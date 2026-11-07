Why Paraguay’s Ueno Bank Won 2.9 Million Clients

Downtown Ciudad del Este, a trading city on Paraguay’s border with Brazil, seen from above on 9 June 2018. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

On Saturday 7 November 2026, almost 3 million Paraguayans have been shut out of their normal accounts at Ueno Bank, the digital lender that the central bank took over on 2 or 3 November. Ueno reported 2.94 million clients at the end of June 2026, about 46% of the 6.46 million people that Paraguay’s statistics office, INE, projects for 2026.

The reasons they joined can be traced in Ueno’s own filings: an app that, Ueno said, opened accounts in minutes at no cost, a debit card, and more than 25,000 places to pay in or take out cash. The harder question is whether “60% of adults” really used Ueno; that figure counts client records, not people, as explained below.

Clients Ueno reported 2.94 million clients at the end of June 2026.

Ueno reported 2.94 million clients at the end of June 2026. Reach That equals about 46% of Paraguay’s projected people, but clients are not unique adults.

That equals about 46% of Paraguay’s projected people, but clients are not unique adults. Why App-based sign-up, 1.08 million credit cards issued, and more than 25,000 cash points.

App-based sign-up, 1.08 million credit cards issued, and more than 25,000 cash points. Backdrop 61% of Paraguayan adults held an account in 2024, up from 49% in 2017.

61% of Paraguayan adults held an account in 2024, up from 49% in 2017. Now Payouts run in stages, starting with 10 million guaraníes (Gs), about US$1,673.

In Plain English

Ueno Bank: a Paraguayan bank that works mainly through a phone app and has almost no branches.

a Paraguayan bank that works mainly through a phone app and has almost no branches. Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP): the central bank, which licenses and supervises banks.

the central bank, which licenses and supervises banks. Client: an account holder in the bank’s records; one person can hold several accounts, and companies count too.

an account holder in the bank’s records; one person can hold several accounts, and companies count too. Cash-in and cash-out point: a shop, kiosk or machine where customers deposit or withdraw notes.

A Bank You Could Open in Minutes

The rating agency FIX SCR calls the phone app Ueno’s main channel for winning clients, with a fully digital sign-up and good identity validation. Ueno said that opening an account was digital and free of charge, and that a savings account, a debit card and digital payments came straight away.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The bank grew from a finance company into a full bank in December 2023. In June 2024 it absorbed Visión Banco, a bank that had 68 branches.

By the end of 2025 Ueno said it had issued more than 1.08 million credit cards and was running 275,000 active loans that were arranged entirely online. It also pushed QR-code payments and an instalment option, which it calls “cuotas sin tarjeta”, that lets shoppers pay in parts without a card.

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Branches Became Cash Points

Ueno chose a model without branches, and Visión’s branch network was turned into small cash points. FIX SCR counted one branch in March 2026, the head office, plus 103 vending-style machines, more than 900 self-service terminals, more than 75 experience centres and more than 25,000 cash-in and cash-out points.

That network is run by Wepa, a payments company in the owners’ business group that is also the main Paraguayan agent for the Western Union money-transfer service. Ueno said that 49% of visits to its experience centres, called “ueno bank x”, happened outside normal banking hours, and the centres open around the clock.

Where no branch was nearby, a shop or a machine could serve as the bank. The same reach meant that the freeze, when it came, touched a very wide group of households.

Where the 60% Figure Comes From

Ueno said in its July 2026 results statement that its 2.94 million clients equal about 63% of Paraguay’s adult population, and the figure repeated in public is “about 60%”. Ueno’s own percentage implies an adult base of about 4.7 million people.

The problem is that clients are not unique people. They include companies, people with several accounts, and people who also bank elsewhere, and the number of distinct adults is not public.

A national benchmark shows the limit. The World Bank’s Global Findex household survey found that 60.9% of Paraguayans aged 15 and over held any account at a bank or mobile-money provider in 2024, so Ueno’s 63% sits above the national share of adults with any account, which may reflect duplicates, companies and growth since 2024.

