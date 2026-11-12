Brazil Judge Freezes Hospital Payment Suits

The Square of the Three Powers. The court sits on one side of it. (Photo: "Imagens de Brasília - Praça dos Três Poderes - 49732065671" by Senado Federal, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.)

BRAZIL · SUPREME COURT AND PUBLIC FINANCE

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has frozen every lawsuit in the country that asks the government to pay hospitals more for public health work. The order, signed on Tuesday 10 November 2026, also blocks the court-ordered payments those cases would produce.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the government’s lawyer, told the court the disputes put more than R$243 billion (about US$43.5 billion) at potential risk. Justice Gilmar Mendes also cited a link to Banco Master, a private bank now in liquidation.

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Key Facts The order Justice Gilmar Mendes paused all lawsuits seeking higher pay for public health services, on 10 November.

The payments Courts may not issue or release court-ordered federal debt payments (precatórios) tied to those cases.

The risk Government lawyers count 7,738 cases and potential risk above R$243 billion (about US$43.5 billion).

How long The freeze lasts until the Supreme Court decides lead case Theme 1491 (extraordinary appeal RE 1,612,904).

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What the Order Does

The cases ask courts to force the federal government to raise what it pays private and charitable hospitals for treating patients in the SUS, Brazil’s free public health system. The hospitals say the SUS price table is out of date and want it matched to the Tunep (Tabela Única Nacional de Equivalência de Procedimento), a national table with higher rates.

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The order covers cases at any stage, including those already won and in the collection phase, the news channel CNN Brasil reported. It also halts precatórios, which are federal debts that courts order the government to pay, and small-claim payment orders.

The freeze follows the Supreme Court’s decision in October to treat the dispute as a case of general importance, so its ruling will guide similar cases nationwide. Mendes is the reporting justice, the judge who steers the case, of the lead extraordinary appeal (RE) 1,612,904.

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The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília at night. File photo. Photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why the Justice Acted

Mendes cited AGU data showing the government paid more than R$731 million (about US$131 million at R$5.58 per US$1, the 11 November close) in 2023 and 2024 to comply with such rulings. That money went to only 94 plaintiffs, according to CNN Brasil.

New cases rose from 171 in 2020 to 1,369 in 2024, according to the AGU figures he cited. At one federal appeals court, the TRF-1, 196 final judgments awaiting payment add up to R$18.65 billion (about US$3.3 billion).

Mendes estimated that applying one of the requested price indexes across the board could cost more than R$24.4 billion a year (about US$4.4 billion), before back payments, the political news site Poder360 reported. He said money paid by court order does not buy any extra health service.

The Banco Master Link

The decision says court credits owed to charitable hospitals are ending up in investment funds that buy them at a discount. In one case, a claim of R$2.28 billion (about US$410 million) that began with a charitable hospital is now held by a fund, CNN Brasil reported.

Banco Master’s liquidator says that claim is among assets improperly taken out of the bank by its former controller, according to the decision as reported by CNN Brasil. Mendes wrote that using such disputed credits to raise money in the market creates risks to the integrity of the banking system, as the legal news site Conjur quoted him.

On 11 November the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Brazil’s top court for federal law, unanimously cancelled its own pending binding-precedent ruling (Theme 1,305) on the same question, the legal news site Migalhas reported. The cases stay frozen anyway under Mendes’ order.

Why It Matters

The number to keep in mind is the AGU’s R$243 billion (about US$43.5 billion) of potential exposure. It is the government lawyer’s risk estimate, not a bill already due, and the court has not said how much would ultimately be payable.

The freeze is meant to hold the line until the Supreme Court sets the rule. Hospitals with claims in these cases will wait for that ruling.

What It Means for You

Investors in Brazilian court-credit funds, and in funds linked to Banco Master, should watch this case, since the order targets the trade in these credits. Brazilian government bonds are a separate instrument from precatórios, and no source we read links the order to bond prices.

Travellers and patients using the public system should see no immediate change, in our reading. Hospitals that depend on SUS payments will not receive extra money awarded by courts in these cases until the Supreme Court rules.

What Is Not Known

The Supreme Court has set no date for the full judgment of Theme 1491. We also do not know how many precatórios have already been issued or paid in these cases.

Counts differ between sources: Conjur reported that 225 of 343 cases linked to the theme sit in the TRF-1, while the AGU counts 7,738 cases in all. The sources we read do not explain the difference.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the SUS price table?

It is the schedule of prices the federal government pays providers for services in the public health system. Hospitals say it is outdated and want higher rates.

What is a precatório?

A precatório is a payment that a court orders a public body to make after it loses a case. The Supreme Court order stops new ones being issued or collected in these health cases.

How much is at stake?

The AGU says the lawsuits represent a potential risk above R$243 billion (about US$43.5 billion). That is a risk estimate, not money already owed.

Sources: Migalhas, 11 November 2026; CNN Brasil, 11 November 2026; Poder360, 11 November 2026; Conjur, 11 November 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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