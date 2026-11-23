File photo: the carved stone steps of the Pedra do Sal, not tonight’s crowd. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 23, 2026.

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Monday 23 November 2026, belongs to a free samba circle: the roda at the Pedra do Sal, a rock at the foot of Morro da Conceição hill near Praça Mauá square, runs from 7 p.m. until midnight, says Riotur, the city’s tourism body. We found no Monday concert in Rio that we can confirm to our standard, so this open-air gathering is tonight’s only pick.

Entry is free, says Riotur’s listing, for a roda, an informal samba circle where musicians play around a table and the crowd sings along. Forecasts show a wet evening, so plan for rain.

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Monday, 23 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3).

— Weather 27.2°C (81°F) with a 71 per cent rain chance at 6 p.m.

— Top pick Free Monday samba roda at the Pedra do Sal, 7 p.m. to midnight.

— Neighborhood in focus The Praça Mauá area, at the foot of Morro da Conceição.

— Entry prices Free (“entrada gratuita”).

A free Monday samba circle starts at 7 p.m. in Rio, says Riotur. Anything without a confirmed time and price stays out of the picks.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Pick

Roda de Samba da Pedra do Sal Riotur says the roda has been held every Monday for 17 years, at the foot of Morro da Conceição, a hill near Praça Mauá square. Riotur’s listing, read today, names no musicians. When Monday 23 November 2026, 7 p.m. to midnight, says Riotur’s listing.

Where Pedra do Sal, at the foot of Morro da Conceição, near Praça Mauá. The Riotur page gives no street address.

Entry Free, says Riotur (“entrada gratuita”).

For foreigners Riotur lists no ticket and no age limit. It lists the roda’s Instagram account as @rodadesambadapedradosal, the place to check for a late change.

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A Free Samba Circle With a Port History

Riotur says the place got its name because goods were unloaded there, and that it became a meeting point for samba musicians who worked as stevedores, the dockworkers who carried cargo. The tourism body adds that the area around Praça Mauá is known as Pequena África, or Little Africa, because of the many people of African descent who lived there.

The same listing says samba and choro, a gentle instrumental style, lived side by side in this space. Riotur’s page closes with an invitation, “Não perca!”, Portuguese for “Don’t miss it!”

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Other Monday Options Did Not Qualify

Riotur lists the Pedra do Sal roda every Monday. The agenda on the own site of Vivo Rio, a concert hall in Rio, lists no show before 19 December.

Samba do Trabalhador, a Monday roda led by the singer-songwriter Moacyr Luz at the Renascença Clube, a club in the Andaraí district, has a ticket page for 14 September on Sympla, a ticketing platform. Sympla’s page says the roda runs every Monday from 4:30 p.m., but we found no page or confirmation for 23 November, so it stays out of tonight’s picks.

Rain Is the Real Question Tonight

Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 28.6°C (83°F) and a 77 per cent rain chance at 4 p.m., 27.2°C (81°F) and 71 per cent at 6 p.m., 27.0°C (81°F) and 51 per cent at 8 p.m., and 26.3°C (79°F) and 34 per cent at 10 p.m. The roda is outdoors, and we found no word on a rain plan. The chance of showers falls through the evening, so a later arrival may be drier.

Check the roda’s Instagram account before you leave.

Practical Notes

— Transport Ride apps such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, can reach the Praça Mauá area. We did not confirm a metro or tram route, so check one before you go.

— Weather Open-Meteo forecasts 27.0°C (81°F) and a 51 per cent rain chance at 8 p.m. for Rio on 23 November. Bring a light rain jacket.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.8889, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 19 November. The central bank published no rate for 20 November, a holiday, and none had appeared for 23 November when we checked.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not confirm a line-up, because Riotur’s listing names no musicians. Sources disagree on the start: Riotur says 7 p.m. while an older note from Catraca Livre, a Brazilian culture site (updated 2020), says 6 p.m., so we use the tourism body’s time.

We also could not confirm a rain plan or whether the roda has a late-closing rule. We could not read the agendas of Blue Note Rio, a jazz club, or the Qualistage concert hall, so we cannot rule out other shows tonight.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Pedra do Sal samba free in Rio tonight?

Yes, Riotur’s listing says entry is free (“entrada gratuita”) for the Monday roda. It lists no ticket sale.

What time does the Pedra do Sal roda start on Monday 23 November 2026?

Riotur lists the roda from 7 p.m. to midnight every Monday. An older Catraca Livre note gives 6 p.m., so check the roda’s Instagram account.

Is the Pedra do Sal roda safe for tourists?

We found no current safety notice from a city or state security body, so we cannot give a rating. Riotur lists the roda as a weekly event.

Is there a concert in Rio tonight with tickets?

We found none that meets our standard. Vivo Rio’s own agenda lists no show before 19 December, and the Samba do Trabalhador page we found covers 14 September.

Sources: Riotur, Rio’s tourism body (listing “Roda de Samba da Pedra do Sal – Toda 2ªfeira”, read 23 November 2026), Catraca Livre, a Brazilian culture site (older Monday roda note), Vivo Rio, a Rio concert hall (vivorio.com.br event list, read 23 November 2026), Sympla (Samba do Trabalhador page for 14 September 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 23 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.8889, 19 November 2026).





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