Ueno also said that depositors, meaning clients holding money, rose from 2.3 million in December 2025 to 2.6 million in June 2026. It said that more than 200,000 people entered the financial system for the first time through it in that half-year, and its annual report says more than 1 million people were brought into banking for the first time.

Those are Ueno’s own claims and they are not independently confirmed. The gap between 2.6 million depositors and 2.94 million clients also shows that not every client held money at the bank.

Paraguay Was Already Banking More People

Ueno grew inside a trend that was already running. The Findex survey shows account ownership among Paraguayan adults at 48.6% in 2017, 54.4% in 2021 and 60.9% in 2024.

Among the poorest 40% of adults it rose from 38.3% in 2017 to 47.8% in 2021 and 50.1% in 2024. IDB Invest, the Inter-American Development Bank’s private-sector arm, said in November 2024 that small firms face a financing gap equal to 14% of Paraguay’s economic output, and it lent Ueno 150 billion guaraníes (about US$20 million at the time, per IDB Invest) to help close it.

How much of the rise belongs to Ueno cannot be separated from official data. The fair reading is that Ueno tapped a demand for accounts that already existed.

Why Scale Became a Risk

The same reach concentrated risk. Ueno said in its annual report that about one in three transfers in Paraguay passed through its platform, so a freeze touched everyday payments and not only savings.

Public money also flowed in fast. FIX SCR said that deposits grew by about 55% in the year to December 2025, driven by a 158% jump in public-sector deposits, and that the five largest depositors held 25.5% of the total, with a high share of state money among them.

When the BCP acted, it said Ueno’s solvency ratio, the capital cushion against risky assets, had fallen below half the legal minimum. The case then became a political crisis: the Senate removed President Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November, and Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as president that evening, as our Santiago Peña removal report sets out.

For the regulator’s side, read how the Banco Central del Paraguay acted against Ueno Bank. For the wider system, see how Paraguay’s banking system is built.

What It Means for You

If you hold a Paraguayan account or send money to family there, check which bank or agent the money passes through, because one lender reached into many payment routes. The guaraní closed at Gs 5,976 per US$ on Friday 6 November 2026, which matters for anyone whose payout or remittance is converted into guaraníes.

Investors can compare this case with Brazil’s Nubank in our Ueno Bank and Nubank comparison. The lesson that holds for any fast-growing digital bank is that millions of sign-ups prove demand, not strength.

What Is Not Known

The exact date of the intervention is reported as 2 or 3 November 2026, and the number of distinct people among the 2.94 million clients is not public. How Ueno’s fees compared with those of other banks is also not documented, so how much cheaper it was cannot be stated.

No source shows how many civil-service salaries or state payments ran through Ueno accounts; only the growth of public deposits is documented. The size of state money frozen has been reported at very different figures and is unconfirmed, and the full payout schedule for savers with balances above the first Gs 10 million stage is not settled.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people used Ueno Bank?

Ueno reported 2.94 million clients at the end of June 2026. That is about 46% of Paraguay’s projected 6.46 million residents, but accounts and companies are included, so it is not a count of unique people.

Did 60% of Paraguayan adults use Ueno?

Ueno claimed about 63% of adults, but that divides client records by adults. The World Bank found only 60.9% of adults held any account in 2024, so client records are unlikely to all be unique adults.

Why did people choose Ueno Bank?

The bank offered digital sign-up that Ueno described as fast and free of charge, a debit card, a credit card and a very large network of cash points. It also absorbed Visión Banco, another bank, in June 2024.

Can Ueno clients get their money now?

The BCP announced payouts in stages, starting with Gs 10 million (US$1,673) per eligible depositor. Schedules for larger balances can change, so check the BCP notices; our depositor guide lists the steps.

Sources: Ueno Bank annual report 2025 and its results statement of July 2026; FIX SCR rating report on Ueno Bank of 31 March 2026; World Bank Global Findex 2024 data for Paraguay; IDB Invest announcement of 18 November 2024; Banco Central del Paraguay; INE population projection for 2026. Guaraní converted at about Gs 5,976 per US$, a market-data close of 6 November 2026; other quotes differ slightly. Read on 7 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief