Weather: Brazil

No cyclone is set to strike Brazil this week, but storm warnings cover large parts of the country on Wednesday, 18 November, and Thursday, 19 November 2026. Inmet, Brazil’s national weather institute, expects an extratropical cyclone to form off the Argentine coast and says it should have no significant influence on Brazil.

The risk comes from other systems: a low-pressure area off the Southeast coast, a trough in the upper atmosphere and hot, humid air moving south. For travellers and grain buyers, the places to watch are the South, the Centre-West and the state of Tocantins.

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Key Facts Cyclone. Inmet expects an extratropical cyclone off Argentina this week, with no significant influence on Brazil.

Warnings. Inmet has yellow storm warnings on both days and orange warnings in several states on Wednesday.

South. Inmet’s weekly outlook shows 100 to 150 mm in western and northern Rio Grande do Sul.

Rain. Inmet’s weekly outlook shows up to 200 mm in parts of Goiás, Tocantins and Bahia.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s weather agency sees storms and heavy rain, not a cyclone strike, while the cyclone that does form stays offshore near Argentina.

What Inmet Says

Inmet’s forecast for Wednesday and Thursday says storms persist across much of the country, especially the Centre-West, the Southeast, parts of the Northeast and the South. The far north and the north of the Northeast stay dry and hot.

A low-pressure area off the Southeast coast still shapes the weather on both days but should lose strength from Thursday. The instability continues across much of the country on Thursday, and it is separate from the cyclone off Argentina.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Temperatures in the state capitals range from 13°C (55°F) in Curitiba to 37°C (99°F) in Teresina over the period. Inmet classes its warnings as yellow for potential danger and orange for danger.

File photo of the Avenida Brasil expressway in Rio de Janeiro. photo by User:Missionary, 2009, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Where the Warnings Are

On Wednesday the central state of Tocantins is under an orange storm warning, as are other areas, and yellow warnings cover the south of Pará, Amazonas and Rondônia. Inmet’s text says storms continue on Thursday across the Centre-West, the Southeast, parts of the Northeast and the South.

Rio Grande do Sul also has a state Civil Defence (disaster-response agency) bulletin, which can differ from Inmet’s national warnings. Readers in the South should follow that bulletin for local hail and wind alerts.

Inmet’s weekly outlook for 16 to 23 November points to 100 to 150 mm in the west and north of Rio Grande do Sul and in the Santa Catarina highlands. It sees up to 200 mm in central and northern Goiás, southern Tocantins and western Bahia.

Big Picture: Why Cyclone Headlines Keep Appearing

Extratropical cyclones form where cold and warm air masses meet, and over the South Atlantic they often stay offshore. Inmet’s reading this week is that this one will do so.

Brazil is also living through El Niño, a warm Pacific pattern that NOAA, the US ocean and weather agency, projects will peak between November 2026 and January 2027 and last until about mid-June 2027, as Inmet summarised. Inmet says El Niño makes soy planting harder, while November rains are improving the outlook in Tocantins and southern Pará.

In Plain English

An extratropical cyclone is a large storm system that forms where cold and warm air meet outside the tropics. A trough is a stretch of lower pressure in the upper atmosphere that lifts air and helps storms grow.

A cyclonic vortex is a spinning pocket of cold air high above the ground that keeps the weather unsettled. A cold front is the leading edge of cooler air, which pushes warm air upward and can bring heavy showers.

What It Means for You

Brazil is the world’s largest soy exporter, so heavy rain in the central-north belt matters to grain buyers who track planting progress. The weekly totals above are model forecasts, not measured rainfall.

Travellers in Brazil for the Black Awareness Day holiday (Dia Nacional de Zumbi e da Consciência Negra) on Friday, 20 November, should expect heat and showers in many areas, based on Inmet’s outlook for 19 and 20 November. Local Civil Defence alerts are the official guide for each state.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Inmet’s Thursday, 19 November forecast, as the cyclone is expected to form off Argentina. The second is the holiday outlook for Friday, 20 November, which Inmet describes as heat and rain across much of Brazil.

What Is Not Known

How strong the Argentine cyclone becomes, and which way its cold front moves, is not confirmed. Inmet updates its warnings every day, so later forecasts may differ from those quoted here.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will a cyclone hit Brazil this week?

Inmet expects an extratropical cyclone to form off Argentina this week and says it should not significantly influence Brazil. Storms still come from other systems.

Where are the storm warnings?

Inmet has warnings for parts of the South, Southeast, Centre-West, North and Northeast. Tocantins is among the areas with an orange warning on Wednesday, 18 November.

What do yellow and orange warnings mean?

Inmet uses yellow for potential danger and orange for danger. Orange means a higher chance of damaging storms than yellow.

What is Inmet?

Inmet is Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology, the federal weather agency. It issues the national forecasts and storm warnings.

Sources: Inmet forecasts for 19 and 20 November (portal.inmet.gov.br) and for Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 November (portal.inmet.gov.br); Inmet weekly outlook 16 to 23 November (portal.inmet.gov.br); Rio Grande do Sul Civil Defence (defesacivil.rs.gov.br).