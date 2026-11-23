Petrobras is back in ethanol, this time as a minority partner in a corn-based producer.

A fuel station in Brazil with diesel, gasoline and ethanol pumps (file photo; Photo: Paulo rsmenezes, CC BY-SA 3.0 br, via Wikimedia Commons)

Business: Brazil

Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company at the heart of Brazil’s economy, is going back into the ethanol business it left six years ago. On Monday 23 November 2026 it agreed to pay R$2.8 billion (about US$472 million) for 42% of Neomille, a company that turns corn into fuel ethanol.

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The money buys a seat at the table, not control, because CerradinhoBio, the sugar and ethanol group behind Neomille, stays in charge. Brazil’s antitrust regulator, known as Cade, still has to approve the deal.

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Key Facts Who. Petrobras buys 42% of Neomille; CerradinhoBio, a Brazilian sugar and ethanol group, keeps 58%.

What. R$2.8 billion (about US$472 million), partly new money for two corn-ethanol plants.

Next. Cade must approve the deal before it can close.

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As of. 23 November 2026, 7:00 p.m. ET.

Petrobras is back in ethanol, this time as a minority partner in a corn-based producer.

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Neomille runs two plants, one in Goiás state and one in Mato Grosso do Sul state, that make fuel ethanol from corn. The same plants produce corn oil and a feed ingredient, so the business serves both the fuel market and the animal-feed market.

Petrobras announced its exit from ethanol in its 2017–2021 business plan and finished leaving in 2020 by selling its last stake. The retreat ran through the governments of former presidents Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro, both of which sold Petrobras assets.

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The company says the return fits its plan to diversify. In its material-fact notice of 23 November, a filing that listed companies make with the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator, it called ethanol a strategic way to protect its share of a market that competes with gasoline.

Chief executive Magda Chambriard called it “an important step in building skills, partnerships and business opportunities” that will keep Petrobras relevant in energy supply “in the coming decades”.William Nozaki, Petrobras’s director of energy transition and sustainability, said the company is bringing more than cash, adding “we are not just providing financial resources”.

He described a plan to link biofuel production, logistics and sales into one integrated strategy for the energy transition. The notice adds that Neomille’s ethanol could one day feed sustainable aviation fuel through an alcohol-to-jet process, which turns ethanol into jet fuel.

Its corn oil, a by-product of the plants, could feed a second route to the same fuel, known as HEFA, which uses oils and fats. Of the R$2.8 billion, R$1.8 billion (about US$304 million) goes into Neomille itself as newly issued shares, to pay for expansion.

The rest, about R$1 billion (US$169 million), buys shares from current owners and includes an extra payment of up to R$397 million (US$67 million) that is due only if agreed targets are met.

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Expansion is the plan: at Chapadão do Céu, in Goiás state, corn processing is due to rise from 1.1 million to 1.7 million tonnes a year, and at Maracaju, in Mato Grosso do Sul, from 675,000 tonnes to 1.5 million. CerradinhoBio and Petrobras expect Neomille’s ethanol capacity to grow by roughly 80% within two years.

The deal follows Petrobras’s agreement on 12 November to buy the 70% of Logum it does not already own, which runs the main ethanol pipeline network, for R$620 million (about US$105 million), so the company has now committed R$3.4 billion (about US$577 million) to ethanol in 11 days. It also arrived on the day Petrobras presented a five-year plan worth US$122 billion, so the new stake is about 0.4% of that spending.

Petrobras’s involvement is limited to Neomille’s corn business. CerradinhoBio’s sugarcane ethanol and sugar operations stay entirely in the hands of its current owners, and Petrobras says it will take an active part in running Neomille.

For US investors who hold Petrobras through its New York shares, the deal is small but signals where the company wants to grow. The partners also plan to cooperate on selling ethanol and corn oil, and on trade in diesel, urea and sulphur, which gives both sides a commercial link beyond the stake.

Neither company has published a value for Neomille as a whole. The next step is Cade’s review, and no closing date has been given.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Petrobras control Neomille after the deal?

No. CerradinhoBio keeps the controlling stake, and Petrobras says it will take an active part in management.

Why is a state oil company buying ethanol producer shares?

Petrobras says ethanol competes with gasoline and could supply future aviation fuel. Corn oil from the plants could feed a second route to that fuel.

When will the purchase be final?

Not yet. It depends on Cade’s approval and on other conditions in the agreement.

Sources Published Monday 23 November 2026, 7:00 p.m. ET · Source: Petrobras and Cerradinho Bioenergia material-fact notices and statements of 23 November 2026, filed with the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator; RT exchange rate (US$1 = R$5.93, 23 November) · Petrobras · CVM · Cade

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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