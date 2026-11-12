Argentina Debt Risk Falls After Holiday | Argentina Market Report, Nov 11

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.04% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP61.08▲ 1.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.35 ▲ 0.94% WTI 86.09 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▲ 0.54% GOLD 3,989 ▼ 1.02% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.04% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 61.08 ▲ 1.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.35 ▲ 0.94% WTI 86.09 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▲ 0.54% GOLD 3,989 ▼ 1.02% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Market Report

Argentina Debt Risk Falls After Holiday | Argentina Market Report, Nov 11

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Key Facts

  • Markets reopened after a two-day holiday: Argentina’s exchange traded on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, for the first time since Friday 6 November.
  • Country risk fell to 852: the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds closed at 852 points, down from 939 on Friday 6 November.
  • The peso was steady: the official wholesale rate closed at about 1,544 pesos per US dollar, down 0.1%, and 0.4% below the 12-month high of 1,551.
  • October inflation is due on 12 November: the monthly rate is forecast at 1.8%, against 1.9% in September.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket gives 52.0% to October monthly inflation landing between 1.9% and 2.1% (US$42,923 traded, 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November).

Today’s Focus

Argentina’s market came back on Wednesday after two days off, and it came back cautiously. Country risk, the extra interest investors demand to hold Argentine debt instead of safe US Treasuries, closed at 852 points, well below the 939 of Friday 6 November, the last local session before the break.

The peso barely moved. At about 1,544 per US dollar it sits just below its 12-month weak point of 1,551, after a 20-session stretch in which the dollar rose 2.07%.

We could not confirm the settled close of the Merval, Buenos Aires’ main share index, so we leave it out rather than guess.

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What matters today. Calm credit and a steady peso give Argentina breathing space, but October inflation data on Thursday is the next real test.

Argentina's stock exchange and the Merval.
Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of country risk as Argentina’s fever chart. On Wednesday the reading closed at 852 points, down from 939 on Friday 6 November, so the fever eased a lot over the break. Argentine bonds trade in New York even when Buenos Aires is shut, so much of that move happened while local markets were closed.

Local markets had been shut on Monday and Tuesday. A session after a break can swing on thin trading, so we treat this one as a pause, not a verdict.

The official wholesale dollar closed at about 1,544 pesos, down 0.1%. A smaller number means a slightly stronger peso.

Assessment — Credit relief, peso calm, stocks unconfirmed MEDIUM

The evidence for relief is solid: country risk fell sharply over the break and held on Wednesday, and the peso was steady. The evidence on shares is missing for this session, and the first day back after a holiday is a weak guide. The variable to watch is October inflation, due on 12 November with a consensus of 1.8% for the month against 1.9% in September.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read
Merval index Settled close not confirmed for this session
Country risk 852 points −87 points Down from 939 on 6 November, the last local session
USD/ARS (pesos per dollar) 1,544 −0.1% Peso marginally firmer
12-month range, USD/ARS 1,355 to 1,551 0.4% below the high; 14.0% above the low of 13 April
Key technical level 1,551 12-month high for the dollar, set on 3 November

The table is thin where the data is thin. Where we cannot verify a figure we show a dash, not an estimate.

The peso’s longer story matters more than the day’s wiggle. The dollar is 2.07% higher over 20 sessions and 3.2% higher over 60 sessions, so the peso has been slowly weakening even as it steadied on the day.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Argentina — Live Market Board

BYMA · Buenos Aires
Nov 11, 2026 · 22:04
S&P MERVAL · benchmark
2,848,945
-10.97% over 12 months
Market breadth · 13 names
54% advancing
7 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / ARS
1,544
-0.11%
Brent crude
92.35
+0.94%
Soybeans
1,231
+0.49%
Sector heatmap · average move today
Telecom
+3.06%
TELECOM ARG
Financials
+1.51%
GGAL, COME, BYMA
Consumer Disc.
+0.73%
MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE
Utilities
+0.07%
PAMPA, CEPU
Materials
-0.31%
ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA
Mining
-2.08%
TXAR
Energy
-2.86%
YPF, TGS
Technology
-5.06%
GLOBANT
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 172,060.43 +0.42%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 72,419.39 +0.71%
S&P IPSAChile 10,552.02 -0.43%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,486.39 -1.65%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
MERVAL 2,848,945 -10.97% 2,859,051
USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.51% 1,546 1,551 1,544
YPF 6,220 -3.64% +10.88% 6,455 6,390 6,155 2,052,860
GGAL 4,955 +0.81% -38.89% 4,915 5,120 4,905 1,698,792
PAMPA 4,255 -0.41% -18.32% 4,273 4,343 4,210 1,131,629
TXAR 684.00 -2.08% -20.44% 698.50 719.00 671.00 1,287,280
ALUAR 768.00 -0.78% -31.85% 774.00 790.00 757.00 244,634
TGS 7,070 -2.08% -22.56% 7,220 7,350 7,000 374,322
CEPU 1,672 +0.54% -23.15% 1,663 1,723 1,664 649,161
MIRGOR 1,740 +0.00% -92.26% 1,740 1,780 1,670 81,440
COME 32.09 +3.35% -54.20% 31.05 34.00 30.70 8,963,563
LOMA NEGRA 2,930 +0.17% -13.05% 2,925 2,990 2,870 170,486
BYMA 199.00 +0.38% -30.58% 198.25 202.75 195.00 7,800,352
TELECOM ARG 3,455 +3.06% -2.97% 3,353 3,550 3,390 158,864
GLOBANT 46.34 -5.06% -24.98% 48.81 47.62 46.08 1,016,987
MERCADOLIBRE 1,512 +1.46% -28.13% 1,490 1,512 1,465 594,946
Largest moves today
GLOBANT 46.34 -5.06%
YPF 6,220 -3.64%
COME 32.09 +3.35%
TELECOM ARG 3,455 +3.06%
TXAR 684.00 -2.08%
TGS 7,070 -2.08%
MERCADOLIBRE 1,512 +1.46%
GGAL 4,955 +0.81%
The session read
The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 7 of 13 names higher. Telecom led, while Technology lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026
Argentine Bourse Said to Tighten Collateral
Read →

