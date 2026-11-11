Brazil Court Orders Oxxo to Pay US$5,400

File photo. The Salão Nobre, a ceremonial hall of the Superior Tribunal de Justiça in Brasília, 11 November 2015. Photo: Sergio Amaral/STJ, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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A court in Sorocaba, in São Paulo state, has ordered the convenience-store chain Oxxo, fully owned in Brazil by Mexico’s retail and beverage group Femsa, to pay R$30,000 (about US$5,400) in moral damages (compensation for non-material harm) to a Black teenager accused of theft without evidence, Revista Fórum reported on 11 November 2026. Judge Raisa Alcântara Cruvinel Schneider of the 9th Civil Court of Sorocaba issued the ruling on 27 October.

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The incident happened on 25 September 2025, and the ruling says staff kept up the accusation after the teenager showed an empty bag. Oxxo did not provide store camera footage and had declined a Public Defender’s Office request to preserve it, and Revista Fórum says it did not deny the encounter.

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The first-instance ruling can be appealed.

Key Facts Ruling Sorocaba court ordered Oxxo to pay R$30,000 (about US$5,400), ruling dated 27 October 2026.

Appeal It is a first-instance decision, so Oxxo can appeal.

Unknown Whether Oxxo will appeal; its response was not in the report.

The court found the accusation baseless and treated the case as racial discrimination.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can Oxxo appeal the Sorocaba ruling?

Yes. The ruling of 27 October 2026 is a first-instance decision, so Oxxo can appeal.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Sources: Ruling of the 9th Civil Court of Sorocaba, 27 October 2026, as reported by Revista Fórum, 11 November 2026 and Metrópoles, 11 November 2026. Exchange rate: RT, 5.56 reais per US$.

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