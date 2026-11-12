Argentina Debt Risk Falls After Holiday | Argentina Market Report, Nov 11

Key Facts Markets reopened after a two-day holiday: Argentina’s exchange traded on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, for the first time since Friday 6 November.

Argentina’s exchange traded on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, for the first time since Friday 6 November. Country risk fell to 852: the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds closed at 852 points, down from 939 on Friday 6 November.

the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds closed at 852 points, down from 939 on Friday 6 November. The peso was steady: the official wholesale rate closed at about 1,544 pesos per US dollar, down 0.1%, and 0.4% below the 12-month high of 1,551.

the official wholesale rate closed at about 1,544 pesos per US dollar, down 0.1%, and 0.4% below the 12-month high of 1,551. October inflation is due on 12 November: the monthly rate is forecast at 1.8%, against 1.9% in September.

the monthly rate is forecast at 1.8%, against 1.9% in September. Prediction markets: Polymarket gives 52.0% to October monthly inflation landing between 1.9% and 2.1% (US$42,923 traded, 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November).

Today’s Focus Argentina’s market came back on Wednesday after two days off, and it came back cautiously. Country risk, the extra interest investors demand to hold Argentine debt instead of safe US Treasuries, closed at 852 points, well below the 939 of Friday 6 November, the last local session before the break. The peso barely moved. At about 1,544 per US dollar it sits just below its 12-month weak point of 1,551, after a 20-session stretch in which the dollar rose 2.07%. We could not confirm the settled close of the Merval, Buenos Aires’ main share index, so we leave it out rather than guess. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Calm credit and a steady peso give Argentina breathing space, but October inflation data on Thursday is the next real test.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of country risk as Argentina’s fever chart. On Wednesday the reading closed at 852 points, down from 939 on Friday 6 November, so the fever eased a lot over the break. Argentine bonds trade in New York even when Buenos Aires is shut, so much of that move happened while local markets were closed.

Local markets had been shut on Monday and Tuesday. A session after a break can swing on thin trading, so we treat this one as a pause, not a verdict.

The official wholesale dollar closed at about 1,544 pesos, down 0.1%. A smaller number means a slightly stronger peso.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — Credit relief, peso calm, stocks unconfirmed MEDIUM The evidence for relief is solid: country risk fell sharply over the break and held on Wednesday, and the peso was steady. The evidence on shares is missing for this session, and the first day back after a holiday is a weak guide. The variable to watch is October inflation, due on 12 November with a consensus of 1.8% for the month against 1.9% in September.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval index — — Settled close not confirmed for this session Country risk 852 points −87 points Down from 939 on 6 November, the last local session USD/ARS (pesos per dollar) 1,544 −0.1% Peso marginally firmer 12-month range, USD/ARS 1,355 to 1,551 — 0.4% below the high; 14.0% above the low of 13 April Key technical level 1,551 — 12-month high for the dollar, set on 3 November

The table is thin where the data is thin. Where we cannot verify a figure we show a dash, not an estimate.

The peso’s longer story matters more than the day’s wiggle. The dollar is 2.07% higher over 20 sessions and 3.2% higher over 60 sessions, so the peso has been slowly weakening even as it steadied on the day.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — -10.97% over 12 months Market breadth · 13 names 54% advancing 7 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Brent crude 92.35 +0.94% Soybeans 1,231 +0.49% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +3.06% TELECOM ARG Financials +1.51% GGAL, COME, BYMA Consumer Disc. +0.73% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Utilities +0.07% PAMPA, CEPU Materials -0.31% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Mining -2.08% TXAR Energy -2.86% YPF, TGS Technology -5.06% GLOBANT Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 172,060.43 +0.42% Ibovespa172,060.43 +0.42% Mexico 72,419.39 +0.71% S&P/BMV IPC72,419.39 +0.71% Chile 10,552.02 -0.43% S&P IPSA10,552.02 -0.43% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,486.39 -1.65% MSCI COLCAP2,486.39 -1.65% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.51% 1,546 1,551 1,544 — YPF 6,220 -3.64% +10.88% 6,455 6,390 6,155 2,052,860 GGAL 4,955 +0.81% -38.89% 4,915 5,120 4,905 1,698,792 PAMPA 4,255 -0.41% -18.32% 4,273 4,343 4,210 1,131,629 TXAR 684.00 -2.08% -20.44% 698.50 719.00 671.00 1,287,280 ALUAR 768.00 -0.78% -31.85% 774.00 790.00 757.00 244,634 TGS 7,070 -2.08% -22.56% 7,220 7,350 7,000 374,322 CEPU 1,672 +0.54% -23.15% 1,663 1,723 1,664 649,161 MIRGOR 1,740 +0.00% -92.26% 1,740 1,780 1,670 81,440 COME 32.09 +3.35% -54.20% 31.05 34.00 30.70 8,963,563 LOMA NEGRA 2,930 +0.17% -13.05% 2,925 2,990 2,870 170,486 BYMA 199.00 +0.38% -30.58% 198.25 202.75 195.00 7,800,352 TELECOM ARG 3,455 +3.06% -2.97% 3,353 3,550 3,390 158,864 GLOBANT 46.34 -5.06% -24.98% 48.81 47.62 46.08 1,016,987 MERCADOLIBRE 1,512 +1.46% -28.13% 1,490 1,512 1,465 594,946 Largest moves today GLOBANT 46.34 -5.06% YPF 6,220 -3.64% COME 32.09 +3.35% TELECOM ARG 3,455 +3.06% TXAR 684.00 -2.08% TGS 7,070 -2.08% MERCADOLIBRE 1,512 +1.46% GGAL 4,955 +0.81% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 7 of 13 names higher. Telecom led, while Technology lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Argentine Bourse Said to Tighten Collateral Read →

