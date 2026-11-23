Brazil's biggest oil producer pays out early, but the money is an advance on next year's dividend, not an extra on top of it.

Business: Brazil

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that its board approved an extraordinary dividend of R$15.6 billion (about US$2.6 billion). Shareholders on the books on 7 December get R$1.21035949 a share (about US$0.20) on 23 December 2026, according to the company statement published that day.

All dollar figures here use the Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank) sell rate of R$5.9708 per US dollar on 23 November 2026. The payout comes on top of a quarterly dividend announced two weeks earlier, so shareholders face two separate cheques.

Key Facts Who. Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, listed in New York as PBR.

What. Extraordinary dividend of R$15.6 billion (about US$2.6 billion), R$1.21035949 per share, one instalment.

When. Record date 7 December, payment 23 December 2026.

As of. 23 November 2026, 22:00 GMT.

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Brazil’s biggest oil producer pays out early, but the money is an advance on next year’s dividend, not an extra on top of it.

The payment is made entirely as interim dividends, which means it is an advance on the year’s payout rather than a fresh pot of money. Petrobras said it will be deducted from the 2026 shareholder remuneration approved at the 2027 annual general meeting, after being adjusted by Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, from the payment date to the end of the year (company statement of 23 November 2026, as reproduced by SBT News).

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On Tuesday 10 November 2026, Petrobras had already approved R$15.3 billion (about US$2.6 billion) in dividends for the third quarter, or R$1.187 a share, to be paid in two instalments of R$0.593 on 22 February and 22 March 2027 (Petrobras, as reported by CNN Brasil, 10 November 2026). That earlier payout has a record date of 21 December 2026, so the two distributions run on different calendars and are not the same money.

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File photo. The Cinelândia district in central Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras’ home city.

Petrobras says the extraordinary payout follows its Shareholder Remuneration Policy, which allows extraordinary distributions as long as the company’s financial sustainability is preserved (company statement of 23 November 2026, as reproduced by SBT News). The company did the same a year earlier: in 2024 it approved an extraordinary R$20 billion dividend paid on 23 December 2024, with holders of American depositary receipts paid from 3 January 2025 (Petrobras news agency).

The federal government is the largest beneficiary because it controls the company. The Union, as Brazil’s federal government is called in company filings, is due 28.67% of the total, or about R$4.47 billion (about US$750 million), with roughly R$11.13 billion going to other shareholders (Brasil 247, 23 November 2026).

The statement does not say how the government plans to use the money or whether it is counted in this year’s budget. For readers tracking Brazil’s public finances, the point is timing: cash reaches the Treasury in December instead of next year, and the matching deduction in 2027 means the total for 2026 does not grow.

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The announcement came the same day as Petrobras’ business plan for 2027 to 2031, which sets total investment at US$122 billion, with more than 70% going to exploration and production (Petrobras, 23 November 2026). Chief executive Magda Chambriard said in the plan release: “This is a plan built with ambition and that will be carried out with responsibility.

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That means capital discipline and rigour in every decision.” (translated from Portuguese). The plan assumes operating cash flow of US$230 billion to US$250 billion over the five years and ordinary dividends of US$55 billion to US$60 billion, about US$10 billion more than the previous plan (Petrobras, 23 November 2026).

It also caps gross debt at US$75 billion, with a path towards US$65 billion, which is the limit that frames how generous the payouts can be. For investors in the United States, the ADRs, certificates that let Americans hold Petrobras shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PBR, follow their own calendar.

The dates above are for shares on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange; the ADR calendar was not in the company statement reproduced by SBT News. Holders in Brazil must own shares by Monday 7 December 2026, and the stock trades without the right to the payout from Tuesday 8 December.

The company has not said whether the board will propose further payouts before the 2027 annual general meeting, and the date of that meeting is not yet set.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this a special dividend on top of the usual payout?

No. Petrobras treats it as an advance that is deducted from the regular remuneration for 2026, with interest.

Do holders of the New York shares get the same dates?

The dates in this story are for shares on Brazil’s B3 exchange. The ADR calendar was not in the company statement reproduced by SBT News.

Why does the government’s share matter?

Because the state controls Petrobras, a large part of any dividend goes to the Treasury, which makes payout policy a fiscal as well as a market question.

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