Key Facts Ibovespa: Brazil’s main stock index fell 0.95% to 164,796 (RT close), a six-month low.

Brazil’s main stock index fell 0.95% to 164,796 (RT close), a six-month low. Slide: it is down 19.27% over 20 sessions and 21.2% below its 9 October peak.

it is down 19.27% over 20 sessions and 21.2% below its 9 October peak. Real: the dollar eased 0.31% to 5.9306 reais (RT), 0.3% below its 12-month high of 5.95.

the dollar eased 0.31% to 5.9306 reais (RT), 0.3% below its 12-month high of 5.95. Cause: oil fell while the S&P 500 rose 4.73%, so global mood did not explain the drop.

oil fell while the S&P 500 rose 4.73%, so global mood did not explain the drop. Holiday: B3 was shut on Friday 20 November for Black Awareness Day; Monday was the first session back.

Today’s Focus There was no trading in São Paulo on Friday 20 November: B3, the exchange, was closed for Black Awareness Day, a national holiday. This wrap therefore covers Monday 23 November, the first session after the long weekend. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 0.95% to 164,796. That is its lowest close in at least six months and the third decline in a row. What makes it striking is the scale of the slide. The index has lost 19.27% over the past 20 sessions and sits 21.2% below its 9 October high, yet it is only 6.5% above its 12-month low of 154,770. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The timing stands out too. US stocks had one of their best days in years while Brazil moved the other way, which points to local causes — a falling oil price and nagging worries about the government’s budget. What matters today. Brazil fell on a day when the rest of the world rallied, so the weakness is about Brazil itself, and the 12-month low of 154,770 is the line to watch.

Brazil’s Ibovespa and the day on B3.

01 The session in one read

Think of the Ibovespa as Brazil’s report card for its biggest listed companies, and on Monday it slipped again. It closed at 164,796, down 0.95%.

There was no session on Friday 20 November. B3, the São Paulo exchange, listed the date as a holiday for Zumbi and Black Awareness Day (https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/noticias/calendario-de-negociacao-da-b3-confira-o-funcionamento-da-bolsa-em-2026.htm), so Monday was the first chance to trade the news that built up.

The real, Brazil’s currency, closed at 5.9306 per US dollar (RT), a gain of 0.31% on the session. That means the dollar got slightly cheaper in reais, even as shares fell.

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So this was a quiet kind of pain: no crash and no currency scare, just a steady grind lower in a market that has lost ground for three sessions running.

Assessment — A local sell-off, not a global one MEDIUM The usual global drivers do not explain Monday. The S&P 500 rose 4.73%, the VIX fell 25.83% and the real actually gained 0.31%, so there was no panic over the currency or world risk appetite. The best-supported reading is a mix of cheaper oil weighing on Petrobras-heavy benchmarks, fiscal nerves in Brasília and global money chasing the US tech rebound instead. Confidence is medium because we have no stock-by-stock turnover for the session; the variable to watch is whether the index holds above 154,770.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Ibovespa 164,796 −0.95% Lowest close in at least six months; third straight fall Session range — — High and low not in our scan USD/BRL (reais per dollar) 5.9306 −0.31% Real firmer on the day, but 0.3% below its 12-month high of 5.95 12-month high (9 October) 209,067 −21.2% The index is 21.2% below its peak 12-month low (21 November 2025) 154,770 +6.5% The index is 6.5% above this floor Key technical level 154,770 — Break below it would mean a new 12-month low

The table tells a simple story: the index is far from its peak and close enough to its floor to make traders nervous. A drop of another 6.5% would take it back to last year’s low.

