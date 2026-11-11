Brazil Central Bank Chief Won’t Signal Rates

BRAZIL ECONOMY · INTEREST RATES

Published Wednesday, 11 November, 3:05 p.m. ET · Source: Banco Central do Brasil (remarks by Governor Gabriel Galípolo, Focus survey), IBGE (statistics agency)

Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The message Central bank president Gabriel Galípolo said on 11 November it gives no guidance and decides meeting by meeting.

The rate The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, stands at 13.75% a year, held on 4 November after five straight cuts.

Why it matters Inflation forecasts keep drifting above the 3% goal while growth cools, so cuts are not signalled.

What to watch October inflation data on Thursday 12 November, 7:00 a.m. ET; next rate decision on Wednesday 9 December.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 90.5% to no change in December (11 November, 2:50 p.m. ET).

File photo. The central bank’s headquarters in Brasília. Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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Brazil’s central bank chief says he will not tell investors where interest rates go next, only that they stay tight for now.

Brazil’s top central banker faced a room of São Paulo investors on Wednesday and declined to give them what they wanted most: a hint. Gabriel Galípolo, the central bank president, said at an investment forum hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, a São Paulo fund manager, that the bank has sent no signal on its next move.

A tougher outlook calls for caution, he said, and for the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, to stay at a level he called “substantially contractionary”, meaning tight enough to slow Brazil’s economy. The rate is 13.75% a year, held on Wednesday 4 November after five straight cuts.

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Why Won’t Brazil’s Central Bank Give Guidance?

Guidance is a central bank’s advance hint about where rates are heading. Galípolo said that with so much uncertainty, the cost of giving it outweighs the benefit.

The bank’s job, he said, is to be “frank and transparent” about how it reads the economy. Rate decisions, he added, are taken one meeting at a time.

Is the Economy Slowing Down?

Galípolo said signs that interest-rate policy is reaching the economy are getting stronger. Forecasts that growth will cool make the picture harder, he said.

He recalled years in which analysts argued the bank’s tools were too weak to matter. Now, he noted, the complaint is that policy has too much force.

Even so, he said the bank’s first duty is to meet its inflation target, and that it will “never abandon” that goal. The target is 3%, with a ceiling of 4.5%.

Why Are Prices Rising While Growth Cools?

The bank blamed supply shocks, meaning price jumps that come from costs rather than from demand. This week it listed higher oil prices, the El Niño weather pattern, the end of Brazil’s six-day work week and a weaker real, the national currency.

Galípolo said that, apart from a lasting move in the exchange rate, it is hard to imagine most of these shocks lasting until 2029 or 2030. He also said the bank now calls the global backdrop “adverse”, a step up from “challenging” and “uncertain”.

Brazil’s consumer price index, the IPCA, rose 4.58% in the 12 months to September, up from 4.22% in August. In this week’s Focus survey, the central bank’s weekly poll of economists, forecasts for 2026 inflation stand at 5.22%, above the 4.5% ceiling.

The 2027 forecast rose from 4.76% to 4.9%. Our Focus survey guide explains how to read it.

What It Means for US Readers

The winners are holders of Brazilian bonds and cash-like investments, who keep earning close to 13.75%. The losers are borrowers and credit-dependent companies, because cheaper money is further away than many had hoped.

The real traded at about 5.56 per US dollar at 2:50 p.m. ET, roughly 0.4% stronger on the day, based on RT market data. The EWZ fund, which tracks Brazilian shares for US investors, was near US$32.42, up about 0.8%; see our real-to-dollar guide.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, lists a market on Brazil’s December rate decision with US$69,549 traded. At 2:50 p.m. ET on 11 November it priced no change at 90.5%, a 0.25-point cut at 6.4% and a 0.25-point rise at 0.7%.

For January, the same platform priced no change at 65.5% and a 0.25-point cut at 14.4%, with US$13,423 traded. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

Galípolo gave no path for the Selic, and he did not say whether the next move would be a cut or a rise. Whether the exchange rate stays calm is the wild card he singled out.

Our earlier coverage of the central bank’s minutes and the rate outlook gives more context, and our Brazil hub has the rest.

What to Watch Next

Thursday 12 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: IBGE, the national statistics agency, publishes October inflation. Monday 16 November: the next Focus survey.

Wednesday 9 December: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, announces its next Selic decision. A hotter inflation reading would make a cut harder to justify.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why won’t Brazil’s central bank give rate guidance?

Governor Gabriel Galípolo says that amid high uncertainty the cost of guidance outweighs the benefit. The bank decides rates one meeting at a time.

What is Brazil’s interest rate now?

The Selic is 13.75% a year, set on 4 November after five straight cuts. The next decision is on Wednesday 9 December.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil (remarks by Governor Gabriel Galípolo, 11 November 2026; Focus survey); IBGE, IPCA and release calendar; Polymarket (11 November 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET); RT market data.