Ueno Bank Freeze Hits Paraguay’s Payments

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay's judiciary. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Ueno Bank’s takeover by the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), the central bank, is above all a payments shock for Paraguay, because the app-based lender carried more than a million credit cards, a nationwide cash network and large state deposits. The BCP began resolution proceedings on Monday 2 November 2026 and announced them on 3 November, after Ueno’s solvency ratio, its capital cushion, fell below half the legal minimum.

About 2.9 million clients, in a country of fewer than 7 million people, lost normal access to their money. The larger economic questions are public funds, small firms and confidence, and no official estimate of the damage has been published.

Who Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan digital bank with about 2.9 million clients, is under central-bank resolution.

Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan digital bank with about 2.9 million clients, is under central-bank resolution. What Payments, cards and state deposits were frozen after solvency fell below half the legal minimum.

Payments, cards and state deposits were frozen after solvency fell below half the legal minimum. Public money State bodies and pension funds held about US$380 million to US$860 million there; reports differ.

State bodies and pension funds held about US$380 million to US$860 million there; reports differ. Remittances Paraguay received over US$1.35 billion in 2025, about 2.7% of its economic output.

Paraguay received over US$1.35 billion in 2025, about 2.7% of its economic output. Payout A first payout of up to 10 million guaraníes (Gs), about US$1,673, per depositor.

A first payout of up to 10 million guaraníes (Gs), about US$1,673, per depositor. Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

Ueno was a payments network as much as a bank, so the first economic damage is to everyday commerce and public funds, not to remittances or the growth forecast.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Plain English

Resolution: the legal process in which the central bank takes control of a failing bank and decides how depositors are repaid.

the legal process in which the central bank takes control of a failing bank and decides how depositors are repaid. Solvency ratio: a bank’s capital divided by its risky assets; the BCP sets a legal minimum.

a bank’s capital divided by its risky assets; the BCP sets a legal minimum. Remittances: money that Paraguayans abroad send home to relatives.

money that Paraguayans abroad send home to relatives. Guaraní (Gs): Paraguay’s currency; it traded at Gs 5,976 per US$ on 6 November 2026.

Why Payments Come First

The rating agency FIX SCR said in March 2026 that Ueno had more than 1 million credit cards in circulation and only one branch, its head office. Instead it relied on vending machines, more than 900 self-service terminals and more than 25,000 cash-in and cash-out points.

That network is run by Wepa, a payments company in the owners’ business group. Wepa is also the main master agent of the Western Union money-transfer service in Paraguay, according to FIX SCR.

Merchants that used Ueno to collect payments are the likely losers, because a sale that cannot be turned into cash is only a promise. No official count of such businesses exists.

Villa Morra, a business and residential district of Asunción, Paraguay’s capital, in 2021. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Public Money Is the Larger Macro Risk

FIX SCR said that Ueno’s deposits grew about 55% in the year to December 2025, driven by a 158% jump in public-sector deposits. It added that the five largest depositors held 25.5% of the total.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) said on 6 November that the Caja Fiscal, the public-sector pension fund, placed Gs 250 billion (about US$42 million at Gs 5,976 per US$) at Ueno on 31 July 2025. Ueno bid the highest rate, 12.35% a year, and the ministry put the sum at 8% of surplus resources invested in the local financial system.

The MEF filed a criminal complaint with the public prosecutor on 5 November. It said the gap between Ueno’s public picture in 2025 and what the supervisor found this week is substantial.

The total exposure is contested. Reports put state bodies and pension funds anywhere from about US$380 million to about US$860 million, which is 0.8% to 1.7% of the US$49.3 billion that the World Bank gives for Paraguay’s 2025 output.

Remittances Are Exposed Through the Last Mile

Remittances matter less to Paraguay than to many neighbours, and they are not the main channel at risk. The BCP records more than US$1.35 billion for 2025, a record, which equals about 2.7% of output.

Flows had already cooled before the freeze, with US$499 million arriving in January to May 2026, 6% less than the US$529 million of a year earlier. Spain supplied about 56% of the January to May total, and sending from Argentina fell 27%.

The exposure is the pay-out end. Because Wepa handles Western Union transfers and Ueno clients could receive remittances through it, families should check whether a transfer can still be collected where they normally collect it.

Small Firms and the Inclusion Gains

Ueno grew inside a trend that was already running. The World Bank’s Global Findex survey of household finance shows that 60.9% of Paraguayan adults held an account in 2024, up from 48.6% in 2017.

IDB Invest, the Inter-American Development Bank’s private-sector arm, said in November 2024 that small firms face a financing gap equal to 14% of output. It lent Ueno Gs 150 billion (about US$20 million at the time) to help close it.

How much of Ueno’s lending went to small firms rather than consumers is not public. Any estimate of the lending lost to small firms would therefore be a guess.

The strongest counter-argument is that one bank does not make a system. The BCP calls Ueno an isolated case, not a general condition of Paraguay’s financial system, and the first payout of up to Gs 10 million (US$1,673) per depositor is meant to restore cash flow within days.

What the Freeze Means for Growth

Nobody has measured it yet. The BCP raised its 2026 growth forecast to 5% from 4.5% in October and held its policy rate at 5.50% on 23 October, both before the freeze.

That upgrade came mainly from services, electricity and water output, not from banking. The channels to watch are confidence, cash demand and the guaraní, where the cost of a dollar rose 5.4% in a week, from Gs 5,670 on 30 October to Gs 5,976 on 6 November (market-data close).

Politics adds uncertainty. The Senate removed President Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November, and Vice President Pedro Alliana took office as president, as our Santiago Peña removal report sets out.

For the supervisor’s side, read why the regulator knew of the Ueno breach. For the currency story, see how the dollar jumped against the guaraní.

What It Means for You

If you hold money in Paraguay, spread it across banks and keep a card from a second institution, because this case shows how one app can carry a household’s whole routine. If you send money to family there, confirm the collection point and keep the reference number until the transfer clears.

Investors following the guaraní should watch the next BCP policy-rate decision, and any revised growth forecast. Compare the digital-bank model with Brazil’s in our Ueno Bank and Nubank comparison.

What Is Not Known

The exact date of the intervention is reported as 2 or 3 November. The total of state money frozen is unconfirmed.

No official data shows how many merchants, wallets or salaries ran through Ueno, or whether Wepa remittance pay-outs continue. The payout schedule beyond the first stage and any effect on 2026 growth are also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big are remittances for Paraguay?

The central bank records more than US$1.35 billion for 2025, a record, about 2.7% of output. Between January and May 2026, US$499 million arrived, 6% less than a year earlier.

How much public money was at Ueno Bank?

The total is disputed. Reports range from about US$380 million to about US$860 million for state bodies and pension funds, or 0.8% to 1.7% of 2025 output.

Will the Ueno freeze cut Paraguay’s growth?

No official estimate exists yet. The central bank forecast 5% growth for 2026 in October, before the freeze, and has not published a revised figure.

Sources: Banco Central del Paraguay: resolution notices of 3 to 5 November 2026, family-remittance statistics, monetary-policy statements of October 2026 (bcp.gov.py); Ministry of Economy and Finance release of 6 November 2026 (mef.gov.py); World Bank World Development Indicators and Global Findex 2024; IDB Invest announcement of 18 November 2024; FIX SCR rating report on Ueno Bank of March 2026 (data to December 2025); Guaraní converted at Gs 5,976 per US$, a market-data close of 6 November 2026. Read on 7 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief