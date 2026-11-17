Brazil’s currency, the real, lost about 2% on Monday 16 November 2026 as the dollar closed at R$5.778, its highest since April 2025. Agência Brasil, the state news agency, linked the move to fiscal doubts, uncertainty over the next government’s economic team and the global outlook.

For US investors that is a 2% cut in the dollar value of Brazilian assets in a single session, while the Ibovespa, São Paulo’s main stock index, fell 1.83% to 169,295.41 points. Interest-rate futures, the market’s bets on future borrowing costs, rose along the curve, and the contract for January 2035 stood near 15.3% late in the session.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Dollar. Closed at R$5.78, up 2.17%, the highest since April 2025; the Ibovespa fell 1.83%.

Rates. The 2035 interest-rate future stood near 15.3% late Monday; Brazil’s Selic is 13.75%.

Next. The Senate votes on four amendments to the fiscal package on Tuesday 17 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: 84% for no change at Brazil’s December rate decision (US$98,709 traded, 01:15 ET).

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Currency, stocks and interest-rate futures all moved against Brazil on Monday, and the common thread is whether the government’s budget package convinces investors.

What Moved on Monday

The dollar closed at R$5.778, up 2.17%, Agência Brasil reported, which is about R$5.78 per US$ and the rate we use for conversions in this article. The central bank’s official reference rate, the PTAX (an average of four daytime quotes), rose on each of the last three sessions, from R$5.5606 on 11 November to R$5.7324 on 16 November, a gain of 3.1%.

The Ibovespa lost 1.83% to 169,295.41 points. DI futures are contracts on the overnight interbank deposit rate (the DI rate), and they show where traders see borrowing costs heading.

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CNN Brasil, the Brazilian arm of the US network, said the rate for the January 2035 contract stood at 15.295% late in the session. InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, reported that rates rose along the whole curve, from 13.709% for January 2027 to 15.175% for January 2031.

The Federal Senate chamber in Brasília, where the fiscal package returns for a vote on Tuesday 17 November. (File photo)

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Why Rates Stay High

On 4 November the central bank’s rate committee, the Copom, held the Selic at 13.75% a year unanimously, although the market had expected a cut of 0.25 point, Agência Brasil reported. Economists in the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of market forecasters, with data to Friday 13 November, expect the Selic still at 13.75% at the end of 2026.

The same survey sees the dollar at about R$5.40 by the end of 2026, well below the R$5.78 of Monday’s close. Its economists also nudged their 2027 inflation forecast up on 13 November, to about 5%.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41

-1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 20% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% EUR / BRL 6.37 +2.14% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.75 -0.75% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.45% AZZA3 Materials +1.33% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.51% ABEV3 Financials -1.46% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.53% ENEV3 Energy -1.95% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials -2.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

-1.83%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,204.98

-0.84%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,525.26

-1.27%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — USD/BRL 5.79 +0.11% +9.34% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.02 -2.83% +33.88% 45.30 45.39 43.65 30,506,700 VALE3 60.70 -4.41% -6.93% 63.50 62.95 60.70 22,600,000 ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% +5.56% 42.27 42.30 41.04 15,671,600 BBDC4 14.23 -2.00% -26.35% 14.52 14.52 14.11 37,732,200 BBAS3 14.95 -0.99% -33.56% 15.10 15.14 14.57 70,779,600 B3SA3 14.81 -0.54% +4.59% 14.89 14.84 14.53 24,177,300 ABEV3 15.87 +0.51% +15.33% 15.79 15.97 15.69 27,761,200 WEGE3 50.40 -1.77% +14.62% 51.31 50.82 50.30 5,440,500 PRIO3 62.63 -1.06% +57.16% 63.30 63.47 62.14 3,707,600 SUZB3 55.50 +1.33% +14.43% 54.77 55.94 54.50 5,552,900 RENT3 29.31 -2.53% -32.11% 30.07 29.51 28.92 13,462,200 AZZA3 16.14 +1.45% -44.42% 15.91 16.14 15.79 4,687,800 CSNA3 3.68 -1.08% -55.93% 3.72 3.78 3.60 27,831,000 GGBR4 24.60 -0.53% +31.55% 24.73 24.81 24.30 5,208,900 ENEV3 26.40 -1.53% +36.15% 26.81 26.90 26.19 9,790,700 Largest moves today VALE3

60.70

-4.41% PETR4

44.02

-2.83% RENT3

29.31

-2.53% ITUB4

41.30

-2.29% BBDC4

14.23

-2.00% IBOV

169,295.41

-1.83% WEGE3

50.40

-1.77% ENEV3

26.40

-1.53% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

What the Fiscal Package Does

The package is bill PLP 299/2026, and the Senate approved its main text on Thursday 12 November by 45 votes to 31, according to Agência Senado, the upper house’s news service. It lets the government block more spending to hit its fiscal target, trims tax benefits and, from 2027, cuts the ceiling on above-inflation spending growth from 2.5% to 2% in years when containment measures are used.

The federal government estimates savings of R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion) in 2027, and the bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies after the Senate finishes. Four opposition amendments, called destaques, are due in the Senate plenary on Tuesday 17 November.

Two Readings of the Package

Marcio Riauba, operations director at the brokerage Banco StoneX, said the measures remain focused on raising revenue instead of cutting spending, which raises risk premiums, InfoMoney reported on 16 November. Bruno Moretti, Planning and Budget Minister, said, as InfoMoney reported, that cutting tax incentives will be one of the main measures to meet the 2027 target.

On Monday the dollar rose 2.17% and the Ibovespa fell 1.83%, so the market did not reward the package. The Senate vote due on Tuesday 17 November will test whether that changes.

Why It Matters

A weaker real cuts the dollar value of every real-denominated holding by the same share, here about 2%, and economists in the Focus survey nudged their 2027 inflation forecast up on 13 November, to about 5%. Futures near 15.3% for 2035, against a 13.75% Selic, show that investors still demand a premium to lend to Brazil for a decade.

For companies and funds that report in dollars, the next move depends on whether the Senate holds the package intact. The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, must then follow before any of the estimated savings can count.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the Senate plenary on Tuesday 17 November, when senators vote on the four amendments, Agência Senado reports. The second is the Copom’s last meeting of 2026, scheduled for 8 and 9 December, with the decision on 9 December.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices no change at the Copom’s December meeting at 84.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 6.8%, a cut of 0.5 point or more at 2.2%, a 0.25-point rise at 1.7% and a rise of 0.5 point or more at 1.9%. About US$98,709 had been traded on the market as of 01:15 ET on Tuesday 17 November (06:15 UTC), and the prices are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The outcome of Tuesday’s Senate vote and of any later vote in the Chamber of Deputies is not known. B3, São Paulo’s stock and futures exchange, was not consulted for its official DI settlement table, so the futures rates rest on the CNN Brasil and InfoMoney reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil’s real fall on 16 November?

The dollar rose 2.17% to R$5.778, Agência Brasil reported, as investors worried about the government’s fiscal package. The Senate vote on its amendments was due on Tuesday 17 November.

What are DI futures?

They are contracts on the overnight interbank rate, which tracks the Selic. On 16 November the January 2035 contract stood at 15.295% late in the session, CNN Brasil reported.

What did the Senate approve?

On 12 November it passed the main text of PLP 299/2026 by 45 votes to 31. The federal government estimates savings of R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion) in 2027.

Will the Selic change in December?

The Copom meets on 8 and 9 December. Economists in the central bank’s Focus survey expect 13.75% at the end of 2026, which is the current level.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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