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The currency tells a calmer story. At 5.9306 the real is weak against the dollar compared with the 4.89 low of 11 May, but it did not break down on Monday.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05 -0.95% L 164,129day rangeH 166,374 +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 7% advancing 1 ▲ advancing14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% EUR / BRL 6.47 -0.35% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 86.88 -6.15% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Mining -0.22% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -0.24% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. -0.34% AZZA3 Utilities -0.57% ENEV3 Financials -0.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples -0.87% ABEV3 Industrials -1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -3.25% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 164,796.05 -0.95% Ibovespa164,796.05 -0.95% Mexico 69,490.83 +1.26% S&P/BMV IPC69,490.83 +1.26% Chile 10,449.80 +0.96% S&P IPSA10,449.80 +0.96% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 166,374 164,129 — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.30 -3.21% +26.92% 42.67 42.35 41.27 46,638,500 VALE3 58.41 -0.12% -10.26% 58.48 59.19 57.67 15,724,500 ITUB4 39.73 -0.85% +2.77% 40.07 40.09 39.47 28,876,800 BBDC4 13.71 -0.87% -27.07% 13.83 13.92 13.63 55,251,200 BBAS3 14.20 -0.70% -34.98% 14.30 14.48 14.12 35,327,200 B3SA3 14.16 -0.84% +1.29% 14.28 14.45 13.90 59,066,700 ABEV3 15.94 -0.87% +15.76% 16.08 16.04 15.85 29,145,900 WEGE3 49.91 -2.39% +15.56% 51.13 51.22 49.55 11,200,800 PRIO3 58.22 -3.29% +51.06% 60.20 60.61 58.22 10,658,000 SUZB3 55.19 -0.24% +15.03% 55.32 56.40 54.41 9,811,700 RENT3 28.74 -0.42% -33.12% 28.86 29.23 28.36 8,868,900 AZZA3 14.58 -0.34% -49.36% 14.63 14.89 14.17 3,743,100 CSNA3 3.48 +1.46% -57.09% 3.43 3.48 3.28 42,458,800 GGBR4 25.34 -2.01% +36.31% 25.86 25.84 25.18 10,744,600 ENEV3 26.07 -0.57% +36.49% 26.22 26.20 25.75 14,203,600 Largest moves today PRIO3 58.22 -3.29% PETR4 41.30 -3.21% WEGE3 49.91 -2.39% GGBR4 25.34 -2.01% CSNA3 3.48 +1.46% IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% BBDC4 13.71 -0.87% ABEV3 15.94 -0.87% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth negative — 1 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Colombia Says Chile Will Reopen to Beef Read →

03 Why it moved — oil, budget doubts and a US rebound

First and most important, oil. The oil fund USO fell 4.49% on the session and 4.76% over five sessions, and Petrobras, the state-controlled oil giant, carries heavy weight in the Ibovespa. Confidence: medium.

Petrobras itself had good news. It approved a business plan of US$122 billion in investment through 2031, focused on deep-water oil fields off the coast, but a cheaper barrel still outweighed it.

Second, the budget. Brazil’s lower house took up the government’s fiscal adjustment bill, which aims to save roughly R$45 billion to R$50 billion (about US$7.6 billion to US$8.4 billion) in 2027. Investors read the need for such a bill as a sign of strain, and the fiscal outlook has been a recurring worry for Brazilian assets. Confidence: medium-low.

Third, rotation. The Nasdaq rose 6.51% and the S&P 500 rose 4.73% (RT closes) as US technology shares surged. Global funds chasing that rebound had less reason to add Brazil. Confidence: low.

A word on the cross-check. The US dollar index rose 0.49% and the US 10-year Treasury yield held near 4.95%, little changed, but a firmer dollar did not hurt the real, so these are not the main cause.

History adds a caution, not a forecast. The dollar has risen 9.5% against the real over 20 sessions (RT); in the 21 earlier cases in our own records since 2007 with a move at least that large, it was higher 20 sessions later in 9 of them (43%). The median was −0.7%, the worst −8.0% and the best +29.5%, and history is not a forecast.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Petrobras — — Plan of US$122 billion in investment to 2031 Oil (USO fund) 133.36 −4.49% Main weight on Petrobras and the index S&P 500 7,237 +4.73% Wall Street rallied hard while Brazil fell VIX fear gauge 26.62 −25.83% Global fear eased sharply US 10-year Treasury yield 4.95% — Little changed; five-session fall of 19 basis points Gold fund (GLD) 333.02 +3.14% Safe-haven buying despite the equity rally Vale, big banks, WEG, Embraer, retail — — Stock-level moves and turnover not in our scan

We do not have verified stock-by-stock moves or turnover for Monday, so we show dashes rather than guess. The live board above carries the day’s biggest movers.

The cross-asset picture is the useful part. Equities, fear and gold all moved sharply, and only oil lines up with Brazil’s weakness.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.95% IPC Mexico +1.26% IPSA Chile +0.96% Merval Argentina Closed (holiday)

Brazil was the laggard: Argentina’s exchange was closed for a national holiday, while Mexico’s IPC rose 1.26%, helped by third-quarter growth of 3.3% from a year earlier against 3.1% expected.

Chile’s IPSA rose 0.96% (RT close), while the Chilean peso firmed, with USD/CLP down 0.63% to 1,016. We could not verify Monday’s closes for Colombia’s COLCAP or Peru’s BVL, so we leave them out; the live market board above carries the latest closes.

06 The technical picture

The chart is simple. The Ibovespa has fallen from 209,067 on 9 October to 164,796, and the next real floor is the 12-month low of 154,770, 6.5% below.

Round numbers matter in between: 160,000 is the next psychological support, and 170,000 is the first resistance, the level bulls need to reclaim to call this a bounce.

For the real, 5.95 is the 12-month high and 6.00 the round-number hurdle. A close above 5.95 would signal that currency stress is returning, while a move back toward 5.80 would suggest it is easing.

Does it stop? Selloffs like this often end with a sharp bounce, but a drop of 19.27% over 20 sessions is a trend, not a blip, and it needs a trigger such as cheaper money or clearer budget news.

07 What to watch

Support at 154,770: The 12-month low is 6.5% below the close; a break would confirm a new phase of decline.

The 12-month low is 6.5% below the close; a break would confirm a new phase of decline. Oil price: Petrobras drives the index, so another leg down in crude would keep pressure on Brazilian shares.

Petrobras drives the index, so another leg down in crude would keep pressure on Brazilian shares. Fiscal bill: The lower house is handling the adjustment plan, which aims to save R$45 billion to R$50 billion (about US$7.6 billion to US$8.4 billion) in 2027; the final vote will shape budget confidence.

The lower house is handling the adjustment plan, which aims to save R$45 billion to R$50 billion (about US$7.6 billion to US$8.4 billion) in 2027; the final vote will shape budget confidence. Petrobras plan: The US$122 billion investment plan to 2031 shows how much cash the state oil giant will spend, which matters for dividends.

Background: Brazil Stocks Fall 0.7% as Real Hits 5.93.

Background: Brazil Digital Bank PagBank Profit Rises 5%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil’s stock market fall on Monday?

The Ibovespa fell 0.95% to 164,796 mainly because oil prices dropped, budget worries persist and global money favoured the US tech rebound. The best-supported cause is oil, with medium confidence.

Was there a market session on 20 November?

No. B3, the São Paulo exchange, was closed for Black Awareness Day, a national holiday, so Monday 23 November was the first session back.

How low is the Ibovespa compared with its peak?

It closed at 164,796, 21.2% below its 9 October high of 209,067 and 6.5% above its 12-month low of 154,770.

What does this mean for the Brazilian real?

The real firmed 0.31% to 5.9306 per dollar, but the dollar is still only 0.3% below its 12-month high of 5.95. A real this weak makes imports and foreign travel costlier for Brazilians, and holidays in Brazil cheaper for visitors.

Market data: RT, a financial data provider; the RT economic calendar; The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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