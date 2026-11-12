Colombian Peso Slips Near 3,300 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 11

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.04% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP61.08▲ 1.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.35 ▲ 0.94% WTI 86.09 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▲ 0.54% GOLD 3,989 ▼ 1.02% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.04% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 61.08 ▲ 1.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.35 ▲ 0.94% WTI 86.09 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▲ 0.54% GOLD 3,989 ▼ 1.02% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Market Report

Colombian Peso Slips Near 3,300 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 11

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Key Facts

  • The peso traded weaker: one US dollar cost about 3,300 Colombian pesos on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, as the global dollar firmed.
  • The dollar index rose 0.60% to 102.84, while Wall Street rallied: the S&P 500 gained 1.31% and the VIX fear gauge fell 10.12%.
  • The COLCAP close is not confirmed: we could not verify the settled close of Colombia’s main stock index for this session.
  • Official rate for reference: the central bank’s representative rate (TRM) was 3,238 pesos per dollar on Monday 9 November.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket prices no change in Colombia’s December central-bank decision at 53.5% and a 0.25-point rise at 32.2% (US$41,612 traded, 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November).

Today’s Focus

Colombia’s peso gave back ground on Wednesday while Wall Street rallied. One US dollar cost about 3,300 pesos, up from the official rate of 3,238 on Monday 9 November.

For a traveller that is a touch more local money per dollar; for a company with dollar debts, it is a heavier bill. We could not confirm the settled close of the COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s biggest listed companies, so we leave it out rather than guess.

What matters today. A firmer global dollar is leaning on the peso, and the 3,300 level is the line to watch.

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Colombia's stock exchange and the COLCAP.
Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Colombia’s currency slipped while the world’s mood improved. The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.60% to 102.84, and the peso traded around 3,300 per dollar.

A higher number means a weaker peso, because each dollar then buys more of them. The Brazilian, Mexican and Chilean currencies barely moved, so the weakness looks partly local.

The S&P 500, America’s benchmark of 500 large companies, rose 1.31%, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 10.12% to 17.49. Oil, the commodity that shapes Colombia’s export income, was flat.

Assessment — A firmer dollar with a local fiscal edge MEDIUM

The global dollar explains part of the peso’s move, since the dollar index rose 0.60%. The rest may be domestic, but we could not confirm the stock-market close or company-level data, so we do not name a local cause. The variable to watch is the 3,300 level on the dollar.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read
COLCAP (main stock index) Settled close not confirmed for this session
USD/COP (pesos per dollar) about 3,300 Higher means a weaker peso
Dollar vs 12-month high 3,864 (18 Dec 2025) Dollar still about 14% below its peak, so the peso is far stronger than a year ago
Dollar vs 12-month low 3,044 (24 Aug 2026) Dollar about 9% above its low, so the peso has given back ground
Key technical level 3,300 Round number the dollar is testing

Read the table as a tale of two timelines. Over twelve months the peso is still strong, with the dollar about 14% below its 18 December 2025 high of 3,864.

Over recent weeks the direction has turned: the dollar was near 3,120 pesos in early November and has climbed since. Where we cannot verify a figure we show a dash, not an estimate.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Colombia — Live Market Board

BVC · Bogotá
Nov 11, 2026 · 22:04
MSCI COLCAP · benchmark
2,486.39 -1.65%
Market breadth · 9 names
78% advancing
7 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / COP
3,288
+0.40%
Brent crude
92.35
+0.94%
WTI crude
86.09
+0.06%
Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+3.94%
TECNOGLASS
Other
+0.77%
BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER
Energy
+0.26%
ECOPETROL
Financials
-1.42%
BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP
Mining
-3.62%
BUENAVENTURA
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 172,060.43 +0.42%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 72,419.39 +0.71%
S&P IPSAChile 10,552.02 -0.43%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,486.39 -1.65%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65%
USD/COP 3,288 +0.40% -12.49% 3,274 3,288 3,280
BRENT 92.35 +0.94% +41.73% 91.49 92.51 92.35 64
WTI 86.09 +0.06% +41.04% 86.04 86.53 86.08 1,935
ECOPETROL 15.30 +0.26% +50.44% 15.26 15.45 15.20 1,058,980
BANCOLOMBIA 91.95 +0.88% +43.40% 91.15 92.34 90.35 224,083
GRUPO AVAL 4.21 -5.39% -3.22% 4.45 4.48 4.20 66,698
TECNOGLASS 47.24 +3.94% +1.48% 45.45 47.31 44.31 380,222
CREDICORP 368.74 +0.26% +40.46% 367.80 370.60 359.95 589,890
BUENAVENTURA 26.10 -3.62% +11.02% 27.08 27.10 25.86 1,069,458
SOUTHERN COPPER 172.61 +1.32% +31.32% 170.36 174.45 170.48 890,325
Largest moves today
GRUPO AVAL 4.21 -5.39%
TECNOGLASS 47.24 +3.94%
BUENAVENTURA 26.10 -3.62%
COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65%
SOUTHERN COPPER 172.61 +1.32%
BRENT 92.35 +0.94%
BANCOLOMBIA 91.95 +0.88%
USD/COP 3,288 +0.40%
The session read
The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.65%, with breadth positive — 7 of 9 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged.
From The Rio Times
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03 Why it moved

