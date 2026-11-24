A wide margin in the lower house clears the main hurdle for Lula’s fiscal bill, though the remaining votes could still change it and send it back to the Senate.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s lower house voted late on Monday night to hand President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the spending curbs he says next year’s budget needs. The Chamber of Deputies approved the main text of the bill by 353 votes to 128, with five abstentions, at 8:33 p.m. ET on 23 November 2026.

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Deputies then rejected floor amendments by 319 votes to 129 at 8:44 p.m. ET, but still had to vote on destaques, requests for separate votes on parts of the text that could change it. If none passes, the bill goes straight to Lula for signature, which the government wants this week as it tries to steady Brazil’s economy and its 2027 budget.

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Key Facts What. Brazil’s lower house passed bill PLP 299/2026, 353 to 128; votes on separate parts pending.

Next. Remaining votes, then Lula’s signature; a budget report is due Tuesday.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Vice President Alckmin 32.5% to become finance minister (US$18,026 traded, 8:39 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 8:52 p.m. ET.

A wide margin in the lower house clears the main hurdle for Lula’s fiscal bill, though the remaining votes could still change it and send it back to the Senate.

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File photo: the plenary of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies in Brasília, from an earlier session.

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The bill, numbered PLP 299/2026, reached the Chamber after the Senate finished voting on it on Wednesday 18 November, as we reported earlier. It is nicknamed the “Plano Moretti,” after Planning Minister Bruno Moretti.

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Agência Câmara, the Chamber’s own news agency, reported on 23 November that Brazil will end 2026 with a primary deficit of about R$52 billion (US$8.8 billion), meaning spending exceeds revenue before interest on the debt. The 2027 target is a primary surplus of R$18.7 billion (US$3.2 billion), so the government must find about R$70.6 billion (US$11.9 billion) in savings, converted at R$5.93 per US$1 (RT, Monday’s close).

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Lula framed the goal as modest when he spoke on Saturday 21 November. “Não houve reforma fiscal, houve um ajuste para que o orçamento da União permita que a gente tenha governança sobre o orçamento no ano que vem” (“There was no fiscal reform, there was an adjustment so that the federal budget lets us govern next year’s budget”), he said.

The text sets tighter rules for spending and gives the government sharper tools. Real spending growth, meaning growth above inflation, would be capped at 2% instead of 2.5% in years when the government holds back money, and the government could freeze more spending than the Fiscal Responsibility Law, the law that limits public spending and debt, now requires.

The text also lets the government limit how companies use tax credits to cut their federal tax bills, and it trims some tax breaks. Government estimates put the 2027 gain in the primary balance, meaning revenue minus spending before interest, at R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.6 billion to US$9.5 billion), which is below the R$70.6 billion gap.

Deputies approved urgency, a fast-track rule, by 318 votes to 135 at 5:45 p.m. ET, and the main text passed less than three hours later. A complementary law, the kind that rewrites fiscal rules, needs at least 257 of the 513 votes, so the bill cleared the bar by 96.

Paulo Pimenta, the government’s leader in the Chamber, said the bill would protect promises in the 2027 budget, such as a bigger Bolsa Família cash-transfer programme. “É uma medida de defesa da nossa economia, de compromisso com o povo brasileiro” (“It is a measure to defend our economy and a commitment to the Brazilian people”), he said on 23 November.

Carlos Jordy, a Rio de Janeiro deputy and vice-leader of the opposition, called the plan a “band-aid” on an open fracture. He said it was “aumento da carga tributária” (“a higher tax burden”) and not an adjustment.

The Liberal Party (PL), the main opposition force, planned to vote against parts of the text and to try to change the rules on using tax credits and on spending control through the destaques. Rapporteur Mauro Benevides Filho, the deputy who wrote the committee report, had recommended approving the Senate version as it stands, because a change of substance would send the bill back to the Senate and delay Lula’s signature.

For US investors in Brazilian assets, such as the EWZ exchange-traded fund that tracks Brazilian shares, the first test comes when B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, opens on Tuesday 24 November, hours after the vote. A clean passage would remove one doubt over the 2027 budget; an amended text would send it back to the Senate.

The next hard number arrives on Tuesday, when the Planning Ministry publishes its bimonthly report on revenue and spending. It is due to show whether the government must freeze part of the 2026 budget to meet this year’s fiscal target.

Deputy José Guimarães of the Workers’ Party (PT), who left the post of minister of institutional relations to return to his seat for the vote, said the freeze is coming: “Amanhã o ministro do Planejamento vai anunciar o contingenciamento” (“Tomorrow the Planning minister will announce the freeze”). He added that Chamber president Hugo Motta had agreed to finish voting on Monday.

The results of the destaques were not available when this story was published at 8:52 p.m. ET. If the text passes unchanged, Lula can sign it as soon as this week.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happens to the bill next?

Deputies vote on the remaining destaques; if the text stays as the Senate wrote it, it goes to President Lula for signature. Any change of substance sends it back to the Senate.

Why does the vote matter outside Brazil?

Investors use a country’s deficit plans to judge how risky its debt and currency are. A credible plan can steady the real, while a diluted one can weaken it.

Sources: Chamber of Deputies, plenary voting record for PLP 299/2026, 23 November 2026 (dadosabertos.camara.leg.br); Agência Câmara (Chamber of Deputies news agency), 23 November 2026 (camara.leg.br); statements by Lula, Pimenta, Jordy and Guimarães, 21 and 23 November 2026; Planning Ministry estimates given to the Senate; RT USD/BRL market data (RT.com); Polymarket (polymarket.com).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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