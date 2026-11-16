ARGENTINA ECONOMY · DATA

Published Monday, 16 November, 2:10 p.m. ET · Source: Argentina’s Economy Ministry

Argentina’s government took in far more than it spent in October, adding to September’s surplus. The result matters because the country’s loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, leans on it.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on Monday 16 November 2026 that the primary surplus, which leaves out debt interest, reached 1.93 trillion Argentine pesos (ARS, about US$1.25 billion). That is about ARS 504 billion above September’s ARS 1.43 trillion.

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Key Facts The number ARS 1.93 trillion (US$1.25 billion) primary surplus, up from ARS 1.43 trillion in September.

Why Revenue grew 31.2% year on year while primary spending rose only 23.6%.

Year to date Ten-month primary surplus is about 1.4% of GDP, level with the full-year IMF target.

What next Caputo warned December’s seasonal spending will test the year-end result.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A primary surplus means the state collected more than it spent before paying interest on its debt. October brings the ten-month total to about the level Argentina promised the IMF for the whole year.

What Argentina Reported

Caputo, who runs the Economy Ministry, put the primary result at ARS 1,931,156 million. After net interest of ARS 352.5 billion (about US$228 million), the financial surplus, the balance after interest, was ARS 1.58 trillion (about US$1.02 billion).

The RT economic calendar tracks the primary result under “Government Budget Value”. Its previous reading of 1,427 billion pesos matches September’s figure, and no analyst forecast was published for October.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

An Argentine 200-peso banknote. File photo.

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Where the Trend Stands

September’s financial surplus was ARS 977.2 billion (about US$631 million), so October’s ARS 1.58 trillion is clearly larger. After nine months the primary surplus stood near 1.2% of GDP, the measure of everything the economy produces.

Caputo now puts the ten-month figure at about 1.4% of GDP, and the financial surplus at about 0.4%. Reports on the release say the 1.4% primary figure matches the full-year target agreed with the IMF, which leaves little room to slip.

Why the Surplus Grew

Caputo said total revenue rose 31.2% from October 2025, while primary spending rose 23.6%. That gap of 7.6 percentage points is what widened the surplus.

The ministry’s headline figures do not say which taxes or spending lines drove the difference. A fuller breakdown usually follows in the ministry’s detailed fiscal report.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Investors in Argentine bonds and in ADRs, which are Argentine shares traded in New York, watch this number closely. A steady surplus is the core of President Javier Milei’s plan and the main reassurance behind the IMF programme.

The peso trades near 1,549.5 per US dollar in RT market data on 16 November, so the surplus is worth about US$1.25 billion at that rate. Our report on September’s surplus has the earlier detail, and the 2027 budget sets the next year’s targets.

What Would Change the Picture

Caputo warned that December’s seasonal spending will test the year-end result. A November primary surplus above October’s ARS 1.93 trillion would extend the run, while one below September’s ARS 1.43 trillion would suggest October was unusually strong.

A weak December could pull the full-year figure below the 1.4% target, even after a strong October. A strong November would give the government room to absorb that.

What Is Not Known Yet

The full split of October spending, including pensions, subsidies and public works, was not available at the time of writing. It is also unclear how much of the revenue jump came from one-off items rather than regular taxes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Argentina’s budget result in October 2026?

The primary surplus was ARS 1.93 trillion (about US$1.25 billion), before interest. After ARS 352.5 billion of net interest, the financial surplus was ARS 1.58 trillion.

What is the difference between a primary and a financial surplus?

The primary surplus leaves out interest on public debt. The financial surplus subtracts it, so it is always the smaller number.

Why does the surplus matter to the IMF?

Argentina’s IMF loan programme sets a yearly primary surplus target of 1.4% of GDP, according to reports. The ten-month total is now about at that level.

Did the result beat forecasts?

No analyst consensus was published, so it cannot be called a beat or a miss. The only benchmark is September’s ARS 1.43 trillion.

Sources: Economy Minister Luis Caputo, announcement on the national public sector result for October 2026 (16 November 2026); Argentina’s Economy Ministry fiscal data; RT economic calendar; peso rate from RT market data (1,549.5 per US$, 16 November 2026). This is news, not investment advice.