First cause: a firmer dollar. The dollar index rose 0.60% to 102.84, and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the rate Washington pays to borrow for a decade, stayed near 5%.

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Second cause: oil gave no cushion. The USO oil fund was flat, up 0.01%, so Colombia’s biggest export earner offered no reason to buy. Our confidence in this ranking is medium.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note
US dollar index 102.84 +0.60% Dollar firmer against major currencies
US 10-year Treasury yield 5% holiday, no close Higher US borrowing costs pull money towards the dollar
S&P 500 7,619 +1.31% Risk appetite in the US was strong
VIX fear gauge 17.49 −10.12% Calmer nerves globally
Oil (USO fund) 141.47 +0.01% Flat on the day
Gold (GLD fund) 365.17 −1.13% Safe-haven demand eased

Company-level moves for Colombia were not verified for this session, so the table lists the forces around the market instead. Wall Street and the fear gauge pointed to calm, while the dollar and US yields leaned against emerging markets.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change
Ibovespa Brazil +0.42%
IPC Mexico +0.16%
IPSA Chile −0.43%
Merval Argentina
BVL Peru

Brazil’s Ibovespa rose 0.42%, Mexico’s IPC gained 0.16% and Chile’s IPSA fell 0.43%. We could not verify the Colombian and Argentine closes in time, so the table leaves them blank.

For a reader in São Paulo, Mexico City or Santiago, Colombia looks like a local story rather than a contagion risk. For anyone holding Colombian assets from Lima or Buenos Aires, a weaker peso trims dollar returns by roughly that much.

What it means for you. A traveller or expat paid in dollars gets slightly more pesos for each dollar, while importers and companies with dollar debts pay more; the 3,300 line is the level to watch.

06 The technical picture

On the peso, the nearest line is 3,300. The dollar is testing it, and a close back under it would signal the move is fading.

Above sits the round 3,500, then the 12-month high of 3,864. Below, the next marker is the 12-month low of 3,044.

We offer no COLCAP levels because the session close is unconfirmed. History does not forecast, but a dollar pressing a round number often invites a test of the next one.

07 What to watch

  • Dollar at 3,300: A close back below 3,300 would suggest the peso slide is losing steam; further gains open the path to 3,500.
  • Colombian consumer confidence: The Thursday reading is expected at 15.8 against 15.7 before, a quick gauge of household mood.
  • US borrowing costs: A 30-year Treasury bond auction on Thursday will show how hungry buyers are, which steers the dollar.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips to 3,297 per Dollar.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips to 3,269 per Dollar.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Colombia’s December decision, with US$41,612 traded as of 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November 2026. It prices no change at 53.5%, a 0.25-point rise at 32.2%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 3.6%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 3.0% and a 0.25-point cut at 1.6%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see a hold as most likely but a rate rise as a real possibility next month.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Colombian peso?

The peso traded weaker, with one US dollar costing about 3,300 pesos, as the global dollar index rose 0.60%.

Why can’t you quote the COLCAP?

We could not verify the settled close of the COLCAP, Colombia’s main stock index, for this session, so we do not print a number.

Why might the peso be under pressure?

Mainly a firmer global dollar; we could not confirm a local cause.

Is the peso weak over the longer term?

Not against last year: the dollar is about 14% below its 12-month high of 3,864, though about 9% above its August low of 3,044.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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