Photo: Guillermo Ramos Flamerich / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, union leaders in Venezuela’s health, school and university sectors announced plans for a new 24-hour national strike and a march to Miraflores, the presidential palace in Caracas. Teachers’ federation president Carmen Teresa Márquez said it would come next week if the government gives no answers, but no day has been named.

The call follows a 12-hour stoppage on Monday and a row over a first year-end bonus (aguinaldo) payment of US$75 that workers call far too small. Carmen Teresa Márquez, president of Venezuela’s teachers’ federation, said on 13 November that the basic food basket costs more than US$700.

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When. No exact day is set; unions say it follows if the government gives no answers.

Trigger. Education staff got a first US$75 payment; health unions want US$960, teachers at least US$500.

Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 6:45 a.m. GMT

The unions say they are open to talks with ministries, but they are preparing a bigger action if no answers come.

What the Unions Announced

Márquez said that if the government does not answer next week, teachers will continue their protests, including a 24-hour strike and a march to Miraflores. The stoppage on Monday 16 November lasted 12 hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and was agreed at a joint assembly of health, education and university unions.

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The unions’ demands include indexed wage rises, compensation for inflation and a restart of collective-bargaining talks. No date has been given for the new strike.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo, 2023: the university hospital on the Central University of Venezuela campus in Caracas. Photo: Warairarepano&Guaicaipuro, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Bonus Row

Márquez said 80% of schools stopped work on Monday, a figure that comes from the federation itself. She rejected the US$75 paid to education staff as the first part of their year-end bonus, and said the federation will keep protesting.

The professors’ association of the Central University of Venezuela (APUCV) said the US$75 was paid on Friday 13 November through the Patria platform, the state’s digital payment system. Pablo Zambrano, executive secretary of Fetrasalud, the national health workers’ federation, said health, university and teaching staff are owed US$960, while the teachers’ federation has demanded a minimum of US$500.

Zambrano said that figure is four months of aguinaldo calculated on a total monthly income of US$240, and that the government has offered four raises of US$40 spread over 2027, which the unions consider insufficient. He pointed to workers in the state-owned basic industries of Guayana, in eastern Venezuela, who won a US$1,100 profit bonus after 17 days of protest, and said the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, authorised that payment.

The Big Picture

This is not the first time this year that public workers have taken to the streets over pay. A march toward Miraflores on 9 April was broken up by the national police, and university staff at 23 universities held a 24-hour strike on 22 April.

The teachers’ federation says it filed a list of petitions addressed to Rodríguez in October. The demands this week are again about pay, a revived collective contract and repairs to public buildings.

The Counter-View

Official statements say teachers earn US$506 a month, and Márquez rejected that figure on 13 November. She said the pay system rests on non-salary allowances that vary by category.

The Venezuelan Medical Federation said it would not join the Monday stoppage. The new strike call covers health, school and university workers.

Why It Matters

Public-sector pay shows whether Venezuela’s economic recovery reaches ordinary workers, including those who staff its hospitals and schools. The gap is wide, with a first payment of US$75 against demands of US$500 from teachers and US$960 from health unions.

For US readers, the dispute is one measure of how far Venezuela’s economic recovery has reached public workers, as the unions see it. A march toward Miraflores on 9 April was broken up by police.

What Is Not Known

The date of the strike and march is not confirmed, and the unions have not said how many workers they expect. We found no government reply to the new strike call, and the full aguinaldo amount for each sector is not confirmed.

In Plain English

Aguinaldo is the year-end bonus that Venezuelan workers expect in December. A collective contract is the pay-and-benefits agreement negotiated between unions and an employer, which here is the state.

What It Means for You

Anyone with family or business in Caracas should watch for the strike date, since schools, clinics and universities are the sectors involved. Our guide to who holds power in Venezuela, Caracas explained and the Venezuela hub give the background.

Sources

Primary: statements by Carmen Teresa Márquez (Venezuelan Teachers’ Federation), Pablo Zambrano (Fetrasalud), the APUCV professors’ association, 12 to 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the new Venezuelan strike?

Unions say it would come next week, but have not named a day. They said it depends on whether the government gives concrete answers to their demands.

Who is on strike in Venezuela?

Unions of health workers, school teachers and university staff. The teachers’ federation said 80% of schools stopped on Monday 16 November.

How much is the year-end bonus?

Education staff received a first payment of US$75, according to the teachers’ federation and a university professors’ association. Health union leader Zambrano demands US$960, calculated as four months of aguinaldo on US$240 of monthly income, and the teachers’ federation demands at least US$500.