Brazil Court Orders Oxxo to Pay US$5,400

IBOV 172,496.87 ▲ 0.68% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.33% USD/MXN18.63▲ 0.02% USD/CLP985.53▲ 0.13% USD/COP3,304▲ 0.89% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.01% USD/ARS1,548▲ 0.15% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.77▲ 0.61% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.17▼ 0.13% BRENT 94.47 ▲ 3.26% WTI 88.50 ▲ 2.86% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.87% GOLD 4,015 ▼ 0.37% SILVER 52.32 ▲ 2.38% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.14% CORN 445.00 ▼ 0.89% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 263.50 ▼ 2.91% SUGAR 18.44 ▲ 1.93% ORANGE JUICE 146.35 ▼ 0.27% COTTON 82.64 ▲ 5.02% COCOA 5,044 ▲ 6.37% BEEF 218.93 ▼ 0.13% CATTLE 333.18 ▲ 0.86% LITHIUM 61.15 ▲ 1.95% PETR4 44.19 ▼ 1.69% VALE3 64.63 ▼ 0.26% ITUB4 42.05 ▲ 2.06% BBDC4 14.64 ▲ 0.69% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 0.13% BBAS3 17.19 ▲ 0.53% B3SA3 14.84 ▲ 2.49% WEGE3 51.47 ▲ 1.02% PRIO3 61.51 ▲ 2.48% SUZB3 54.43 ▼ 0.06% RENT3 30.76 ▲ 3.26% AZZA3 15.23 ▲ 3.39% CSAN3 2.81 ▲ 4.85% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 3.97 ▲ 4.20% PSSA3 46.38 ▼ 0.62% CVCB3 0.90 ▲ 4.65% POSI3 3.27 ▲ 3.81% SLCE3 17.07 ▼ 0.12% NATU3 5.61 ▲ 1.08% BRKM5 2.95 ▲ 1.03% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.95% CSNA3 4.46 ▲ 1.83% IBOV 172,496.87 ▲ 0.68% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.34% USD/MXN 18.64 ▲ 0.06% USD/CLP 985.56 ▲ 0.14% USD/COP 3,308 ▲ 1.04% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.01% USD/ARS 1,548 ▲ 0.15% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.77 ▲ 0.61% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.09% BRENT 94.47 ▲ 3.26% WTI 88.50 ▲ 2.86% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.87% GOLD 4,015 ▼ 0.37% SILVER 52.32 ▲ 2.38% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.14% CORN 445.00 ▼ 0.89% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 263.50 ▼ 2.91% SUGAR 18.44 ▲ 1.93% ORANGE JUICE 146.35 ▼ 0.27% COTTON 82.64 ▲ 5.02% COCOA 5,044 ▲ 6.37% BEEF 218.93 ▼ 0.13% CATTLE 333.18 ▲ 0.86% LITHIUM 61.15 ▲ 1.95% PETR4 44.19 ▼ 1.69% VALE3 64.63 ▼ 0.26% ITUB4 42.05 ▲ 2.06% BBDC4 14.64 ▲ 0.69% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 0.13% BBAS3 17.19 ▲ 0.53% B3SA3 14.84 ▲ 2.49% WEGE3 51.47 ▲ 1.02% PRIO3 61.51 ▲ 2.48% SUZB3 54.43 ▼ 0.06% RENT3 30.76 ▲ 3.26% AZZA3 15.23 ▲ 3.39% CSAN3 2.81 ▲ 4.85% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 3.97 ▲ 4.20% PSSA3 46.38 ▼ 0.62% CVCB3 0.90 ▲ 4.65% POSI3 3.27 ▲ 3.81% SLCE3 17.07 ▼ 0.12% NATU3 5.61 ▲ 1.08% BRKM5 2.95 ▲ 1.03% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.95% CSNA3 4.46 ▲ 1.83%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Latin America

Brazil Court Orders Oxxo to Pay US$5,400

By · · 2 min read
Curved windows in the Salão Nobre hall of Brazil's Superior Tribunal de Justiça, Brasília
File photo. The Salão Nobre, a ceremonial hall of the Superior Tribunal de Justiça in Brasília, 11 November 2015. Photo: Sergio Amaral/STJ, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · COMPANIES

A court in Sorocaba, in São Paulo state, has ordered the convenience-store chain Oxxo, fully owned in Brazil by Mexico’s retail and beverage group Femsa, to pay R$30,000 (about US$5,400) in moral damages (compensation for non-material harm) to a Black teenager accused of theft without evidence, Revista Fórum reported on 11 November 2026. Judge Raisa Alcântara Cruvinel Schneider of the 9th Civil Court of Sorocaba issued the ruling on 27 October.

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The incident happened on 25 September 2025, and the ruling says staff kept up the accusation after the teenager showed an empty bag. Oxxo did not provide store camera footage and had declined a Public Defender’s Office request to preserve it, and Revista Fórum says it did not deny the encounter.

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The first-instance ruling can be appealed.

Key Facts

  • Ruling Sorocaba court ordered Oxxo to pay R$30,000 (about US$5,400), ruling dated 27 October 2026.
  • Appeal It is a first-instance decision, so Oxxo can appeal.
  • Unknown Whether Oxxo will appeal; its response was not in the report.

The court found the accusation baseless and treated the case as racial discrimination.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Oxxo appeal the Sorocaba ruling?

Yes. The ruling of 27 October 2026 is a first-instance decision, so Oxxo can appeal.

Sources: Ruling of the 9th Civil Court of Sorocaba, 27 October 2026, as reported by Revista Fórum, 11 November 2026 and Metrópoles, 11 November 2026. Exchange rate: RT, 5.56 reais per US$.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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