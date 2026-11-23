GUIDES · VENEZUELA

Venezuela is still under US sanctions, yet licences from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC, the Treasury unit that runs sanctions) now let established US companies buy its oil. OFAC’s program page, read on 23 November 2026, shows that Executive Order (EO) 13884 of 5 August 2019 still blocks the property of the Government of Venezuela.

From 18 December 2026, General Licence (GL) 5AA of 4 November 2026, a published OFAC permit, will allow dealings in a bond of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA, the state oil company). For a US reader this matters because oil imports, bond rights and Citgo, PDVSA’s US refiner whose shares back that bond, all depend on US Treasury decisions.

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Key Facts Status Government and state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) remain under US sanctions.

Oil door General Licence (GL) 46E, a blanket permit, lets established US firms import Venezuelan oil.

Money Oil payments go to US Treasury accounts called Foreign Government Deposit Funds, under Executive Order (EO) 14373.

Key date From 18 December 2026, dealings in a 2020 PDVSA bond are allowed.

Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Venezuela’s sanctions are not lifted but opened by licence, one permit at a time, while the oil money sits in a US-held account.

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How the Sanctions Were Built

The sanctions did not arrive in one step. According to the OFAC program page read on 23 November 2026, the legal basis is a ladder of executive orders (EOs, presidential directives) that starts with EO 13692 of 8 March 2015.

The same page lists EO 13808 of 24 August 2017, EO 13827 of 19 March 2018 and EO 13835 of 21 May 2018, which limits state-owned equity sales and pledges. It adds EO 13850 of 1 November 2018, EO 13857 of 25 January 2019 and EO 13884 of 5 August 2019.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Two statutes sit under the orders, according to the same OFAC page. They are the Venezuela Defense of Human Rights and Civil Society Act of 2014 and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), and the rules sit in the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations, part 591 of Title 31 of the Code of Federal Regulations, the US book of federal rules.

The background to these orders is covered in Venezuela Geopolitics Explained, and the resource base in Venezuela Natural Resources Explained. This guide stays with the legal mechanics.

What Is Blocked Today

Blocked means that the property of a listed person in US hands is frozen and US persons may not deal with it. OFAC publishes the names on the Specially Designated Nationals List (SDN List, its blocklist).

EO 13884 of 5 August 2019 blocks the property of the Government of Venezuela, according to the OFAC program page read on 23 November 2026. That makes the state itself a blocked party, not only named officials.

PDVSA still counts as a blocked person in General Licence 52C of 14 September 2026, which refers to “any person blocked pursuant to the VSR, including PdVSA”, where VSR means the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations. General Licence 46E of 28 September 2026 also deals with PDVSA entities, and Bradley T. Smith, Director of OFAC, signed both texts.

Blocked vessels and dealings with anyone else on the SDN List also stay outside the licences, according to General Licence 52C of 14 September 2026. A licence therefore opens one door at a time and leaves the rest of the blocklist in force.

File photo, 2014. A drilling rig in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela’s historic oil-producing region. Photo: Dennysalberto7, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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How General Licences Open the Door

A general licence is a published permit that lets every US person do a named activity without applying to OFAC. The OFAC program page read on 23 November 2026 lists these permits one by one for Venezuela.

GL 46E of 28 September 2026 covers the lifting, export, sale, storage, purchase, delivery, transport and refining of Venezuelan oil and petrochemical products for import into the United States. It names fertiliser and fertiliser chemicals among the petrochemicals and applies even where the Government of Venezuela or PDVSA is involved.

Only an established US entity may use it, meaning one organised under US law on or before 29 January 2025, according to the text of GL 46E. GL 52C of 14 September 2026 gives the same kind of entity permission to deal with PDVSA and companies it owns 50 percent or more.

GL 46E and GL 52C require contracts to send disputes to the United States, the United Kingdom, France or Singapore. Any payment to a blocked person, except local taxes, permits and fees, must go into the Foreign Government Deposit Funds set up by EO 14373 or another account the US Treasury names.

GL 46E does not authorise payment terms that are not commercially reasonable, debt swaps, or payments in gold or in digital tokens issued by the Government of Venezuela, including the petro, a crypto token issued by the Venezuelan state. It also excludes any deal involving a person in or organised under the law of Russia, Iran, North Korea or Cuba.

