Brazil Sends Senate a Budget Savings Bill

Central Bank of Brazil headquarters, Brasília. File photo.

BRAZIL · FISCAL POLICY

Brazil’s government sent the Senate a bill on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that would save up to R$60 billion (about US$11 billion) in 2027. The package aims to keep the country’s public debt on a falling path after 2029.

Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti presented it to the Joint Budget Committee (CMO), a body of senators and deputies that reviews the federal budget. Senator Jaques Wagner then filed the text as Complementary Bill 299/2026, a type of bill with law-making force above ordinary law.

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Key Facts Size Savings of R$50 billion to R$60 billion (about US$9 billion to US$11 billion) in 2027.

Core change In years with containment measures, real spending growth is capped at 2%, not 2.5%.

Next step The Senate could vote on Thursday 12 November, or the following week.

Open question Final savings depend on which measures senators keep in the text.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

Moretti told the committee that the package mixes spending restraint with higher revenue. He said it does not amount to a fiscal shock that could push Brazil into recession.

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Senator Jaques Wagner, of the Workers’ Party (PT), filed the text after the hearing. Senator Eduardo Braga, of the centrist MDB party, is the rapporteur, the senator who writes the committee report, and he presented a substitute text with wording changes.

The Senate began debate on Wednesday, but the session was suspended and resumes on Thursday 12 November at 16:00. Senate President Davi Alcolumbre said the vote could slip to the following week if party leaders ask for more time.

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What the Bill Would Change

From 2027, in years when the government adopts containment measures, real spending growth would be capped at 2% a year. The current fiscal framework, known in Brazil as the arcabouço fiscal, allows 2.5%.

The bill also cuts tax breaks for companies by 10%. That would bring in about R$15 billion (about US$2.7 billion) in extra revenue.

Oil windfall income would be removed from the base used to set minimum health and education spending. The 2027 health floor would be R$272.2 billion (about US$49.4 billion), and the education budget is planned at R$141.2 billion (about US$25.6 billion).

The text also lets the government free up to 40% of the surplus held in earmarked funds, which are pots of money reserved for set purposes. Health, education, security and social security would be protected.

Why It Matters

The 2027 budget bill projects a primary surplus of R$83.4 billion (about US$15.1 billion), meaning revenue above spending before interest. Public debt would reach 87.8% of economic output in 2029 and then fall.

Several senators asked for more time before voting. Magno Malta, of the conservative PL party, said he did not want to vote blind, while Tereza Cristina, of the centre-right PP party, called the spending cut worthwhile but asked for a delay.

What It Means for You

Holders of Brazilian bonds, the real or US-listed Brazilian shares will watch the Senate vote for signs that Brasília can control its deficit. A passed bill would support the case for lower borrowing costs, while a stalled one would weigh on it.

Companies that use sector tax breaks, including foreign subsidiaries, could face higher bills from 2027. Travellers and expats see no direct change, though budget stress often shows up first in the exchange rate.

The conversions here use the Central Bank of Brazil’s PTAX rate of R$5.5146 per US$1 for 9 November. Moves in the real could shift the dollar figures.

What Is Not Known

Neither the final vote date nor the final text is settled, since Alcolumbre said the vote could move to next week. Officials gave ranges rather than one figure, from R$50 billion to R$60 billion, with somewhat larger amounts in later years.

It is unclear whether the Chamber of Deputies will accept the Senate text unchanged. A complementary law needs approval in both houses before it takes effect.

Related coverage: Brazil Plans US$11 Billion 2027 Budget Fix · Banco do Brasil Profit Falls 66.5% in Third Quarter

Frequently Asked Questions

How much would Brazil’s fiscal adjustment save?

The government estimates R$50 billion to R$60 billion (about US$9 billion to US$11 billion) in 2027. Amounts are somewhat larger in later years, according to Planning Minister Bruno Moretti.

What is the new spending cap in the bill?

In years with containment measures, real federal spending growth would be limited to 2% a year. That compares with 2.5% under the current fiscal framework.

When will the Senate vote on the bill?

A vote may take place on Thursday 12 November 2026. Senate President Davi Alcolumbre said it could slip to the following week.

Sources: Brazilian Senate, 11 November 2026; Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, 11 November 2026; Brazilian Senate, vote schedule; Central Bank of Brazil (PTAX)

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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