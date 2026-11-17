Real Falls 2% as Brazil Fiscal Worries Grow
Brazil’s currency, the real, lost about 2% on Monday 16 November 2026 as the dollar closed at R$5.778, its highest since April 2025. Agência Brasil, the state news agency, linked the move to fiscal doubts, uncertainty over the next government’s economic team and the global outlook.
For US investors that is a 2% cut in the dollar value of Brazilian assets in a single session, while the Ibovespa, São Paulo’s main stock index, fell 1.83% to 169,295.41 points. Interest-rate futures, the market’s bets on future borrowing costs, rose along the curve, and the contract for January 2035 stood near 15.3% late in the session.
Key Facts
- Dollar. Closed at R$5.78, up 2.17%, the highest since April 2025; the Ibovespa fell 1.83%.
- Rates. The 2035 interest-rate future stood near 15.3% late Monday; Brazil’s Selic is 13.75%.
- Next. The Senate votes on four amendments to the fiscal package on Tuesday 17 November.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket: 84% for no change at Brazil’s December rate decision (US$98,709 traded, 01:15 ET).
- As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.
Currency, stocks and interest-rate futures all moved against Brazil on Monday, and the common thread is whether the government’s budget package convinces investors.
What Moved on Monday
The dollar closed at R$5.778, up 2.17%, Agência Brasil reported, which is about R$5.78 per US$ and the rate we use for conversions in this article. The central bank’s official reference rate, the PTAX (an average of four daytime quotes), rose on each of the last three sessions, from R$5.5606 on 11 November to R$5.7324 on 16 November, a gain of 3.1%.
The Ibovespa lost 1.83% to 169,295.41 points. DI futures are contracts on the overnight interbank deposit rate (the DI rate), and they show where traders see borrowing costs heading.
CNN Brasil, the Brazilian arm of the US network, said the rate for the January 2035 contract stood at 15.295% late in the session. InfoMoney, a Brazilian financial news site, reported that rates rose along the whole curve, from 13.709% for January 2027 to 15.175% for January 2031.
Why Rates Stay High
On 4 November the central bank’s rate committee, the Copom, held the Selic at 13.75% a year unanimously, although the market had expected a cut of 0.25 point, Agência Brasil reported. Economists in the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of market forecasters, with data to Friday 13 November, expect the Selic still at 13.75% at the end of 2026.
The same survey sees the dollar at about R$5.40 by the end of 2026, well below the R$5.78 of Monday’s close. Its economists also nudged their 2027 inflation forecast up on 13 November, to about 5%.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-1.83%
169,295.41
-1.83%
71,204.98
-0.84%
10,525.26
-1.27%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,295.41
|-1.83%
|+7.84%
|172,457.76
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.79
|+0.11%
|+9.34%
|5.78
|5.79
|5.78
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|44.02
|-2.83%
|+33.88%
|45.30
|45.39
|43.65
|30,506,700
|VALE3
|60.70
|-4.41%
|-6.93%
|63.50
|62.95
|60.70
|22,600,000
|ITUB4
|41.30
|-2.29%
|+5.56%
|42.27
|42.30
|41.04
|15,671,600
|BBDC4
|14.23
|-2.00%
|-26.35%
|14.52
|14.52
|14.11
|37,732,200
|BBAS3
|14.95
|-0.99%
|-33.56%
|15.10
|15.14
|14.57
|70,779,600
|B3SA3
|14.81
|-0.54%
|+4.59%
|14.89
|14.84
|14.53
|24,177,300
|ABEV3
|15.87
|+0.51%
|+15.33%
|15.79
|15.97
|15.69
|27,761,200
|WEGE3
|50.40
|-1.77%
|+14.62%
|51.31
|50.82
|50.30
|5,440,500
|PRIO3
|62.63
|-1.06%
|+57.16%
|63.30
|63.47
|62.14
|3,707,600
|SUZB3
|55.50
|+1.33%
|+14.43%
|54.77
|55.94
|54.50
|5,552,900
|RENT3
|29.31
|-2.53%
|-32.11%
|30.07
|29.51
|28.92
|13,462,200
|AZZA3
|16.14
|+1.45%
|-44.42%
|15.91
|16.14
|15.79
|4,687,800
|CSNA3
|3.68
|-1.08%
|-55.93%
|3.72
|3.78
|3.60
|27,831,000
|GGBR4
|24.60
|-0.53%
|+31.55%
|24.73
|24.81
|24.30
|5,208,900
|ENEV3
|26.40
|-1.53%
|+36.15%
|26.81
|26.90
|26.19
|9,790,700
60.70
-4.41%
44.02
-2.83%
29.31
-2.53%
41.30
-2.29%
14.23
-2.00%
169,295.41
-1.83%
50.40
-1.77%
26.40
-1.53%
What the Fiscal Package Does
The package is bill PLP 299/2026, and the Senate approved its main text on Thursday 12 November by 45 votes to 31, according to Agência Senado, the upper house’s news service. It lets the government block more spending to hit its fiscal target, trims tax benefits and, from 2027, cuts the ceiling on above-inflation spending growth from 2.5% to 2% in years when containment measures are used.
