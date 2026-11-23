Brief: Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican merengue and salsa singer Manny Manuel was arrested on Monday 23 November 2026 on suspicion of drunk driving on the Luis A. Ferré highway near Salinas, on the island’s south coast. Police said a roadside breath test read 0.152% alcohol, almost twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Hours later, in an Instagram video, the 53-year-old singer called it a misunderstanding and said everything was under control. When local outlets last reported, no criminal charges had been confirmed and the blood-test result had not been released.

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Key Facts Who. Manny Manuel, born Cruz Manuel Hernández Santiago, 53, a Puerto Rican merengue and salsa singer.

What. Stopped for an improper lane change; roadside breath test read 0.152%, against a legal limit of 0.08%.

When. Monday 23 November 2026, around 10:15 a.m. local time, on the Luis A. Ferré highway, Salinas.

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:15 GMT

The singer says it was a misunderstanding. Police say he refused a second breath test, and a hospital blood sample is pending.

Old San Juan seen across the bay, file photo

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Sergeant Kelvin González of the highway patrol division in Salinas stopped the singer’s 2026 SUV for an improper lane change, the Puerto Rico Police press office said. A preliminary breath test with an Alco-Sensor, a handheld screening device, gave the 0.152% reading, according to the police account.

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At the highway division’s Salinas station, police said, he declined a second breath test on the Intoxilyzer 9000, the machine used to gather evidence. He then gave a blood sample at a hospital; the result is still pending.

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In a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday afternoon, Manuel said he was “spectacularly well”, that these were “misunderstandings that come up” and that “everything is under control” (translated from Spanish). He thanked those who had worried about him.

Manuel has spoken publicly about his past with drugs and alcohol. He told El Nuevo Día, a San Juan daily, in 2024 that cocaine and alcohol had stalled his life, and El Nuevo Día lists earlier drunk-driving arrests among his past run-ins with the law.

Police filed the stop under Law 22, Puerto Rico’s Vehicle and Traffic Law, which sets the 0.08% limit for drivers aged 21 and over. The blood-test result has not been announced, and until a court rules he is a suspect, not a convicted driver.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Manny Manuel charged?

Local reports on Monday evening said no criminal charges had been confirmed. The blood test, which police said he gave at a hospital, was still pending.

Who is Manny Manuel?

He is a Puerto Rican singer of merengue and salsa who recently marked three decades on stage, according to El Nuevo Día.

Sources: Puerto Rico Police press office statement, 23 November 2026, as published by Primera Hora, El Nuevo Día and Metro Puerto Rico; Manny Manuel’s Instagram video, 23 November 2026.