Panama has widened the discounts that retirees and older adults get on medicines, medical care and funerals, and foreign permanent residents are included.

The Casco Viejo old town of Panama City, a past Carnival venue. File photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC licence).

Brief · Expats in Panama

President José Raúl Mulino signed a law on Monday 2 November 2026 that widens discounts for retirees, pensioners and older adults in Panama. The law amends Law 6 of 1987, the country’s retiree discount statute, and also covers foreigners who hold permanent residency.

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Medicines rise to a 20% discount from 10%, with a prescription in the beneficiary’s name, and cancer treatment gets 30%. The rules start around May 2027, six months after publication in the Official Gazette, the government’s legal journal.

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Key Facts Who. President José Raúl Mulino signed it; it covers retirees, pensioners and older adults.

What. A law amending Law 6 of 1987 widens discounts on medicines, care and funerals.

When. Signed on 2 November 2026; it takes effect about six months after Gazette publication.

Power Index. Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Panama has widened the discounts that retirees and older adults get on medicines, medical care and funerals, and foreign permanent residents are included.

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Bill 226 passed the National Assembly, Panama’s parliament, on Thursday 27 August with 47 votes, but Mulino vetoed it on 20 September as inconvenient and unconstitutional. After talks with business, Deputy Javier Sucre of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), a traditional party, introduced Bill 746 on 6 October, and the Assembly passed it on Friday 30 October with 50 votes.

Consultations, coffins and funerals get 25%, radiology 30%, and laboratory tests, prostheses, wheelchairs, hospital beds and adult diapers 20%. Optometry and home ramps or grab bars get 15%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the skyline of Panama City seen from Avenida Balboa. Photo: 123Hollic, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Women from 55, men from 60, and retirees and pensioners of any age qualify, whether Panamanian or foreign with permanent residency. ACODECO, the consumer protection authority, can fine shops from US$50 to US$5,000 (Panama’s balboa is at par with the US dollar), and fines double for repeat offences.

The Servicio Nacional de Migración (SNM), the migration service, asks retiree permit (PRP-JP) applicants for a lifetime pension of B/.1,000 a month (US$1,000), or B/.750 with property bought in their own name in Panama worth over B/.100,000 (US$100,000). Its checklist calls the permit indefinite.

It is not clear whether holders of that permit count as permanent residents under the new law. Our guides to the US$750 retirement rule and visa routes and costs explain the options, and the Panama hub tracks the follow-up.

The Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP), the main business lobby, asked on 30 August 2026 for a full veto of the earlier Bill 226, saying “Las MiPymes no tienen capacidad ilimitada para absorber nuevas cargas” (small firms cannot absorb unlimited new burdens). Bill 746 then followed talks on the percentages and on compensation for shops.

Shops must show both the regular and the discounted price once the rules start. We found no official estimate of the cost to the state or to business.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Do foreign retirees get the new discounts?

Foreigners with permanent residency are covered, as are Panamanians. It is not clear whether holders of the migration service’s pensioner permit count as permanent residents.

When can retirees use the new discounts?

The old rules stay until the new text takes effect, around May 2027. Until then shops owe only the discounts that already exist under Law 6 of 1987.

Sources: National Assembly votes of 27 August and 30 October 2026; Servicio Nacional de Migración requirements for the retiree/pensioner permit (PRP-JP); CCIAP communiqué of 30 August 2026; ACODECO fine range as set in bill 746.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error