Hillside homes above the El Paraíso tunnel on the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas. (Photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Venezuela’s government and opposition negotiators are weighing five legal changes that could decide whether the country holds a credible presidential election. The US-backed talks reopened behind closed doors in a Caracas hotel on Friday, 13 November 2026, and are expected to run about a week.

For US readers the stakes are concrete, because Washington has tied its plan for a vote, ideally in 2027, to these reforms. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday, 5 November 2026, that Venezuela must first renew its Supreme Court and its electoral council.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Government and opposition opened a fourth round of US-backed talks in Caracas on 13 November 2026.

Who. Jorge Rodríguez, Assembly president, leads the government; Dinorah Figuera, a former lawmaker, leads the opposition.

Next. The round was expected to last about a week; no election date exists.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices a vote being scheduled by 31 December 2026 at 16.5% (18 November, 1:52 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Five reforms, from a new electoral council to the laws that bar candidates, sit between Venezuela and a dated vote, and none has been finished.

Big Picture

Venezuela has been run by an acting government under Delcy Rodríguez, sister of the Assembly president Jorge Rodríguez, since US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro on 3 January 2026. Rodríguez, the acting president, promised a “new political moment” (our translation), and her government now presents the reforms as its own project.

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The talks began formally on 6 August 2026 with US support, and the first round ended on Wednesday, 12 August, with a joint statement to renew all Supreme Court judges and to pursue Venezuela’s reserve assets held at the Bank of England. The opposition delegation comes from the National Assembly elected in 2015, the last parliament the opposition won.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The fourth round is the first since opposition leader María Corina Machado, whose movement is not at the table, returned to Venezuela. She has said she trusts the talks to pave the way to elections, according to opposition sources.

Washington’s stated plan runs in order: new members of the electoral council first, then a declaration by Delcy Rodríguez that the presidency is vacant, then six months to call an election. The government’s own demands are lifting US sanctions and releasing the gold in London, which the first round already agreed to pursue.

Our report on the fourth round opening covers the first day. It lists the same agenda items in more detail.

File photo: a lakeside park in Caracas.

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Five Reforms on the Table

A New Electoral Council

The National Electoral Council, known as the CNE, runs and counts Venezuelan elections, and it proclaimed Maduro the winner of the 28 July 2024 vote, a result the opposition disputes. Former opposition lawmaker Desiree Barboza, a member of the talks’ technical committee on political guarantees, said before the round opened that the road to a presidential vote starts with renewing it.

In a video on opening day, Figuera said her team would bring the electoral council into the talks, without giving details. Rubio said on 5 November that the negotiators planned to meet to discuss naming new council members.

A Renewed Supreme Court

The first-round statement of 12 August set a fresh nomination process to replace all judges of the Supreme Court (TSJ), the country’s highest court. That restarts a National Assembly plan begun in May to replace only part of the bench.

The process is now receiving candidacies, according to negotiators on 13 November. Rubio said he expects the court to be reformed around mid-December.

A Rewritten Parties Law

When the third round closed on Wednesday, 21 October, both sides agreed to start a “deep review” of several laws, including the Parties Law, to “guarantee the participation of all actors”, Figuera read from the joint statement (our translation). Barboza said the fourth round would define which changes or repeals to make.

Who may register a party and run under its label is the practical question. We have seen no draft text.

An End to Political Disqualifications

On 21 October the delegations also agreed to review the organic law of the Comptroller General, the state audit body, specifically “everything inherent to the disqualification process” (our translation). The administrative bans from public office, a power of that body, have hit dozens of opposition figures, including Machado, who was barred from the 2024 race.

This disqualification process is the legal route that kept Machado off the 2024 ballot, and the delegations have not said publicly whether it would change for her. Our report on Rodríguez leaving her own candidacy open shows the government side has not closed that door either.

Sanctions and Terrorism Laws

The Simón Bolívar Law of 2024 sets 25 to 30 years in prison, heavy fines and 60 years of political disqualification for people who promote sanctions against the government, and the third round proposed reviewing it. Barboza said the fourth round would also look at the law on financing terrorism.

Foro Penal, a Venezuelan human-rights group, counted 321 people detained for political reasons on 11 November, and Jorge Millán, a member of Figuera’s team, said on 13 November that it wants all political prisoners freed in this cycle. Its list of agenda items so far centres on laws and the court.

Why It Matters for US Readers

A dated election is the step that would let investors judge how stable a new Venezuelan government could be, and Rubio listed the electoral council and the court as the first conditions. He also called Venezuela’s debt, estimated at more than US$200 billion, a huge problem for the economy and for investment.

The reforms decide who counts the votes, who may stand and who may speak freely, which is why a delay in any of the five pushes the calendar back. Traders on Polymarket put the odds of an election being scheduled by 31 December 2026 at 16.5%, while the contract for 31 March 2027 stands at 29%.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, traders price a presidential election being scheduled by 31 December 2026 at 16.5% and by 31 March 2027 at 29%, with the June 2027 and December 2027 contracts at 52% and 70% on very little volume (Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 1:52 p.m. ET). The whole market has traded US$681,425, but the 30 June 2027 contract has seen only a few hundred dollars.

These are bets, not polls, and they price when a date is set, not who wins. Each contract’s own resolution rules define what counts as “scheduled”.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

The fourth round opened on Friday, 13 November 2026, and was expected to last about a week, but no closing date has been confirmed to us. The second checkpoint is the Supreme Court renewal, which Rubio expects around mid-December (date not confirmed by the National Assembly).

The sharpest difference is on timing. Rubio said on 5 November that elections should come “ideally” in 2027, while Figuera said in a recent interview that she hoped for a vote at the end of 2027 or early 2028.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen a method for choosing new electoral council members, and the delegations have not said who would choose them. The talks are closed to the press, and we have not seen a draft of any of the five laws.

It is also unclear whether Machado’s movement will get a say, and no election date has been set. The delegations have not said whether prisoner releases are on the agenda.

In Plain English The CNE is the Venezuelan body that organises and counts elections. The TSJ is Venezuela’s Supreme Court. Chavismo is the governing movement founded by the late Hugo Chávez, and the opposition team here is the National Assembly elected in 2015, the last one the opposition won.

What It Means for You

If you follow Venezuelan oil, bonds or sanctions policy, the order of these reforms is your calendar: council and court first, then a vote date, then the investment questions. Travellers should note that no election date exists yet, and the US State Department’s travel advice for Venezuela remains the official guide.

More coverage sits on our Venezuela news page and in our report on the vote timetable and the constitution. A related look at the rewrite of the hate law shows the same pattern of reform with fines kept.

Sources

Joint statements of the Venezuelan government and the 2015 National Assembly delegation, 12 August and 21 October 2026 · statements by Jorge Rodríguez and Dinorah Figuera, 13 November 2026 · remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 5 November 2026 · statements by Desiree Barboza, 12 November 2026 · Foro Penal detainee count, 11 November 2026 · Polymarket, Venezuela presidential election scheduled by…, read 18 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is negotiating in Caracas?

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, leads the government side. Dinorah Figuera, a former lawmaker, leads the opposition’s 2015 National Assembly team.

What are the five reforms on the table?

A new electoral council, a renewed Supreme Court, a rewritten Parties Law, an end to political disqualifications and a review of laws used against critics. Each was named by negotiators or in joint statements between August and November 2026.

Is there a date for the election?

No. Rubio said on 5 November 2026 that a vote should ideally come in 2027, without a guarantee.

Why does the electoral council come first?

Washington expects new council members to be named first. The presidency would then be declared vacant, which opens a six-month window to call an election.