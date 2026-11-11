Ecuador Extends Emergency Before Local Vote

IBOV 172,301.21 ▲ 0.56% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.40% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.10% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,278▲ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.07% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP61.09▲ 1.14% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.17▼ 0.15% BRENT 92.41 ▲ 1.01% WTI 86.29 ▲ 0.29% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.84% GOLD 3,995 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.88 ▲ 1.51% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.80 ▼ 0.18% CATTLE 327.90 ▼ 0.74% LITHIUM 61.12 ▲ 1.90% PETR4 43.82 ▼ 2.51% VALE3 64.50 ▼ 0.46% ITUB4 41.92 ▲ 1.75% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.03% ABEV3 15.83 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 17.03 ▼ 0.41% B3SA3 14.83 ▲ 2.42% WEGE3 51.79 ▲ 1.65% PRIO3 61.55 ▲ 2.55% SUZB3 53.82 ▼ 1.18% RENT3 30.28 ▲ 1.64% AZZA3 15.43 ▲ 4.75% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 — 0.00% GMAT3 4.07 ▲ 6.82% PSSA3 46.18 ▼ 1.05% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 1.16% POSI3 3.31 ▲ 5.08% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.65 ▲ 1.80% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.43 ▼ 0.24% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 2.74% IBOV 172,301.21 ▲ 0.56% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.42% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.08% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,278 ▲ 0.13% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 61.09 ▲ 1.14% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.17% BRENT 92.41 ▲ 1.01% WTI 86.29 ▲ 0.29% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.84% GOLD 3,995 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.88 ▲ 1.51% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.80 ▼ 0.18% CATTLE 327.90 ▼ 0.74% LITHIUM 61.12 ▲ 1.90% PETR4 43.82 ▼ 2.51% VALE3 64.50 ▼ 0.46% ITUB4 41.92 ▲ 1.75% BBDC4 14.39 ▼ 1.03% ABEV3 15.83 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 17.03 ▼ 0.41% B3SA3 14.83 ▲ 2.42% WEGE3 51.79 ▲ 1.65% PRIO3 61.55 ▲ 2.55% SUZB3 53.82 ▼ 1.18% RENT3 30.28 ▲ 1.64% AZZA3 15.43 ▲ 4.75% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 — 0.00% GMAT3 4.07 ▲ 6.82% PSSA3 46.18 ▼ 1.05% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 1.16% POSI3 3.31 ▲ 5.08% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.65 ▲ 1.80% BRKM5 2.96 ▲ 1.37% RANI3 8.43 ▼ 0.24% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 2.74%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Ecuador Latin America

Ecuador Extends Emergency Before Local Vote

By · · 3 min read
Two voting booths marked El voto es secreto in a polling station classroom in Cuenca, Ecuador
File photo. Voting booths marked "El voto es secreto" (the vote is secret) at the Colegio Julio María Matovelle polling station in Cuenca, Ecuador, 16 November 2025. Photo: Martín Vasco, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

ECUADOR · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • What President Daniel Noboa renewed the state of exception, a legal emergency, for 30 days in eight provinces on 11 November.
  • Where El Oro, Esmeraldas, Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí, Pichincha, Santa Elena and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.
  • Movement The renewal sets no new curfew or restricted hours, though a new order could add them.
  • Vote Ecuadorians elect local officials on Sunday 29 November, run by the electoral council CNE; campaigning runs 12 to 26 November.
  • Power Index

Ecuador's emergency powers stay in force through the local election campaign. The renewal adds no new limits on when people may travel.

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Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa renewed the country’s state of exception for 30 days on 11 November, keeping emergency security powers in eight provinces through the local election campaign. The decree sets no new curfew and no restricted movement hours, El Comercio, a Quito newspaper, reported.

The provinces include Guayas, home to Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, and Pichincha, home to the capital Quito, so the rules matter to visitors and business travellers. A state of exception is a legal emergency that lets the government suspend some rights and use the military in security work.

What the Decree Does

According to El Comercio, Decree 532 was signed on 11 November under the grounds of “grave internal unrest” and keeps the provisions of the earlier Decree 498 of 15 September. The renewed powers include suspending the inviolability of the home and of correspondence, temporary requisitions of goods and services, and the use of the armed forces alongside the police.

The newspaper notes that the decree does not bring a curfew back automatically. Primicias, an Ecuadorian news site, reported in October that a curfew was planned for 1 to 10 November in coastal provinces.

Ecuadorian National Police officers carry body armor marked Policia at a ceremony in Quito
Ecuadorian National Police officers carry body armour at a ceremony in Quito, 2024. Photo: Presidency of Ecuador, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Election Calendar

Ecuador’s electoral council, the CNE, set the local elections for Sunday 29 November 2026, when voters choose local officials and members of the Citizen Participation Council. The campaign runs from 12 to 26 November, and the CNE plans a second national voting drill on 15 November, El Comercio reported.

Prisoners who have not been convicted vote on 26 November and people voting from home on 27 November, before the general vote on 29 November. The CNE’s calendar is also set out in an earlier report by El Comercio.

What It Means for You

Travellers to the affected provinces should expect a visible military and police presence and should check their government’s travel advisory before going. No new curfew comes with this decree, but a new order could change that.

Our related reports cover Ecuador’s planned copper mine tender and the Ecuador hub.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the government will add a curfew or a ban on alcohol sales around voting day, or what rules will apply on election day itself. We could not confirm the decree text on the presidency’s website at the time of writing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a curfew in Ecuador now?

El Comercio reports that the renewed decree sets no new curfew or restricted hours. Primicias reported in October that a curfew was planned for 1 to 10 November in coastal provinces.

When are Ecuador's local elections?

Sunday 29 November 2026, according to the CNE electoral calendar. Campaigning runs from 12 to 26 November.

Which provinces are under the state of exception?

El Oro, Esmeraldas, Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí, Pichincha, Santa Elena and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, according to El Comercio.

Sources: El Comercio (11 November 2026); El Comercio, CNE election date (2026); Primicias (14 October 2026)

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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