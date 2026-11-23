Brazil's mining regulator is short of staff and money just as the country bets on critical minerals, and a prosecutor now wants the federal audit court to find out why.

Business: Brazil

On Monday 23 November 2026, Lucas Furtado, a senior prosecutor at the Ministério Público junto ao Tribunal de Contas da União (MPTCU, the prosecutors’ office attached to Brazil’s federal audit court), asked the court to investigate the “colapso institucional” of the mining regulator, the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM), according to Agência iNFRA, an infrastructure news site, that day. The filing says about 60% of the agency’s posts are vacant and 80% of its money is withheld.

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The request lands as Brazil tries to build a critical minerals industry, including lithium and rare earths, that US buyers and investors are watching. A regulator that cannot review permits or inspect sites is a bottleneck for that plan and for the safety of the mines already running.

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Key Facts Who. Lucas Furtado, senior prosecutor at the MPTCU, the prosecutors’ office attached to the federal audit court.

What. He asked the audit court to investigate the “institutional collapse” of Brazil’s mining regulator, the ANM.

When. Monday 23 November 2026, in a signed filing to the Tribunal de Contas da União.

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Brazil’s mining regulator is short of staff and money just as the country bets on critical minerals, and a prosecutor now wants the federal audit court to find out why.

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The ANM was created in 2017 and began work in 2018, according to the audit request. Furtado calls the facts “estarrecedores e estão fartamente documentados”, shocking and amply documented, according to Agência iNFRA the same day.

The Tribunal de Contas da União (TCU), the federal audit court, had already looked at the agency. Its press office said on 15 October 2025 that an audit run between April and September 2024 found a budget with an unusually large contingency reserve and a staff shortage that bred overwork (Acórdão 2398/2025, process TC 031.788/2023-8).

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File photo. Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, the seat of the legislature. Photo: Pedro França/Agência Senado.

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Jhonatan de Jesus, the TCU minister who reported that audit, wrote that the ANM “ainda não dispõe de condições operacionais mínimas para exercer integralmente suas competências”, meaning it still lacks the minimum operating conditions to use its full powers, Correio Braziliense (a Brasília daily) quoted on 23 November 2026. The same paper obtained a study by Instituto Escolhas, a Brazilian policy research group, which found that the government withheld on average 80% of the 7% share of mining royalties (the CFEM, a levy on mineral output) that the law earmarks for the ANM from 2018 to 2026.

In 2026 only R$105 million (about US$17.6 million) of R$360 million (about US$60.3 million) planned for the agency was actually allocated, Instituto Escolhas calculated, as Correio Braziliense reported. Conversions use the central bank’s PTAX rate of R$5.9708 per US dollar on 23 November 2026.

The study says the ANM itself reported that lack of funds halved in-person inspections in 2026. It also counts 68,349 requests waiting for analysis, out of more than 260,000 active mining processes, according to Instituto Escolhas as cited by Correio Braziliense.

Safety is part of the argument. The ANM’s dam-monitoring system listed 906 registered dams on 29 September 2026, of which 72 were classed as high risk, Correio Braziliense reported from the study.

Larissa Rodrigues, a researcher at Instituto Escolhas, told the paper: “Você não ter a agência com um mínimo de capacidade fiscalizatória é uma tragédia anunciada.” In English, an agency without minimal inspection capacity is a tragedy foretold.

Rodrigues also said the agency’s weakness is not a case of dismantling, “porque ela nunca foi montada”, because it was never built. Her group wants the government to call up candidates on the reserve list and to draw up a staffing recovery plan.

The timing matters for the critical minerals policy that Correio Braziliense says was approved in September 2026. The same newspaper reported on 23 November 2026 that the MPTCU sees the agency’s weakness as a threat to that policy.

This is not Furtado’s first move against the agency’s decisions this year. On 30 June 2026 he asked the TCU to examine the ANM board’s 3 to 2 vote to return 11 gold exploration permits in northern Minas Gerais to the Australian-owned Slipstream Participações, after a company called M4E Lithium asked for them back and for lithium to be added, Diário do Comércio (a Brazilian business daily) reported on 1 July 2026.

The ANM’s own legal office had opposed the request, saying there was no legal basis, and the agency says its decisions follow mining law and the public interest. Slipstream says the agency acted on technical and legal grounds, and M4E Lithium did not comment.

The government has defended itself before. When the MPTCU raised the agency’s money problems in November 2025, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said the ANM has budget autonomy and that the ministry only adds institutional support, while the Planning Ministry said freezes are needed to meet fiscal rules, Jornal de Brasília (a Brasília daily) reported on 25 November 2025.

Mauro Sousa, the ANM’s director-general, told a Chamber of Deputies hearing that “o fortalecimento das equipes não é apenas uma questão interna”, strengthening the teams is not only an internal matter, Correio Braziliense reported. None of the reports of the new filing carry a reply from the ANM, the ministry or the TCU.

The agency’s leadership is also thinning. Click Petróleo e Gás, an energy news site, reported on 13 November 2026, citing Senate records and the official gazette, that Sousa’s term ends on 4 December 2026 and that two substitute directors’ terms run to about 30 November, so four of five board seats could lack a full-term holder, while the board needs three votes to decide.

The reports do not say which TCU minister will take the case or whether the court will open an inquiry. The first fixed date in the record is 4 December 2026, when the director-general’s term ends.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the MPTCU actually ask the TCU to do?

It asks the audit court to open an investigation into the agency’s situation. The court has not said whether it will.

Why should US readers care about a Brazilian regulator?

Brazil holds lithium and rare earths that US companies and officials want, and the ANM decides who may mine them. A weak regulator can slow projects and raise safety and legal risk.

Is this a court ruling?

No. It is a request from the prosecutors’ office, and the TCU decides separately.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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