03 Why it moved

First, with medium confidence, a risk premium that had spiked was holding its ground. Country risk hit 939 points on 6 November, a 2026 high, and the level near 850 shows investors have bought back much of the debt they dumped.

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Second, with medium confidence, the global backdrop was mixed. US October inflation was 0.4% on the month and core prices rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, which raised bets on a Federal Reserve rate rise in December, a headwind for emerging-market assets.

Third, with low-to-medium confidence, thin trading after the holiday limited the moves. Wall Street rallied (the S&P 500 rose 1.31% and the VIX fear gauge fell 10.12%), yet the dollar index also rose 0.60% to 102.84.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note
Country risk 852 points −87 points Well below the 6 November peak of 939
US dollar index 102.84 +0.60% Stronger dollar normally hurts emerging markets
S&P 500 7,619 +1.31% Wall Street rally
US core inflation (October) 0.3% vs 0.2% forecast Hotter than expected; raises rate-rise bets

We could not verify the 11 November moves of Argentina’s flagship stocks: YPF, the state-controlled oil and gas company; Grupo Galicia and Banco Macro, two big banks; and Pampa and Central Puerto, which generate and sell power. We do not print what we cannot confirm.

What we can say is how they tend to behave. Banks and energy companies move with country risk, because both depend on how willing foreigners are to fund Argentina.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change
Ibovespa Brazil
IPC Mexico
IPSA Chile
COLCAP Colombia
S&P/BVL Lima General Peru

We show dashes for the region because we verified none of these closes for Argentina’s session. The live market board above carries the latest closes.

For readers in São Paulo, Mexico City or Lima, the useful link is the shared sensitivity to US rates. Hotter US inflation pressures every emerging market, so Argentina’s calm on the day is notable, not typical.

06 The technical picture

For the peso, the line to watch is 1,551 per dollar, the 12-month high set on 3 November. The dollar is 0.4% below it, so a close above would mark a fresh low for the peso in a year.

The first support for the peso is the round 1,500 mark; the far floor is the 12-month low of 1,355 reached on 13 April, which the dollar now sits 14.0% above.

For credit, 852 points is the new marker, 87 points below the 939 peak of 6 November. A drop toward the round 800 level would signal real healing, while a return above 900 would say the scare is back. We offer no Merval levels because the session close is unconfirmed.

07 What to watch

  • Inflation data: Argentina’s October inflation is due on 12 November at 19:00 Lisbon time, with a 1.8% monthly consensus against 1.9% before and a 32.7% annual consensus against 33.4%.
  • Country risk: Holding below 860 would confirm the relief; a jump back toward 900 would suggest the 6 November scare is not over.
  • The peso: A close above 1,551 per dollar would be a new 12-month low for the peso; 1,500 is the nearest round-number support.
  • US Federal Reserve: Any hint of a bigger Fed move in December would test emerging-market bonds.
  • Calendar: The Thomson Reuters Ipsos consumer sentiment index for Argentina (November, previous 40.38) was due on 11 November; no actual figure was available when we closed.

Background: Argentina’s Steady Peso Revives Dollar Talk.

Background: Argentina Stocks Dip 0.6% on Bank Holiday.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on Argentina’s October monthly inflation, with US$42,923 traded as of 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November 2026. It prices a 52.0% chance of 1.9% to 2.1%, 36.5% for 1.6% to 1.8%, 8.0% for 2.2% to 2.4% and 2.5% for 1.3% to 1.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. The official release is due on 12 November; traders lean slightly higher than the 1.8% consensus we cite.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Argentina’s country risk?

It is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar debt rather than US Treasuries. On 11 November it closed at 852 points, down from 939 on 6 November.

Why was the market closed before Wednesday?

Argentine markets and banks were shut on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November for a holiday, so 11 November was the first session back.

Where is the peso against the dollar?

The official wholesale rate closed at about 1,544 per US dollar, down 0.1% on the session and 0.4% below the 12-month high of 1,551.

What should investors watch next?

October inflation data on 12 November, the 1,551 level for the dollar, and whether country risk stays below 860 points.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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