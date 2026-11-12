Brazil Police Split Over Bank Fraud Probe

Photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

BRAZIL · COURTS AND POLICE

Brazil’s Federal Police has pulled two senior officers off the management of the Banco Master fraud inquiry, and the move has split the national detective force. The Senate has invited the police chief and the justice minister to explain it, with a hearing expected on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

In the same week, the Prosecutor-General’s Office, which represents the state in criminal cases, told the Supreme Federal Court, the country’s top court, that Daniel Vorcaro should stay in jail. Vorcaro is the former owner of Banco Master, a private bank now in liquidation, and the case touches the court itself because police files mention several of its justices.

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Key Facts The move Federal Police removed two officers from management posts on the Banco Master inquiry on Monday 9 November.

The jail question Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet wants Daniel Vorcaro kept in preventive detention (jail before trial), where he has been since March.

The hearing A Senate committee invited the police chief and justice minister; a hearing is expected on Wednesday 18 November.

The money Police count R$2.7 billion (about US$480 million) in formalised losses at Banco Regional de Brasília, a public bank.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 6.5% odds that Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes leaves the court by 31 December (12 November, 4:43 a.m. ET).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

On Monday 9 November the Federal Police removed Daniel Mostardeiro Cola and Wedson Cajé Lopes from management posts, according to the Brazilian daily Folha de S.Paulo and to the Senate’s news service Agência Senado. Cola headed the unit that handles corruption, financial crimes and money laundering, and Lopes was a coordinator under him.

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The force says the changes are an administrative restructuring and do not alter the teams running its cases, including Operation Compliance Zero, the police operation that includes the Banco Master inquiry. Three police reports on mentions of Supreme Court justices in the Master files were filed on 3 November, and the removals came days later, the news channel CNN Brasil reported.

A faction of the force read the change as aimed at taking the officers off the bank inquiry, according to CNN Brasil. The three reports, on Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli and Kassio Nunes Marques, are now being redone.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Justice statue outside the Supreme Federal Court in Brasília. File photo. Photo: Dasfour2022, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why the Force Is Divided

The force’s director-general, Andrei Rodrigues, told the Justice Ministry the team changed because trust broke down, Folha reported on 12 November. He had asked for the reports on justices to be discussed at a meeting first, but they were filed in the force’s internal system before it took place.

The national association of Federal Police delegados, the senior investigators, known as ADPF, criticised the move, and Rodrigues has left it after 24 years as a member, CNN Brasil reported. Justice Gilmar Mendes, the Supreme Court’s longest-serving member, defended Rodrigues on 11 November.

Mendes wrote that the force’s autonomy includes the director’s power to make legitimate administrative changes. He did not mention the Master case directly, according to CNN Brasil.

The Senate and the Jail Question

The Senate’s Public Security Committee approved invitations on Wednesday 11 November to Rodrigues, Justice Minister Wellington Lima e Silva, the two removed officers and the head of the ADPF, Agência Senado reported. A joint hearing with the Constitution and Justice Committee is set for 14:30 Brasília time (12:30 p.m. ET) on 18 November, according to Folha.

On the Senate floor, Senator Damares Alves asked why the leaders of such important investigations were being replaced just as they approach very powerful people, Agência Senado reported. She said she was not there to condemn anyone without proof or to attack police officers.

Also on 11 November, Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet sent the Supreme Federal Court an opinion that Vorcaro should stay in jail, according to Agência Brasil, Brazil’s public news agency. He wrote that evidence of the crimes and of Vorcaro’s leading role remains, and that release could harm the investigation.

Court President Edson Fachin asked for the opinion after Vorcaro’s defence requested his release. The defence argues the arrest has run too long and that no new facts justify it, according to CNN Brasil.

What the Police Say About the Bank

Vorcaro has been in custody since March at the Papudinha prison unit in Brasília. On 28 October the police formally accused him and 14 others, in a report, of fraudulent management of a financial institution, organised crime and money laundering.

Police put losses already formalised at Banco Regional de Brasília (BRB), a public bank of the Federal District that dealt with Master, at about R$2.7 billion (about US$480 million at R$5.58 per US$1, the 11 November close). Vorcaro’s defence says no official expert report found any loss, according to Agência Brasil.

Why It Matters

The dispute tests who decides how far police may look into Brazil’s top judges. In the police leadership’s reading, only the Supreme Court can order deeper checks on its own members, so the force keeps to listing facts.

Critics, including Senator Alves, say the change comes just as the inquiry nears powerful people. People close to the justice minister told Folha they see no sign of interference.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gave 6.5% odds at 4:43 a.m. ET on 12 November that Justice Alexandre de Moraes leaves the court by 31 December 2026, a bet and not a poll. About US$267,592 has been traded on that market since it opened, though only about US$1,900 in the past 24 hours.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Readers who hold Brazilian shares or bonds will not find a price effect in this story, because no source we read measures one. What they can watch is whether the Senate hearing on 18 November produces a clear account of why the team changed.

Travellers and expats face no direct change. The case matters most to people tracking how Brazil’s institutions handle a bank failure that reaches the Supreme Court.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has said whether the Supreme Court will free Vorcaro, and the court has announced no date for deciding. The sources we read also do not say whether Rodrigues will stay in his post or what the redone reports will contain.

Mentions of justices in an investigation file are not accusations, and none of the reports we read says a justice is accused of a crime. The police say the Master investigations continue without changes to the teams running them.

Related coverage: Brazil Judge Freezes Hospital Payment Suits · Moraes Leads Two Pending Brazil Court Cases · Brazil Ends Fake News Probe, Verdicts Stand

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Daniel Vorcaro?

Vorcaro is the former controlling owner of Banco Master, a private bank now in liquidation. He has been in preventive detention since March 2026, and the prosecutor-general wants it to continue.

Why did the Federal Police remove two officers?

The force calls it an administrative restructuring. Rodrigues told the Justice Ministry it followed a breakdown of trust over reports on Supreme Court justices, according to Folha de S.Paulo.

When does the Senate hear the police chief?

A joint hearing of two Senate committees is set for Wednesday 18 November 2026 at 14:30 Brasília time (12:30 p.m. ET). The invitations cover Rodrigues, the justice minister, the two removed officers and the head of the ADPF.

Sources: Folha de S.Paulo: 9 November, 11 November, 12 November, 11 November; Agência Senado, 11 November 2026; Agência Brasil, 11 November 2026; Agência Brasil, 28 October 2026; CNN Brasil, 11 November 2026, CNN Brasil, 12 November 2026, CNN Brasil, 11 November 2026; Agência Senado, 11 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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