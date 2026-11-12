Brazil Fines Meta US$1.3 Million

File photo. The Superior Electoral Court headquarters in Brasília, 26 December 2025. Photo: Luiz Roberto / TSE, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

The Big Read · Brazil · Thursday 12 November 2026

Key Facts —Fine. Brazil’s electoral court (TSE) fined Meta, owner of Facebook, R$7.5 million (US$1.3 million) on 10 November. —Not a bias ruling. It penalises missed court orders and is not a finding that Meta favoured a candidate. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Daily fines. Fines of R$500,000, later R$1 million, a day ran from 17 October to the 25 October presidential runoff. —Selic. Brazil’s central bank held its Selic interest rate at 13.75% on 4 November and gives no guidance. —Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices no December Selic change at 90.5% (12 November, 1:12 a.m. ET). —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s electoral court fined Meta R$7.5 million (US$1.3 million) for missing orders on equal treatment of presidential candidates, though it has not ruled that Meta favoured anyone. Brazil’s central bank chief meanwhile said he will not signal the next interest rate move.

In Plain English TSE: The Superior Electoral Court is Brazil’s top court for election disputes.

The Superior Electoral Court is Brazil’s top court for election disputes. Coercive fine: A penalty meant to force compliance with a court order, not a finding of wrongdoing.

A penalty meant to force compliance with a court order, not a finding of wrongdoing. Selic and Copom: The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee.

The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee. Polymarket: A prediction market where users trade real money on outcomes, so prices read as probabilities.

Why Brazil’s Electoral Court Fined Meta US$1.3 Million

Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court, known as the TSE, fined Meta R$7.5 million (about US$1.3 million) on Tuesday 10 November 2026. The unanimous ruling says Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, ignored orders to treat the two presidential campaigns equally.

The fine is coercive, a penalty meant to force compliance under the civil procedure code. It is not a finding that Meta favoured either candidate.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Justice Marco Aurélio Bellizze, who handled the case at the TSE, ordered Meta on 15 October to treat both campaigns equally, under a daily fine of R$500,000 for non-compliance. He later raised it to R$1 million a day until the runoff on 25 October.

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The final fine adds up three days at R$500,000 (about US$90,000) from 17 to 19 October and six days at R$1 million (about US$180,000) from 20 to 25 October. We convert reais at RT market data’s rate of about 5.58 per US dollar on 12 November; RT market data is a market data provider.

The complaint came from the coalition of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who accused Meta of unequal treatment of his campaign and that of his challenger Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Bellizze ordered Meta’s AI assistant, Meta AI, to apply identical criteria to both, and the court later gave Meta a fresh 24 hours to prove compliance.

Bellizze said the fine rests on late, incomplete or unmet responses to the orders, not on proof of deliberate favouritism. Meta denies favouring any candidate.

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Why Brazil’s Central Bank Chief Won’t Signal Rates

Gabriel Galípolo, president of Brazil’s central bank, said on Wednesday 11 November that the bank will not signal its next move on the Selic, the benchmark interest rate. He spoke at an event hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, an investment manager, in São Paulo.

Galípolo said that, given today’s uncertainty, the central bank cannot give guidance and decides meeting by meeting. Copom, the bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% a year on 4 November.

He said the Selic should stay at a level he called substantially contractionary, meaning it holds back borrowing and spending. The bank’s inflation target is 3%.

File photo: the Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília. The photo does not show the events described.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, the ‘Bank of Brazil decision in December’ market (US$70,971 traded) priced no change in the Selic at 90.5% at 1:12 a.m. ET on 12 November. A quarter-point cut was priced at 6.4%, a cut of half a point or more at 1.4%, a quarter-point rise at 0.9% and a larger rise at 0.7%.

For January 2027 the ‘no change’ price is 65.5% (US$13,423 traded), so traders see more room for movement later. These prices are bets, not polls or official forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Links These Stories

The two stories share one thread: Brazil’s institutions after a close election, with a court holding a US platform to account and a central bank holding rates high. They are separate decisions, and neither depends on the other.

For readers in the United States, the Meta case tests how a Brazilian court treats US technology platforms during a vote, while the Selic path matters to anyone holding Brazilian bonds or shares.

What It Means for US Readers

US technology companies now face a Brazilian court that expects timely, complete and understandable answers during an election, and no date has been given for a final judgment. A separate electoral investigation into whether Meta favoured candidates remains open.

For investors in Brazilian assets, the Selic stays at 13.75% with no forward guidance, so each Copom meeting becomes a live event. The next decision falls on Wednesday 9 December 2026.

What to Watch Next

Watch whether Meta appeals or pays, since no source says. Brazil’s statistics agency IBGE is due to publish October inflation on Thursday 12 November.

The central bank’s market survey, known as Focus, is published weekly on Mondays, and the next Copom decision is on Wednesday 9 December.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Meta will appeal or pay, or whether the remaining court obligations stay in force after the runoff. The time of the ruling was not reported, and we could not open the court’s full ruling text.

We could not open the central bank’s own statements, so the Galípolo remarks rest on press accounts of his speech.

Sources

Superior Electoral Court (TSE) · Banco Central do Brasil, Copom minutes · Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December · The Rio Times, Brazil Court Fines Meta · The Rio Times, Brazil central bank chief won’t signal rates

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil’s electoral court fine Meta?

Meta missed deadlines and gave incomplete responses on orders to treat the presidential candidates equally. The court did not find deliberate favouritism, and Meta denies any bias.

Did Brazil’s central bank signal its next rate move?

No. Governor Gabriel Galípolo said on 11 November the bank gives no guidance and decides meeting by meeting. Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November.

What do traders expect for the December decision?

Polymarket priced no change at 90.5% on 12 November. Those prices are bets, not official forecasts.