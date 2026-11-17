Argentina: Economy

Argentina’s peso has barely moved while Brazil’s real slid, and an Argentine economist warns that this complicates the road to the 2027 vote. By our calculation from market closes on Friday 23 October and Monday 16 November 2026, one Brazilian real now buys about 12% fewer pesos.

That shift makes Argentine goods dearer for Brazilian buyers and Brazilian holidays cheaper for Argentines, before any change in shop prices. For the wider picture, see our Argentina coverage.

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Key Facts Currency. The dollar rose 16% against the real since 23 October; a real buys 12% fewer pesos.

Inflation. INDEC, Argentina’s statistics office, reported 2.2% for October; IBGE, Brazil’s, 0.14% (monthly).

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Argentina’s president Javier Milei 43.5% to win; bets, not polls (17 Nov., 1:14 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 17 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Brazil’s real has slid since its 25 October runoff, so one real now buys about 12% fewer pesos, and an Argentine economist says that does not help exchange-rate stability before the 2027 vote.

Why the Real and the Peso Are Moving Apart

Brazil held its presidential runoff on Sunday 25 October 2026. A US dollar cost about 4.99 reais at the close on Friday 23 October and about 5.78 on Monday 16 November, so the dollar rose about 16% (our calculation).

Brazil’s central bank (BCB) publishes a daily average rate called PTAX, which was 5.0377 reais per US$ on 23 October and 5.7324 on 16 November, in its open data. It averages checks up to about 1 p.m. Brasília time, so it differs from the closing price.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Our earlier report on the real’s fall covers the Brazilian side. Argentina’s wholesale dollar (the interbank rate for large trades) stood at about 1,530 pesos on 23 October and 1,551 on 16 November, according to the central bank’s reference-rate series, up 1.4% (our calculation).

The peso has floated inside bands, meaning set upper and lower limits, since April 2025, so it moved little while the real moved a lot. The pattern echoes January 1999, when Brazil let the real fall while Argentina still tied one peso to one dollar, a system that ended in the crisis of December 2001 and January 2002.

Argentina has no fixed rate today, so this is background in our reading, not a forecast.PPI Inversiones, an Argentine brokerage, said on 17 November 2026 that the peso’s real exchange rate against trading partners has reached its lowest level since the exchange-rate bands began in April 2025.PPI also sees calm lasting thanks to dollar inflows from corporate bonds and the harvest, plus seasonal peso demand in December and January; these are its views, not ours.

The Obelisco monument in central Buenos Aires.

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Who Gains and Who Loses

Brazilian buyers face dearer Argentine goods, and Argentines find Brazilian trips cheaper, before any change in prices. One real bought about 306 pesos on 23 October and about 268 on 16 November (our calculation from closes).

Argentina’s statistics office INDEC said on Thursday 12 November that prices rose 2.2% in October. Brazil’s statistics office IBGE reported the same day that its IPCA, the official consumer-price index, rose 0.14% in October and 4.63% over 12 months.

For US readers, a dollar bought 5.78 reais on 16 November against 4.99 on 23 October, so Brazil costs less for visitors paying in dollars, other things equal. We have no price data for Argentine bonds or ADRs (US-traded shares of foreign firms), so we give none.

What an Economist Warns

Hernán Hirsch, chief economist at the Buenos Aires consultancy Estudio Broda, warned on 17 November 2026 about the weaker real. It “does not help to arrive with exchange-rate stability at Argentina’s 2027 electoral process, which has already begun”, he said.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on 6 November 2026, at a meeting of the Sociedad Rural Argentina (the farm lobby), that country risk (the extra yield investors demand on Argentine bonds) is not about President Javier Milei himself. In his words, the problem is that some fear Milei will not be there.

Our Latin America Power Map shows Argentina’s regional standing. See also Milei’s re-election bid, Kicillof against Milei and our inflation outlook.

What Prediction Markets Say

On 17 November 2026 at 1:14 p.m. ET, Polymarket, a prediction market, gave Argentina’s president Javier Milei 43.5%, Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof 29.5%, former economy minister Sergio Massa 14.5% and senator Patricia Bullrich 4.0% to win the 2027 presidential election. About US$1.59 million had been traded, and these prices are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

Brazil’s central bank is due to announce its interest-rate decision on Wednesday 9 December 2026, after its two-day Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting (the bank publishes its meeting dates in advance). IBGE is due to publish November inflation on Friday 11 December, also from the calendar.

INDEC is due to release Argentina’s November inflation on Tuesday 15 December 2026, per the economic calendar (date not confirmed at INDEC). A reading near October’s 2.2% would keep the gap with Brazil wide, while a lower one would narrow it.

What Is Not Known

We do not know why the real fell, how far Argentina’s central bank will let the peso drift, or whether Brazil’s currency stays near 5.8 per US$. Hirsch’s warning is a single source, and we could not read the PPI note ourselves.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has the real fallen against the dollar?

A US dollar cost about 5.78 reais on 16 November 2026, against about 4.99 on 23 October, by our calculation from market closes. Brazil’s central bank average rate, called PTAX, was 5.0377 on 23 October and 5.7324 on 16 November.

What does the move mean for the Argentine peso?

One real bought about 306 pesos on 23 October and about 268 on 16 November, by our calculation from market closes. That is about 12% fewer pesos per real.

What has Argentina’s economy minister said about country risk?

Luis Caputo said on 6 November 2026 that investors fear Milei might not be in power, rather than distrusting Milei himself. He spoke to the Sociedad Rural Argentina, the farm lobby.

Which dates matter next?

Brazil’s central bank rate decision is due on 9 December 2026, and Argentina’s November inflation on 15 December, both from economic calendars. Neither date is confirmed at the organiser.

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