Entities in Venezuela or the United States that are owned, controlled or in a joint venture with a person in or organised under the law of China are also excluded, as are blocked vessels. Unblocking property is not authorised either, says the same text of 28 September 2026.

GL 46E of 28 September 2026 also carries a reporting duty for anyone who exports or sells Venezuelan oil to countries other than the United States. Reports go to State Department and Energy Department mailboxes 10 days after the first transaction and every 90 days after, listing parties, quantities, values, destinations, dates and fees paid.

Where the Oil Money Goes

EO 14373, signed by President Donald Trump on 9 January 2026 and published in the Federal Register (the US government’s official daily gazette) on 15 January 2026, created the Foreign Government Deposit Funds. These are funds the US Government holds in designated Treasury accounts for the Government of Venezuela and its agencies, including the Central Bank of Venezuela and PDVSA.

Section 3 of the order prohibits any attachment, judgment, lien, garnishment or other court process against those funds and deems it “null and void” unless licensed. Section 4 says the funds are property of the Government of Venezuela, not of private creditors, and that the US holds them “solely in a custodial and governmental capacity”.

The State Department made public a report on the custody account on 12 November 2026, covering 3 January to 30 September 2026 and prepared with the accounting firm KPMG. The report is heavily redacted and names no depositors.

According to that report, the account took in more than US$12 billion from about 20 depositors, and about 99 percent of it related to oil purchases. By the end of September 2026 nearly all of it had been paid to a set of Venezuelan banks for foreign-exchange interventions, in which banks sell dollars to prop up the bolívar, the national currency.

The report puts about US$9.4 billion with “legal entities” and US$2.9 billion with “individuals”, and it does not name the final recipients. The mechanics are described further in US-Run Account Props Up Venezuela’s Bolivar.

Who Has Been Delisted

The delistings follow the capture of Nicolás Maduro Moros, Venezuela’s former president, whom US forces placed in custody in Caracas on 3 January 2026, according to the State Department page on him. He is held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial on federal charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

OFAC’s Recent Actions notice of 1 April 2026 deleted Delcy Rodríguez Gómez, now Venezuela’s interim president, from the SDN List. Its notice of 14 October 2026 deleted Jorge Jesús Rodríguez Gómez, the president of the National Assembly and her brother.

Neither notice states a reason. The first delisting is analysed in US Delists Venezuela’s Rodríguez.

The PDVSA 2020 Bond and Citgo

The PDVSA 2020 bond carries an 8.5 percent rate, according to General Licence 5AA, issued by OFAC on 4 November 2026. GL 5AA authorises dealings in it, which EO 13835 would otherwise prohibit, on or after 18 December 2026.

It replaces GL 5Z of 16 September 2026, which pointed to 5 November 2026. OFAC FAQ 595, a question-and-answer page on the bond, updated 4 November 2026, says the original GL 5 was issued on 19 July 2018 and GL 5A of 24 October 2019 added a delay in effectiveness.

The FAQ states that OFAC “has extended the delay in effectiveness multiple times”. It adds that until the date, transactions related to the sale or transfer of Citgo shares, which serve as collateral for the bond, “are prohibited, unless specifically authorized by OFAC”.

In the same FAQ, OFAC says it “would have a favorable licensing policy” toward an agreement to restructure or refinance the bond payments. It encourages parties to apply for a specific licence, a licence granted to one named applicant.

Two Governments and a Critic

In EO 14373 of 9 January 2026, President Donald Trump finds that court action against the funds “will substantially interfere with our critical efforts to ensure economic and political stability in Venezuela”. The order, published in the Federal Register on 15 January 2026, declares a national emergency.

The order names goals including “ending the dangerous influx of illegal immigrants and the flood of illicit narcotics”, protecting US interests “against malign actors such as Iran and Hezbollah” (an Iran-backed armed group in Lebanon), and “bringing peace, prosperity, and stability to the Venezuelan people”. Those are the administration’s stated aims in the order’s own words.

Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s interim president, said on 1 April 2026, the day OFAC deleted her name from the SDN List, that the decision was a significant step toward normalising relations between the two countries. She added that she trusts the progress will lead to the lifting of the other sanctions still in force on Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government has set out its aim, the end of the sanctions that remain. The OFAC program page of 23 November 2026 still lists the order that blocks the Government of Venezuela.

Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 23 February 2026. His letter said: “The Trump Administration has acted with a shocking lack of transparency before Congress and the American people regarding the sale of Venezuelan oil and management of its revenue.”

He demanded “a detailed accounting of the funds”. The State Department report of 12 November 2026 followed, and it redacts the depositors and the final recipients.

What It Means for US Readers

This section is information, not legal or financial advice. Rules change by licence, so each reader should check OFAC’s Venezuela page or ask a lawyer about their own case.

A business that wants to buy Venezuelan oil or fertiliser for import into the United States must first be an established US entity under GL 46E of 28 September 2026, meaning organised under US law on or before 29 January 2025. Its contracts must follow the dispute venues and payment rules in that text.

Holders of the PDVSA 2020 bond face the 18 December 2026 date in GL 5AA of 4 November 2026. FAQ 595 says that until then, transactions on Citgo shares tied to the bond are prohibited without OFAC authorisation.

GL 16C of 12 March 2020 covers non-commercial personal remittances involving certain banks, which matters for people sending money to family in Venezuela. The OFAC page read on 23 November 2026 still lists it.

The state of the Venezuelan economy is set out in Venezuela’s economy in 2026. All related reports sit in the Venezuela hub.

What Is Not Known

OFAC’s notices of 1 April 2026 and 14 October 2026 give no reason for the delistings. The State Department report of 12 November 2026 redacts the depositors and the final recipients.

OFAC has not said whether PDVSA itself will be delisted, and GL 52C still treats it as a blocked person. No public date exists for a full lifting of the sanctions.

It is open whether OFAC will move the 18 December 2026 date again, as it did repeatedly before, according to FAQ 595. Readers should check OFAC’s page before that date.

In Plain English

OFAC The US Treasury unit that writes and enforces sanctions.

The US Treasury unit that writes and enforces sanctions. PDVSA Petróleos de Venezuela, the state oil company that is a blocked person under US rules.

Petróleos de Venezuela, the state oil company that is a blocked person under US rules. SDN List OFAC’s published list of blocked people and companies.

OFAC’s published list of blocked people and companies. General licence A published permit that lets every US person do a named activity without applying.

A published permit that lets every US person do a named activity without applying. Foreign Government Deposit Funds US Treasury accounts that hold Venezuelan oil money on behalf of the Government of Venezuela.

US Treasury accounts that hold Venezuelan oil money on behalf of the Government of Venezuela. Citgo The US refiner owned through PDVSA, whose shares serve as collateral for the 2020 bond.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Venezuela still under US sanctions?

Yes. The OFAC program page read on 23 November 2026 still lists the executive orders, and the Government of Venezuela and PDVSA remain blocked, although general licences allow some activity.

Can US companies buy Venezuelan oil?

Established US entities can, under GL 46E, if they meet its conditions. Those include dispute venues, payment into the deposit funds and exclusions for certain countries.

Is PDVSA still sanctioned?

Yes, GL 52C still treats PDVSA as a blocked person. It lets established US entities deal with PDVSA under conditions.

What is a general licence?

It is a published permit that lets every US person do a named activity without applying to OFAC. Each licence has its own conditions and limits.

Where does Venezuelan oil money go?

Payments to blocked persons go into the Foreign Government Deposit Funds, US Treasury accounts held for the Government of Venezuela under EO 14373. The State Department report says nearly all of it was paid out to Venezuelan banks by the end of September 2026.

What happens on 18 December 2026?

GL 5AA, from that date, allows dealings in the PDVSA 2020 8.5 percent bond that EO 13835 would otherwise prohibit. OFAC has moved that date before, so readers should check FAQ 595.

Sources: US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Venezuela-Related Sanctions program page, read 23 November 2026; General Licence 46E, 28 September 2026; General Licence 52C, 14 September 2026; General Licence 5AA, 4 November 2026, and FAQ 595, updated 4 November 2026; OFAC Recent Actions of 1 April 2026 and 14 October 2026; Executive Order 14373, Federal Register volume 91, number 10, 15 January 2026; US State Department report on the Venezuela custody account, 12 November 2026; US State Department page on Nicolás Maduro Moros; letter of Robert Garcia to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 23 February 2026; statement of Delcy Rodríguez, 1 April 2026.