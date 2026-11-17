Families line Paseo de la Reforma under Mexican flags during the Independence Day parade, pictured in 2014. Photo: Carl Campbell / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Argentina’s Senate committee on constitutional affairs was due to take up President Javier Milei’s electoral reform on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, as the conservative PRO party was reported to be moving toward backing parts of it. PRO is the centre-right party of former president Mauricio Macri and has been Milei’s partner in Congress.

The core of the dispute is the PASO, the compulsory open primaries that every party holds months before a presidential vote. If the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies agree, the 2027 campaign would start without them, which changes how candidates and alliances are chosen.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. The bill (PE-102/26) would scrap the PASO primaries and add Ficha Limpia, a ban on convicted candidates.

When. The committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday, 17 November 2026, at 3 p.m. Buenos Aires time.

What next. Both chambers need an absolute majority: 37 of 72 senators, then 129 of 257 deputies.

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As of Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 3:00 p.m. GMT

Argentina’s president wants to change how voters pick candidates before the October 2027 election. The vote in the Senate will show whether his allies follow.

The Big Picture

The Executive sent the electoral reform to the Senate this year, and the Senate’s press office reported on 13 May 2026 that the bill has 78 articles. An Interior Ministry adviser presented it to the committee.

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Besides ending the PASO, the text reforms the party law, changes how Argentina’s representatives to the Mercosur regional parliament are chosen, and adds Ficha Limpia (a ban on candidates with confirmed corruption convictions). It also adds a “complete ballot” option to the single paper ballot.

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The Senate’s agenda for 17 November lists the bill under the heading “Reforma Electoral Integral”. The committee meets in the Arturo Illia hall.

The National Congress of Argentina in Buenos Aires. Photo: Nicolas Solop, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

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What We Know

PRO was reported on Tuesday to be moving toward supporting the suspension of the PASO and Ficha Limpia. PRO has not published a written position that we could open, so the report is not confirmed.

That would be a shift, because PRO senator Martín Goerling had publicly doubted in September 2026 that the government had the votes for the change. His doubt is the clearest named counterweight to the report that PRO is coming round.

The committee needs a majority report, called a dictamen, before the bill can reach the floor. Its signing is the step before any floor vote.

Why It Matters

Argentina’s Constitution (article 77) requires an absolute majority of all members in each chamber for laws on the electoral system and political parties. That means 37 votes in the 72-seat Senate, so a small PRO bloc can decide a close count.

Argentina’s presidential election falls on the fourth Sunday of October, which is 24 October 2027. Under current law, the primaries are held in August of that year, so removing them frees the winter for alliance talks instead of party contests.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the committee session on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, which the Senate’s agenda lists for 3 p.m. Buenos Aires time in the Arturo Illia hall. The second is whether a dictamen is signed, which opens the way to a floor vote.

No floor date or Chamber of Deputies date has been published on the Senate’s site. Any later date would appear on the Senate’s agenda page.

What Is Not Known

It is not clear whether the final text will end the PASO for good or only suspend them for 2027; the Senate’s May notice speaks of eliminating them, while later reports describe a suspension. The bill number is PE-102/26, but we could not open the full text on the Senate’s site.

Nor is it known whether the government will drop contested articles to win votes. PRO’s written position was not available to us.

In Plain English

PASO means open, simultaneous and compulsory primaries, a first round in which all voters pick each party’s candidates. Ficha Limpia means “clean record”, a rule that would bar people convicted of serious crimes from running.

What It Means for You

For US readers, this is about how predictable Argentina’s 2027 election will be, which matters for investors holding Argentine bonds or US-listed Argentine shares. Without primaries, candidates in the Milei camp are chosen by negotiation, not by a public vote.

The immediate effect is political, not economic, as the reform changes no tax or currency rule. Travellers are not affected.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Argentina’s PASO Primaries?

The PASO are compulsory primaries held before general elections, where voters choose each party’s candidates. They are held for every party at once on a single day.

When Is Argentina’s 2027 Presidential Election?

The general election falls on the fourth Sunday of October, which is 24 October 2027. A runoff, if needed, would follow under the Electoral Code.

What Does PRO Want From the Reform?

PRO was reported on 17 November 2026 to be moving toward supporting the suspension of the PASO and Ficha Limpia. Its written position was not available to us.

How Many Votes Does Milei Need?

Electoral laws need an absolute majority of all members in each chamber, under article 77 of the Constitution. That is 37 of 72 senators and 129 of 257 deputies.

Sources Argentine Senate, committee agenda for 17 November 2026 (https://www.senado.gob.ar/parlamentario/Agenda/AgendaWeb/17,11,2026) · Argentine Senate press office, “Comenzó el debate por la reforma electoral integral”, 13 May 2026 (https://www.senado.gob.ar/prensa/23818/noticias) · Constitution of Argentina, article 77 (https://www.argentina.gob.ar/normativa/nacional/ley-24430-804) · Chamber of Deputies (https://www.hcdn.gob.ar) · National Electoral Chamber (https://www.electoral.gob.ar)

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