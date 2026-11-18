Caracas Cathedral beside Plaza Bolívar in the historic centre of the capital. (Photo: LHommeDuMonde, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Venezuela’s US-backed talks between the acting government of Delcy Rodríguez and the opposition reached 100 days since their first session on Thursday, 6 August 2026, with a court overhaul under way, legal reviews agreed and some prisoners freed, but no election date. The count ends on Saturday, 14 November 2026, during the fourth round of negotiations.

For US readers the gap matters because Washington backs the talks and says it wants a vote, ideally in 2027. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on 5 November that Venezuela must first renew its Supreme Court and its electoral council, the body that runs and counts elections.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. One hundred days of US-backed talks ended on 14 November 2026, during round four.

Agreed. A court-renewal process, law reviews, a gold commission plan and some prisoner releases.

Missing. No election date, no new electoral council, no return of gold held in London.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices a vote being scheduled by 31 December 2026 at 16.5% (18 November, 1:52 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

A hundred days of talks have produced a court overhaul in progress, legal reviews and prisoner releases, but the one thing Washington says it wants, a dated election, is still missing.

Big Picture

Venezuela has been run by an acting government led by acting president Delcy Rodríguez since US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro on 3 January 2026. The talks bring her government together with the National Assembly elected in 2015, and Jorge Rodríguez, her brother and president of the government-run National Assembly, leads the government side while Dinorah Figuera, a former lawmaker, leads the other.

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The 2015 Assembly is the last parliament the opposition won, and the movement of María Corina Machado, the opposition’s best-known leader, is not at the table. The electoral council, the body that organises and counts votes, is the first gate to a vote in Washington’s plan.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: rooftops in Mérida, in the Venezuelan Andes.

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What Was Promised and What Happened

Round One: Courts and Gold

The first round ran from 6 to 12 August 2026 and closed with a joint statement agreeing to renew the judges of the Supreme Court (TSJ) and to pursue Venezuela’s reserve assets held at the Bank of England. The twin earthquakes of 24 June had struck weeks earlier.

The government announced alternative measures to prison for 131 detainees on 14 August, and Foro Penal had confirmed 81 by 17 August. The TSJ renewal is now in the phase of receiving candidacies, according to former opposition lawmaker Desiree Barboza on 12 November.

Round Two: Releases, Few Texts

The second round began in mid-September and ended in late September. A Venezuelan rights group, Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón, counted 29 people freed on 26 September and later 39.

We could not confirm a joint statement from this round. Our report on the restart of talks on courts and the vote has the opening.

Round Three: Law Reviews

The third round opened on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, the day the United States lifted its sanctions on Jorge Rodríguez, and closed on 21 October with agreements to review the Parties Law (how parties register), the law of the Comptroller General (the state audit body that can bar people from office) and the Simón Bolívar Law (which punishes people who promote sanctions). The delegations also agreed to form a joint commission on the gold.

No election date came out of it. Figuera said on 21 October that both sides want elections, and in an interview she hoped for a vote at the end of 2027 or early 2028.

Round Four: The Electoral Council

The fourth round was announced for 11 to 15 November and opened on Friday, 13 November, at a Caracas hotel. Figuera said her team would bring the electoral council into the talks, and former opposition lawmaker Desiree Barboza said before it opened that the round would define changes to the Parties Law, the law on financing terrorism and the disqualification of candidates.

Foro Penal, a Venezuelan human-rights group, counted 321 political detainees on 11 November. Jorge Millán of Figuera’s team said on 13 November that the opposition wants them all freed.

Why It Matters for US Readers

Washington’s plan makes the electoral council the first gate: once new members are named, Delcy Rodríguez would declare the presidency vacant and a six-month window would open to call an election. After 100 days that gate has not opened, and Rubio said on 5 November that a vote ideally comes in 2027, without a guarantee.

The gold shows the gap between promise and delivery, since both sides agreed in August and again in October to pursue it, and by 13 November it had not been released. Rubio also called Venezuela’s debt, estimated at more than US$200 billion, a huge obstacle to investment, so a dated vote would be the first sign of political stability for investors.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, traders price a presidential election being scheduled by 31 December 2026 at 16.5% and by 31 March 2027 at 29% (Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 1:52 p.m. ET). The whole market has traded US$681,425, but the 30 June and 31 December 2027 contracts have seen only a few hundred dollars each.

These are bets, not polls, and they price when a date is set, not who wins. Each contract’s resolution rules define what counts as “scheduled”.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

The fourth round was announced for 11 to 15 November and opened on 13 November, and no closing date has been confirmed to us. The second checkpoint is the Supreme Court renewal, which Rubio expects around mid-December (date not confirmed by the National Assembly).

Timing is the main disagreement. Rubio said on 5 November that elections should come “ideally” in 2027, while Jorge Millán, a member of Figuera’s team, said on 13 November that the opposition wants all political prisoners freed in this round.

What Is Not Known

No election date or method for choosing new electoral council members has been announced. The talks are closed to the press, and we have not seen the texts under discussion.

We could not confirm what the second round agreed. It is also unclear when the gold in London would be released.

In Plain English The acting government is the administration led by Delcy Rodríguez since January 2026, and chavismo is the movement founded by the late Hugo Chávez. The 2015 Assembly is the parliament the opposition won that year. The electoral council, known as the CNE, organises and counts votes. The TSJ is the Supreme Court.

What It Means for You

If you hold Venezuelan debt or follow oil licences, the useful signal is not another round of talks but a named electoral council and a dated vote. Until then, the US State Department’s travel advice for Venezuela remains the official guide for visitors.

Related coverage: the fourth round opening, the restart of talks on courts and the vote, prisoner releases after the talks and our Venezuela news page. Each adds detail on one stage of the talks.

Sources

Joint statements of the Venezuelan government and the 2015 National Assembly delegation, 12 August and 21 October 2026 · statements by Jorge Rodríguez and Dinorah Figuera, 13 November 2026 · remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 5 November 2026 · Venezuelan government announcement of 14 August 2026 · Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón, late September 2026 · Foro Penal detainee count, 11 November 2026 · Polymarket, Venezuela presidential election scheduled by…, read 18 November 2026

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the Venezuela talks start?

The first session was held on Thursday, 6 August 2026, in Caracas with US backing. The 100th day since then fell on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

What have the talks achieved so far?

They agreed to renew the Supreme Court, to review three laws and to form a gold commission, and some prisoners were freed afterwards. No election date has been set.

Is there a date for a Venezuelan election?

No. Rubio said on 5 November 2026 that a vote should ideally come in 2027, without guaranteeing it.

Who sits at the table?

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the government-run National Assembly, leads the government side. Dinorah Figuera leads the opposition’s 2015 National Assembly team, and Machado’s movement is absent.