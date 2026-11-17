A panoramic view of Caracas, Venezuela's capital, pictured in 2014. The photo does not show any oil site or any US presence. Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, has said she never wished to participate in elections, and, when told it would now fall to her to stand, answered only “I don’t know”. She spoke to Jon Lee Anderson, a staff writer at The New Yorker (a US weekly magazine), for a profile published on Monday, 16 November 2026.

For US readers the answer matters because Washington backs her government while Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he supports a democratic transition. How she and the opposition leader María Corina Machado settle the question will shape who runs a country with some of the world’s largest oil deposits, and whether the dialogue with the opposition leads to a vote.

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Who. Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president since US forces seized then-president Nicolás Maduro in January 2026.

Open. No election date is set; opposition leader María Corina Machado wants one next year.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Machado 68.5%, Rodríguez 11.5% to win (US$73,124 traded, 1:32 p.m. ET, 17 Nov).

As of. Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 1:35 p.m. ET

This story is part of our coverage of the Venezuela US tensions. Who runs Venezuela, the US sanctions and oil deals, the Maduro case and the odds are in our dossier. Latest: Venezuela News Today, Unions Threaten Strike

A magazine profile gave a rare on-the-record exchange about Rodríguez’s own ambitions, and it left the question open.

Where This Comes From

Rodríguez, formerly Maduro’s vice president, took over after US Special Operations Forces seized Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a raid on 3 January 2026, according to Anderson’s profile of her in The New Yorker, published on 16 November 2026. Anderson writes that “everyone knows” the Americans in Caracas “are running the country”.

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She has promised elections but never a date. At the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, she said “Elections will be held in Venezuela”, as reported by Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based news network, while giving no specific date.

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On Thursday, 29 October 2026 she told Venezuelans that the country’s political horizon “is not measured with a date on the calendar” (our translation), in a state-television address reported by EFE, Spain’s national news agency, and carried by Infobae, an Argentine news site. She added that there would be “all the elections our Constitution demands”, run by a “renewed electoral authority”.

A corridor of the Aula Magna hall at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas, photographed in 2009. Photo: Trinitro Tolueno, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What She Actually Said

Anderson told her she had never been a politician as such and had always been named to her posts. She replied, as quoted by the magazine: “Now you say something very clear, that I have never wished to participate in elections, because it hasn’t been my thing.”

Anderson answered, “But now it will fall upon you to do it.” Her reply was “I don’t know”, which he called cryptic, adding that it was “perhaps” an admission that her political future is not in her hands but also “suggested that, now that she was President, she wanted to stay there.”

Runrun.es, a Venezuelan investigative news site, reported her remark on 17 November 2026. It also carried Anderson’s reading that she may want to stay in office.

Machado, Washington and the Polls

The New Yorker reports that Machado, the opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, returned to Venezuela on 25 October 2026 and began calling for a new election next year. It adds that polls, which it does not name, suggest she would win by at least thirty per cent, “but Rodríguez still has the Trump White House behind her”.

The magazine says Rodríguez has formally agreed to a democratic transition and has opened a dialogue with opponents that excludes Machado. It reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims full support for a transition, while President Donald Trump said, “We’re doing really well in Venezuela.”

Our earlier reports covered Machado’s offer to meet Rodríguez and the United Nations pledge, both published before this interview. Our Venezuela page collects the rest.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put Machado at 68.5% and Rodríguez at 11.5% in the “Next Venezuelan Presidential Election Winner” market, with US$73,124 traded (1:32 p.m. ET, Tuesday, 17 November 2026). A separate Polymarket market asks when a presidential election will be scheduled: 13.5% by 31 December 2026, 49% by 30 June 2027 and 54% by 31 December 2027, on US$680,751 traded, though the later-dated contracts trade thinly.

These prices are bets, not polls, and the winner market is thinly traded, so it says little about how Venezuelans would vote. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The Other View

Jessica Bedoya, a one-time analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency whom the magazine says helped set up the dialogue, argues that credible elections need groundwork first. She said, “You have to build the architecture to hold credible, legitimate elections first, and that, done well, takes time.”

She also called Machado a “rabble-rouser” and disputed Machado’s claim to a following inside the security forces. The magazine says Machado’s coalition won the 2024 election, a result Maduro rejected by claiming victory himself.

Readers should know that Bedoya is also an interested party: the magazine reports that she and Mauricio Claver-Carone, a former US special envoy, run a private-equity firm seeking Latin American investors. Critics accuse them of profiting from deals in Venezuela, which both reject.

What It Means for You

The profile shows that the leadership question is open, not settled. The magazine says polls suggest Machado would win a vote by at least thirty per cent, yet Washington still works with Rodríguez; Polymarket traders put Machado far ahead of Rodríguez on 17 November, on thin trading.

What Is Not Known

No election date is set, and Rodríguez has not said whether she will stand. We could not confirm a dated calendar for the talks from an official source, so we give no deadline.

In Plain English “Acting president” means Rodríguez holds the office without having been elected to it. A “prediction market” is a platform where people bet real money on outcomes, and the prices show the odds traders see.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Delcy Rodríguez say she will not run for president?

No. She said she has never wished to participate in elections, but when told it would now fall to her, she answered “I don’t know”, according to The New Yorker.

Is there a date for the next election in Venezuela?

No. She promised elections at the UN on 23 September 2026 and again on 29 October without naming a date.

Who is María Corina Machado?

She is Venezuela’s best-known opposition leader and a 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner. She returned to the country on 25 October 2026 and wants an election next year, according to The New Yorker.

Why does the United States matter here?

The New Yorker reports that Washington backs Rodríguez’s government while Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he supports a democratic transition. Trump has said the US is “doing really well in Venezuela”.

Sources: The New Yorker, 16 November 2026; Al Jazeera, 24 September 2026; EFE via Infobae, 29 October 2026; Runrun.es, read 17 November 2026; Polymarket market pages, read 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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