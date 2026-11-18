A shopping street in the Sabana Grande area of Caracas at night, in an undated photo. It does not show the October price data. Photo: QuinteroP / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Venezuela news today: government and opposition negotiators are in a fourth round of US-backed talks in Caracas, and on Tuesday 17 November 2026 public-sector unions threatened a new 24-hour national strike unless the government answers. For US readers, the question is whether talks Washington backs can set an election date while workers press for pay.

Acting president Delcy Rodríguez leads the country after US forces seized then-president Nicolás Maduro in January 2026. Our Venezuela news hub follows both.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Venezuela’s government and opposition are in a fourth round of US-backed talks in Caracas.

Election. No vote date is agreed; courts and National Electoral Council (CNE) are to be renewed first.

Strike. Unions threaten a 24-hour strike over a year-end bonus unless government answers; no day named.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (a US exchange) gives about 13% to a vote date by 31 December 2026 (18 Nov, 03:11 ET).

As of 18 November 2026, 08:30 GMT

Talks in Caracas have not yet set an election date, while public-sector unions threaten a 24-hour strike over a year-end bonus.

The Big Picture

Talks between Rodríguez’s government and the opposition delegation of the National Assembly elected in 2015 began in early August 2026 with US backing. The opposition delegation represents the assembly elected in 2015, not the current one.

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Opposition leader María Corina Machado, the Nobel Peace laureate, returned to Venezuela on Sunday 25 October 2026 after about ten months abroad. She does not take part in the talks herself.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Foro Penal, a Venezuelan human-rights legal group, counted 321 political prisoners in a bulletin of 11 November 2026. Rodríguez says in a magazine profile that she “never wished to take part in elections”, so the question of who stands in a vote is open.

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Latest, Dated

Tuesday 17 November 2026. Union leaders of health, school and university workers said a 24-hour national strike and a march to Miraflores, the presidential palace in Caracas, will follow “next week” unless the government answers, with no day named. See our earlier report.

Monday 16 November 2026. The New Yorker, a US weekly magazine, published a profile in which Rodríguez says she never wished to take part in elections and does not know whether she would run. Read more on her interview.

Friday 13 November 2026. The fourth round of talks opened behind closed doors at a Caracas hotel, led by Jorge Rodríguez, president of the current National Assembly and brother of Delcy Rodríguez, and Dinorah Figuera, president of the 2015 assembly.

What Is Happening in the Talks

Opposition deputies, including Juan Miguel Matheus, describe an agenda that covers the party law, the law against hatred, an end to political disqualifications and renewal of the Supreme Court (TSJ) and the CNE. No election date has been announced.

The committee that screens Supreme Court candidates extended its application window to 18 November. Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, said on 9 November that the renewed TSJ should be in place by mid-December.

Rubio added that once the courts and the CNE are renewed, Rodríguez should declare the presidency vacant, which opens a six-month window for a vote. Figuera said on 9 November that elections will be “fair and shielded”, and gave no date.

File photo. A corridor of the Aula Magna hall at the Central University of Venezuela, Caracas, 2009. Photo: Trinitro Tolueno, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why the Strikes Matter

On Monday 16 November 2026 health, school and university unions held a 12-hour national stoppage, and Carmen Teresa Márquez, president of the teachers’ federation (FVM), says 80% of schools joined, a union claim. Health union leader Pablo Zambrano has demanded a year-end bonus (aguinaldo) of US$960, which is four times US$240.

Union leaders call the US$75 payment to education staff insufficient, and the unions say a 24-hour strike and a march to Miraflores will follow unless the government answers. A 24-hour strike by these unions would affect schools, clinics and universities.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market exchange where users bet real money, priced a presidential election being scheduled by 30 November 2026 at about 2% and by 31 December 2026 at about 13% (read 18 November 2026, 03:11 ET; US$680,992 traded across all deadlines of the event). Longer-dated markets trade too thinly to quote.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Until a vote date exists, who will hold power after the transition stays open for US companies and oil buyers dealing with Caracas. Polymarket gave about 13% to a date being set by 31 December 2026 (read 18 November, 03:11 ET), which means bettors see a quick date as unlikely.

Readers with family in Caracas will want to track the strike day, as schools, clinics and universities are involved. Our guides to who holds power in Venezuela and Venezuela explained give the background.

What We Know and What We Do Not

We do not know the election date, the date of the strike, the government’s answer to the unions, or whether round four ends with a CNE agreement. We confirmed that the fourth round opened on 13 November and that the TSJ application window closes on 18 November.

What to Watch

On Wednesday 18 November the application window for the TSJ closes, set by the committee that screens candidates. The strike and march are announced for “next week”, day not confirmed.

On 11 December the new Supreme Court magistrates should be known, under the committee’s schedule. Rubio said on 9 November that a renewed TSJ should be in place by mid-December.

Sources

Primary actors and institutions, 13 to 18 November 2026: the government of Venezuela and the opposition delegation of the 2015 National Assembly (Jorge Rodríguez, Dinorah Figuera, Juan Miguel Matheus); US Secretary of State Marco Rubio; the teachers’ federation FVM (Carmen Teresa Márquez), and health-sector union leader Pablo Zambrano; Foro Penal; María Corina Machado; Delcy Rodríguez; Polymarket (prices read 18 November 2026, 03:11 ET).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening in Venezuela today?

Government and opposition negotiators are in a fourth round of US-backed talks in Caracas, and unions threatened a 24-hour national strike on 17 November unless the government answers. No election date has been announced.

When is the Venezuela election?

No date is set. Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, said on 9 November that once the courts and the electoral council are renewed, Rodríguez should declare the presidency vacant, opening a six-month window for a vote.

Who is running Venezuela now?

Delcy Rodríguez is acting president. She took over after US forces seized then-president Nicolás Maduro in January 2026.

Why are Venezuelan workers striking?

Health, school and university unions want a year-end bonus. Pablo Zambrano demands US$960, and union leaders call a US$75 payment insufficient.

What do prediction markets say about Venezuela?

On 18 November at 03:11 ET, Polymarket priced an election being scheduled by 31 December 2026 at about 13%. These are bets, not polls.