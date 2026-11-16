Economy: Argentina

On Sunday 15 November 2026, JPMorgan, the US investment bank, forecast that Argentina’s monthly inflation could stay near 2% until the 2027 presidential election. It also warned that pressure on the dollar, which Argentines use to save, could push prices higher.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Forecast. JPMorgan, the US investment bank, expects inflation to average 1.9% a month in November and December 2026.

Year-end. The bank sees 2026 inflation at about 31%, against 31.5% in 2025.

Latest data. INDEC, Argentina’s statistics institute, measured 2.2% for October, the fastest monthly rise since April.

Peso. The peso closed at about 1,544 per US$1 on Friday 13 November.

Prediction markets. On Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, traders give 94% to 2026 inflation ending between 30.0% and 34.9% (15 November, 9:27 p.m. ET).

JPMorgan sees slow, steady disinflation rather than a quick fall. That keeps the peso and living costs at the centre of the 2027 vote.

What JPMorgan Expects

JPMorgan economists Lucila Barbeito and Diego Pereira put average monthly inflation at 1.9% for November and December 2026, in a note dated 15 November. They see prices rising about 31% over 2026 as a whole, slightly below the 31.5% of 2025.

For the first quarter of 2027 the bank expects a mild slowdown to 1.8% a month. In the second half of 2027 it sees monthly inflation back near 1.9%, so the rate stays close to 2% through the election.

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Argentine peso banknotes. Library photo.

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The Dollar Warning

JPMorgan warns that the run-up to the 2027 vote could raise demand for dollars and push the exchange rate up, which can pass through to prices. It adds that dollar tension above expectations would raise the inflation risk.

The bank also lists higher utility rates and possible food pressure from El Niño, a weather pattern that can bring floods or drought, as brakes on disinflation. We could not confirm a specific peso forecast from the bank.

The peso closed at about 1,544 per US$1 on Friday 13 November, based on data from RT, a market data provider. We use that rate for every dollar figure in this article.

Where Inflation Stands Now

INDEC reported on Thursday 12 November that consumer prices rose 2.2% in October, up from 1.9% in September. That was above the 1.8% analysts expected in the central bank’s REM survey and the highest monthly rate since April.

Prices rose 26.3% from January to October and 33.1% over twelve months, INDEC said. Core inflation, which excludes seasonal and regulated prices, slowed to 1.5% from 1.7% in September.

Housing and energy costs rose 4.2% in October, led by gas, according to INDEC. Seasonal items, mainly vegetables, jumped 5.5%, which fits the bank’s warning on utilities and food.

What It Means for You

For a US investor holding Argentine bonds or shares, 1.9% a month compounds to about 25% a year, so the peso keeps losing buying power unless the exchange rate holds. A weaker peso before the vote would add to that erosion and could pressure the returns on peso assets.

For an expat or visitor paid in dollars, a stable peso near 1,544 per dollar means local prices still rise about 2% a month. A sudden fall in the peso would push those costs up faster.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real money, about US$100,783 has been traded on Argentina’s 2026 annual inflation. Traders give 94% to a result between 30.0% and 34.9% (15 November, 9:27 p.m. ET), and these prices are bets, not polls.

On the 2027 presidential election, Polymarket gives Javier Milei, the sitting president, about 44% and Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires province, about 33%. Both prices can move within minutes.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm a specific peso forecast from JPMorgan, or a single 2027 annual total, because the note was reported with two different figures. The full text of the note is not public to us.

It is also unclear whether the government will let the peso weaken before the vote. How far gas, electricity and food prices will move in the coming months is open too.

What to Watch

INDEC publishes November inflation in mid-December, the next test of JPMorgan’s 1.9% path. The central bank’s next REM survey, with updated analyst forecasts, has a date not confirmed.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did JPMorgan forecast for Argentina’s inflation?

JPMorgan expects monthly inflation to average 1.9% in November and December 2026 and 1.8% in early 2027. It sees the rate staying near 2% a month until the 2027 election, with about 31% for 2026.

How fast are prices rising in Argentina now?

INDEC, the national statistics institute, said on Thursday 12 November that prices rose 2.2% in October. Over twelve months they rose 33.1%, and 26.3% from January to October.

Why does the dollar matter for Argentine prices?

Many Argentines save in dollars, so a rush to buy them can weaken the peso. A weaker peso makes imported goods and many local prices more expensive, which is the risk JPMorgan names.

When is the next inflation report?

INDEC publishes November inflation in mid-December. That figure will show whether prices are following JPMorgan’s path of about 1.9% a month.