03 Why it moved

First, with medium confidence, a risk premium that had spiked was holding its ground. Country risk hit 939 points on 6 November, a 2026 high, and the level near 850 shows investors have bought back much of the debt they dumped.

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Second, with medium confidence, the global backdrop was mixed. US October inflation was 0.4% on the month and core prices rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, which raised bets on a Federal Reserve rate rise in December, a headwind for emerging-market assets.

Third, with low-to-medium confidence, thin trading after the holiday limited the moves. Wall Street rallied (the S&P 500 rose 1.31% and the VIX fear gauge fell 10.12%), yet the dollar index also rose 0.60% to 102.84.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Country risk 852 points −87 points Well below the 6 November peak of 939 US dollar index 102.84 +0.60% Stronger dollar normally hurts emerging markets S&P 500 7,619 +1.31% Wall Street rally US core inflation (October) 0.3% vs 0.2% forecast — Hotter than expected; raises rate-rise bets

We could not verify the 11 November moves of Argentina’s flagship stocks: YPF, the state-controlled oil and gas company; Grupo Galicia and Banco Macro, two big banks; and Pampa and Central Puerto, which generate and sell power. We do not print what we cannot confirm.

What we can say is how they tend to behave. Banks and energy companies move with country risk, because both depend on how willing foreigners are to fund Argentina.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil — IPC Mexico — IPSA Chile — COLCAP Colombia — S&P/BVL Lima General Peru —

We show dashes for the region because we verified none of these closes for Argentina’s session. The live market board above carries the latest closes.

For readers in São Paulo, Mexico City or Lima, the useful link is the shared sensitivity to US rates. Hotter US inflation pressures every emerging market, so Argentina’s calm on the day is notable, not typical.

06 The technical picture

For the peso, the line to watch is 1,551 per dollar, the 12-month high set on 3 November. The dollar is 0.4% below it, so a close above would mark a fresh low for the peso in a year.

The first support for the peso is the round 1,500 mark; the far floor is the 12-month low of 1,355 reached on 13 April, which the dollar now sits 14.0% above.

For credit, 852 points is the new marker, 87 points below the 939 peak of 6 November. A drop toward the round 800 level would signal real healing, while a return above 900 would say the scare is back. We offer no Merval levels because the session close is unconfirmed.

07 What to watch

Inflation data: Argentina’s October inflation is due on 12 November at 19:00 Lisbon time, with a 1.8% monthly consensus against 1.9% before and a 32.7% annual consensus against 33.4%.

Argentina’s October inflation is due on 12 November at 19:00 Lisbon time, with a 1.8% monthly consensus against 1.9% before and a 32.7% annual consensus against 33.4%. Country risk: Holding below 860 would confirm the relief; a jump back toward 900 would suggest the 6 November scare is not over.

Holding below 860 would confirm the relief; a jump back toward 900 would suggest the 6 November scare is not over. The peso: A close above 1,551 per dollar would be a new 12-month low for the peso; 1,500 is the nearest round-number support.

A close above 1,551 per dollar would be a new 12-month low for the peso; 1,500 is the nearest round-number support. US Federal Reserve: Any hint of a bigger Fed move in December would test emerging-market bonds.

Any hint of a bigger Fed move in December would test emerging-market bonds. Calendar: The Thomson Reuters Ipsos consumer sentiment index for Argentina (November, previous 40.38) was due on 11 November; no actual figure was available when we closed.

Background: Argentina’s Steady Peso Revives Dollar Talk.

Background: Argentina Stocks Dip 0.6% on Bank Holiday.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on Argentina’s October monthly inflation, with US$42,923 traded as of 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November 2026. It prices a 52.0% chance of 1.9% to 2.1%, 36.5% for 1.6% to 1.8%, 8.0% for 2.2% to 2.4% and 2.5% for 1.3% to 1.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. The official release is due on 12 November; traders lean slightly higher than the 1.8% consensus we cite.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Argentina’s country risk?

It is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar debt rather than US Treasuries. On 11 November it closed at 852 points, down from 939 on 6 November.

Why was the market closed before Wednesday?

Argentine markets and banks were shut on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November for a holiday, so 11 November was the first session back.

Where is the peso against the dollar?

The official wholesale rate closed at about 1,544 per US dollar, down 0.1% on the session and 0.4% below the 12-month high of 1,551.

What should investors watch next?

October inflation data on 12 November, the 1,551 level for the dollar, and whether country risk stays below 860 points.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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