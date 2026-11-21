A deep quake under the Andes shook central Peru on Friday night, and the first damage reports point to cracked walls, blocked roads and power cuts. Indeci’s emergency centre is still collecting reports.

Lima's Plaza Mayor in the historic centre at night, in 2019; Lurín Live lies far to the south of the centre. Photo: Jonathan M. Corredor O. / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Earthquake: Peru

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A magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck central Peru on Friday 20 November 2026 cracked a hospital in Pichanaqui, in Junín region, took a wall off a house and cut power in at least two towns in the central Andes, according to Indeci, Peru’s civil-defence institute. On Friday night Indeci’s head said he had received no reports of injured people.

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The Instituto Geofísico del Perú (IGP), the national geophysical institute, put the quake at 19:09 Peru time (00:09 GMT on Saturday 21 November), with its epicentre 30 km north-west of the town of Junín, in Junín region. Damage reports have since come from Junín, Pasco and Huánuco regions and from Lima and Callao, Lima’s port city.

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Key Facts Who. Indeci, Peru’s civil-defence institute, describes the damage.

What. A magnitude 6.7 quake damaged a hospital, homes, a church and roads.

Where. Junín, Pasco, Huánuco, Lima and Callao in Peru.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.

A deep quake under the Andes shook central Peru on Friday night, and the first damage reports point to cracked walls, blocked roads and power cuts. Indeci’s emergency centre is still collecting reports.

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Friday’s quake came three months after the 20 August Ayacucho quake. On 20 August 2026 the IGP rated the quake in the Ayacucho region, another Andean department, at magnitude 7.2, while the US Geological Survey (USGS), the American federal quake agency, measured it at 6.7 and 99 km deep.

The terminal and control tower of Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, where the quake was felt. File photo. Photo: TomasVial, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The July quake at Chongos Bajo, in Junín’s Chupaca province, was smaller but struck close to towns and made adobe homes fall. Rated magnitude 5.1 at first, it left 5 dead, 52 homes destroyed and 27 more uninhabitable, according to Indeci.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Luis Vásquez Guerrero, head of Indeci, said reports reaching the national emergency operations centre (COEN) include damage to a hospital, homes, a church and roads, plus power interruptions. By the time of his interview he had received no reports of injured people.

In Pichanaqui, in Junín region, the hospital has cracks and debris on its first floor, and one house lost a wall. Power also failed in San Luis de Shuaro, in Junín, and in Chaupimarca, in Pasco region.

Other homes in Junín region were also affected, and Indeci has given no numbers for them. Its Junín office is still checking the outlying districts.

Indeci said the Tarma–San Ramón road in Junín was restricted and that rockfalls, meaning rock shaken loose from slopes, hit the Lima–Huancayo road. One vehicle stopped on the Carretera Central, Peru’s central highway, with no injuries, and Provías, the national roads agency, sent machinery.

In Chanchamayo, a town in Junín region, the Universidad Peruana Los Andes, a private university, reported damage to its facilities. A church in Tomayquichua, in Ambo province in Huánuco region, was also damaged, though details were not given.

In the capital region, a rockfall was reported on the Costa Verde coastal road in Lima’s Miraflores district, and garden walls, known as pircas, collapsed in Independencia district. Homes in Mi Perú, a neighbourhood in Callao, may also be damaged, and that has yet to be checked, while no official consolidated count exists for Lima and Callao.

The IGP gave a depth of 129 km and recorded intensity V in Junín on the felt-intensity scale, and the USGS put the depth at about 108 km, with both agencies agreeing on magnitude 6.7. Hernando Tavera, head of the IGP, said the intermediate depth let the quake be felt over a wide area.

The USGS gave the event a green alert on its PAGER system, which signals low expected damage, and estimated shaking of about 5.7 on the Modified Mercalli scale of felt intensity. The epicentre lay inland in the Andes, far from the coast.

Indeci’s emergency centre, the COEN, keeps monitoring through the night. Checks in outlying districts continue.

Indeci has not published a consolidated damage figure, and the final counts are not yet known. Checks in the outlying districts of Junín are still under way.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was anyone hurt?

At the time of his Friday-night interview, Indeci’s head had received no reports of injured people. Indeci has not published a consolidated count, so the picture can still change.

Which roads were affected?

Indeci said the Tarma–San Ramón road was restricted and that rockfalls hit the Lima–Huancayo road. It has not published a consolidated damage count.

Why was the quake felt in Lima?

The IGP’s Hernando Tavera said the intermediate depth let the quake be felt over a wide area. The IGP put the depth at 129 km.

Related coverage: Peru’s Tumbes River Tops Red Alert Level · Peru Braces for More Extreme Rain in North · Peru news

Sources Instituto Geofísico del Perú (IGP) · US Geological Survey · Instituto Nacional de Defensa Civil (Indeci) · Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia Nacional (COEN)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error