The federal government estimates savings of R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion) in 2027, and the bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies after the Senate finishes. Four opposition amendments, called destaques, are due in the Senate plenary on Tuesday 17 November.
Two Readings of the Package
Marcio Riauba, operations director at the brokerage Banco StoneX, said the measures remain focused on raising revenue instead of cutting spending, which raises risk premiums, InfoMoney reported on 16 November. Bruno Moretti, Planning and Budget Minister, said, as InfoMoney reported, that cutting tax incentives will be one of the main measures to meet the 2027 target.
On Monday the dollar rose 2.17% and the Ibovespa fell 1.83%, so the market did not reward the package. The Senate vote due on Tuesday 17 November will test whether that changes.
Why It Matters
A weaker real cuts the dollar value of every real-denominated holding by the same share, here about 2%, and economists in the Focus survey nudged their 2027 inflation forecast up on 13 November, to about 5%. Futures near 15.3% for 2035, against a 13.75% Selic, show that investors still demand a premium to lend to Brazil for a decade.
For companies and funds that report in dollars, the next move depends on whether the Senate holds the package intact. The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, must then follow before any of the estimated savings can count.
What to Watch
The first checkpoint is the Senate plenary on Tuesday 17 November, when senators vote on the four amendments, Agência Senado reports. The second is the Copom’s last meeting of 2026, scheduled for 8 and 9 December, with the decision on 9 December.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices no change at the Copom’s December meeting at 84.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 6.8%, a cut of 0.5 point or more at 2.2%, a 0.25-point rise at 1.7% and a rise of 0.5 point or more at 1.9%. About US$98,709 had been traded on the market as of 01:15 ET on Tuesday 17 November (06:15 UTC), and the prices are real-money bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
The outcome of Tuesday’s Senate vote and of any later vote in the Chamber of Deputies is not known. B3, São Paulo’s stock and futures exchange, was not consulted for its official DI settlement table, so the futures rates rest on the CNN Brasil and InfoMoney reports.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Brazil’s real fall on 16 November?
The dollar rose 2.17% to R$5.778, Agência Brasil reported, as investors worried about the government’s fiscal package. The Senate vote on its amendments was due on Tuesday 17 November.
What are DI futures?
They are contracts on the overnight interbank rate, which tracks the Selic. On 16 November the January 2035 contract stood at 15.295% late in the session, CNN Brasil reported.
What did the Senate approve?
On 12 November it passed the main text of PLP 299/2026 by 45 votes to 31. The federal government estimates savings of R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion) in 2027.
Will the Selic change in December?
The Copom meets on 8 and 9 December. Economists in the central bank’s Focus survey expect 13.75% at the end of 2026, which is the current level.
Sources
Agência Brasil, state news agency (dollar close, 16 November 2026; Copom decision, 4 November 2026; Copom minutes, 10 November 2026) · Agência Senado (plenary agenda, 16 November 2026; vote on the main text, 12 November 2026) · CNN Brasil (futures report, 16 November 2026) · InfoMoney (market live blog, 16 November 2026) · Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX quotes and Focus survey (bcb.gov.br, open-data API) · Polymarket (Brazil central bank December decision). Related: Brazil news.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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