the CEP’s note describes neither. For US readers it matters because a credible election is the stated route out of a crisis that has brought a UN-authorised security force to Haiti.

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Key Facts The claim Some headlines spoke of an attack on Haiti’s election authority, the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP).

The CEP note The CEP’s own note blames a worldwide Microsoft Outlook email outage and describes no attack.

The deadlines Online candidate registration closed on 15 November; supporting papers are due Monday 30 November.

The vote The first round is scheduled for Sunday 18 July 2027, moved from 13 December 2026.

Haiti’s election authority points to a global email outage, not a hack, for the failures that hit online candidate registration.

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The Big Picture: A Vote Haiti Has Waited For

Haiti has had no elected president since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July 2021. The CEP moved the first round from Sunday 13 December 2026 to Sunday 18 July 2027 in an updated calendar published in late October 2026, as covered in our report on the new election dates.

In its 14 November note the CEP asks candidates and the public for patience. Registration has two steps, with candidates filing online first and handing in supporting papers by Monday 30 November.

The UN Security Council backs the security side of the plan. On Tuesday 29 September 2026 it voted 12 to 0, with China, Pakistan and Russia abstaining, to renew the Gang Suppression Force, a UN-authorised multinational force fighting armed gangs, until 31 March 2027.

UN officials have warned the Council that gang violence threatens the elections. The Force has more than 2,000 personnel from six countries, about a third of the 5,550 the Council authorised in 2025.

File photo: a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in July 2012. Photo: Alex Proimos, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the CEP Said About the Outage

Note 95, dated 14 November 2026, says a worldwide interruption of Microsoft services disrupted the Outlook email service. The CEP says this intermittently affected its digital platform and the online registration of candidates.

The council says it is following the incident and studying measures to limit the effect on registration. It asks parties, party groupings and independent candidates for patience and understanding.

The note does not mention any intrusion, hacker or altered data. As of 15:30 UTC on 18 November we found no CEP statement that describes an attack.

On 9 November the CEP said 31 political parties, 17 party groupings and 3 independent candidates had finished registering their members and supporters. That step is separate from filing candidates, so the figure is not a count of candidates.

Why It Matters

A registration system that fails close to a deadline can shut out candidates and hand the losers a grievance, so the cause matters. An outage and an attack call for very different responses, and the CEP has so far described only the first.

The window was tight: the online deadline of 15 November came eight months before the first round on 18 July 2027, and supporting papers are due only 15 days later, on 30 November. Any lost days therefore fall inside the most compressed part of the calendar.

What to Watch

Two dated checkpoints stand on the CEP’s published schedule: supporting papers for candidate files are due Monday 30 November 2026, and the first round is scheduled for Sunday 18 July 2027. The CEP has promised further updates on the outage and on measures to keep operations running, with no date given.

Whether the 15 November online deadline was extended is not confirmed. A technical finding from the CEP, or from UN electoral advisers, would settle the attack question.

What Is Not Known

The CEP has not said how many candidates were blocked or whether anyone missed the 15 November deadline. It has also not published a technical account of the failures beyond the Outlook explanation.

We found no evidence of an intrusion or of altered data, and no claim of responsibility. That absence is not proof that nothing happened, only that nothing has been confirmed.

What It Means for You

If you follow Haiti as an investor, aid donor or voter in the Haitian diaspora in the US, treat the attack claim as unconfirmed until the CEP says otherwise. The confirmed facts are an email outage, a filing deadline and an election date in July 2027.

Travellers should check the US State Department’s current advice for Haiti at travel.state.gov, since election dates do not change security conditions. More coverage is in our Haiti news hub and our report on the candidate filing deadline.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Haiti’s Election Computer System Attacked?

The CEP has not said so. Its Note 95 of 14 November blames a worldwide Microsoft Outlook outage for intermittent failures on its digital platform.

When Is Haiti’s Next Election?

The first round is scheduled for Sunday 18 July 2027, after the earlier date of 13 December 2026 was moved. Check the CEP’s published calendar for later changes.

What Is the CEP?

The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) is the body that organises elections in Haiti. It runs party and candidate registration, including the online platform.

What Is the Gang Suppression Force?

It is a UN-authorised multinational force fighting armed gangs in Haiti. The Security Council renewed it on 29 September 2026 until 31 March 2027.

Sources: CEP Note 95 on the Microsoft Outlook outage, 14 November 2026; CEP press notes and 2026-2027 calendar; UN Security Council press release on Resolution 2829 (2026), 29 September 2026; UN Security Council briefing on Haiti and the elections.

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