Democrats Plan Latin America Policy Probes
UNITED STATES · LATIN AMERICA POLICY
Key Facts
- Who Democrats, who won both the House and the Senate in the 3 November midterm elections.
- When They take control in January; a federal budget bill is due by 11 December.
- Targets Boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, a Cuba oil embargo, Venezuela oil deals and changes to USMCA, the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact.
- Limit Congress controls money and oversight, but the president directs foreign policy and the use of force.
The incoming Democratic Congress cannot rewrite US policy toward Latin America, but it can open investigations, hold up money and set conditions on trade deals.
Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the United States midterm elections on 3 November, NBC News and the NPR member station KUT reported. A Mexican newspaper now reports that the new majority is preparing to examine President Donald Trump’s policy toward Latin America and the Caribbean.
La Jornada de Oriente, a Puebla newspaper, wrote on 11 November that Democrats take both chambers in January. Before then, the report says, they want to force a vote on funding for the Iran war, which is tied to a federal budget bill that must pass both chambers before 11 December.
What Democrats Say They Will Examine
According to La Jornada de Oriente, progressive Democrats plan inquiries into the legality of the Iran war and of US strikes on boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific. They also plan legislation to end the US oil embargo on Cuba, the report says.
The report also mentions an impeachment effort against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, over allegations that include war crimes and strikes on vessels in international waters. It says Democrats could take the matter up again in the new Congress.
On Venezuela, Democrats plan to look into financial arrangements between the Trump administration and the country’s interim leader, including oil deals that could benefit Trump allies, the newspaper reports. A Democratic adviser ranks Cuba low among the party’s priorities, it adds, even though Trump said on Monday that he imagined Cuba’s government would fall quite soon.
Trade With Mexico Could Get Harder
The new Congress will make it harder to approve changes to USMCA, the trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada, and will add conditions, La Jornada de Oriente reports. Democrats could also push to change Trump’s anti-immigration policy, the newspaper says.
The Limits of Congress
Congress controls the federal budget and oversight, but the president directs foreign policy and military force, the report notes. Experts it quotes, including Rebecca Bill Chavez of the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington policy group, say Congress’s control could limit Trump’s ability to carry out his Latin America priorities.
These plans come from one newspaper’s account and are not confirmed by Democratic leaders in the report. Our coverage of Latin America and of Mexico will follow them.
What It Means for You
Companies with exposure to Mexico and the Caribbean should expect more hearings and conditions on trade and on oil sanctions from January. Travellers and expatriates are unlikely to see immediate changes, since investigations and bills take months.
What Is Not Known
It is not known whether the Hegseth effort will succeed, which bills will reach a vote, or how Trump will respond to subpoenas. The budget deadline before 11 December is the first point at which Democrats’ leverage will be tested.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who controls the US Congress after the 3 November elections?
Democrats won both the House and the Senate, according to NBC News and the NPR member station KUT. The new Congress takes office in January.
What do Democrats plan on Latin America?
A Mexican newspaper reports planned probes of boat strikes, Venezuela oil deals and a Cuba oil embargo, plus conditions on USMCA changes. These plans are not confirmed by party leaders.
Can Congress change Trump's foreign policy?
Congress controls the budget and oversight, but the president directs foreign policy and military force. Experts say Congress can limit his options rather than redirect them.
Sources: La Jornada de Oriente (11 November 2026); NBC News (4 November 2026); NPR / KUT (4 November 2026)
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