Paraguay’s Ueno Bank Crisis Explained in 25 Terms

The Palacio de los López, the presidential palace in Asunción, Paraguay, photographed on 26 October 2010. Photo: Stefano Vigorelli, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

On Saturday 7 November 2026, Paraguay is still sorting out how a failed digital lender, Ueno Bank, led within days to the removal of its president, Santiago Peña. This page explains the 25 terms you will meet in the story and answers the 15 questions readers ask most.

About 2.9 million Ueno clients, roughly 45% of the 6.46 million people the national statistics institute projects for Paraguay in 2026, lost access to their accounts. We convert guaraníes (Gs), Paraguay’s currency, at Gs 5,976 per US$ from the market-data close of Friday 6 November 2026 for every conversion below.

Scope 25 terms and 15 answers on Paraguay’s Ueno Bank failure and President Peña’s removal.

25 terms and 15 answers on Paraguay’s Ueno Bank failure and President Peña’s removal. Bank Ueno Bank was put into resolution by the central bank on 2 or 3 November 2026.

Ueno Bank was put into resolution by the central bank on 2 or 3 November 2026. Clients About 2.9 million clients lost access, roughly 45% of Paraguay’s 6.46 million projected people.

About 2.9 million clients lost access, roughly 45% of Paraguay’s 6.46 million projected people. Politics The Senate removed Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November; Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as president.

The Senate removed Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November; Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as president. Money First payout is up to Gs 10 million (about US$1,673 at Gs 5,976 per US$).

First payout is up to Gs 10 million (about US$1,673 at Gs 5,976 per US$). Prediction markets The prediction market Polymarket gives Alliana 11.5% for the 2028 election (7 November, 7:56 a.m. ET).

The prediction market Polymarket gives Alliana 11.5% for the 2028 election (7 November, 7:56 a.m. ET). Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

Ueno Bank Crisis Glossary: 25 Terms

The terms are grouped in the order a reader needs them: the bank, the rescue, the politics and the law. Spanish names are given where they appear in official notices.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Bank and Its Regulators

Ueno Bank: A Paraguayan digital bank, that works mainly through a phone app and cash points. The central bank began a resolution procedure against it on 2 or 3 November 2026, and reports differ on the exact day. See who owns Ueno Bank.

A Paraguayan digital bank, that works mainly through a phone app and cash points. The central bank began a resolution procedure against it on 2 or 3 November 2026, and reports differ on the exact day. See who owns Ueno Bank. Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP): The country’s central bank, which issues the guaraní, licenses banks and supervises them. Its president, Carlos Carvallo, who once chaired Ueno, resigned in the first days of November 2026.

The country’s central bank, which issues the guaraní, licenses banks and supervises them. Its president, Carlos Carvallo, who once chaired Ueno, resigned in the first days of November 2026. Superintendencia de Bancos (Superintendency of Banks): The BCP department that inspects banks, checks their capital and can order them to fix problems. How closely it watched Ueno is one of the open questions, covered in our look at central bank oversight of Ueno.

The BCP department that inspects banks, checks their capital and can order them to fix problems. How closely it watched Ueno is one of the open questions, covered in our look at central bank oversight of Ueno. Grupo Vázquez and Ueno Holding: Grupo Vázquez is the business group of Miguel Vázquez, Ueno’s founder and largest shareholder. Ueno Holding is the shareholding company in which President Santiago Peña owned shares before leaving it, with reports dating his exit to 2025.

How the Rescue Works

Intervention: The everyday word for authorities taking control of a bank. In Ueno’s case the BCP suspended its services, so the app, cards and cash machines stopped working.

The everyday word for authorities taking control of a bank. In Ueno’s case the BCP suspended its services, so the app, cards and cash machines stopped working. Resolution (procedimiento de resolución): The legal process in Paraguay’s Law 2334/03 for dealing with a failing bank, which sets out how savers are repaid. The BCP opened it for Ueno after finding the capital shortfall.

The legal process in Paraguay’s Law 2334/03 for dealing with a failing bank, which sets out how savers are repaid. The BCP opened it for Ueno after finding the capital shortfall. Solvency ratio: A bank’s capital compared with its risky assets, the cushion that absorbs losses. The BCP said Ueno’s ratio had fallen below half of the legal minimum, which is why it opened the resolution.

A bank’s capital compared with its risky assets, the cushion that absorbs losses. The BCP said Ueno’s ratio had fallen below half of the legal minimum, which is why it opened the resolution. Recapitalisation (capital plan): Fresh money from owners or investors to rebuild a bank’s cushion. Ueno had announced a capital plan of US$100 million days before the takeover.

Fresh money from owners or investors to rebuild a bank’s cushion. Ueno had announced a capital plan of US$100 million days before the takeover. Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGD): The Fondo de Garantía de Depósitos, a fund that repays savers up to a legal limit when a bank fails. The Senate’s news page of 4 November 2026 reports a unanimous vote for a change to Law 2334/03 that allows an advance of up to 40 monthly minimum wages per depositor, and we could not confirm when it takes effect.

The Fondo de Garantía de Depósitos, a fund that repays savers up to a legal limit when a bank fails. The Senate’s news page of 4 November 2026 reports a unanimous vote for a change to Law 2334/03 that allows an advance of up to 40 monthly minimum wages per depositor, and we could not confirm when it takes effect. Guaranteed deposit: The part of a saver’s money that the guarantee covers, counted per person and per bank. The ceiling is reported as 75 monthly minimum wages, or Gs 228.3 million (about US$38,200), per depositor and per bank, so check the BCP’s own notice before relying on it.

The part of a saver’s money that the guarantee covers, counted per person and per bank. The ceiling is reported as 75 monthly minimum wages, or Gs 228.3 million (about US$38,200), per depositor and per bank, so check the BCP’s own notice before relying on it. Advance payment: A first payout made while the bank’s books are still being counted. The BCP announced up to Gs 10 million (about US$1,673) per depositor, net of any debt to Ueno, and reports add that the payee needs an account at another bank.

A first payout made while the bank’s books are still being counted. The BCP announced up to Gs 10 million (about US$1,673) per depositor, net of any debt to Ueno, and reports add that the payee needs an account at another bank. Monthly minimum wage: Paraguay’s legal minimum pay per month, used as the yardstick for the guarantee. The Senate text sets 40 monthly wages but gives no guaraní amount, and our own arithmetic from the 75-wage ceiling gives about Gs 121.8 million (about US$20,400), which is unconfirmed.

Paraguay’s legal minimum pay per month, used as the yardstick for the guarantee. The Senate text sets 40 monthly wages but gives no guaraní amount, and our own arithmetic from the 75-wage ceiling gives about Gs 121.8 million (about US$20,400), which is unconfirmed. Depositor: Anyone with money in an account at the bank, whether a person, a company or a public body. Ueno’s investor page lists 2.94 million clients at the end of June 2026, and not every client held a balance.

Anyone with money in an account at the bank, whether a person, a company or a public body. Ueno’s investor page lists 2.94 million clients at the end of June 2026, and not every client held a balance. Contagion: The fear that trouble at one bank spreads to others as savers rush to withdraw. The BCP and the banking association have said the rest of the system is operating normally, as covered in how Paraguay’s banking system is built.

The fear that trouble at one bank spreads to others as savers rush to withdraw. The BCP and the banking association have said the rest of the system is operating normally, as covered in how Paraguay’s banking system is built. IPS (Instituto de Previsión Social): Paraguay’s public social-security and pension institute, which kept money at Ueno. Estimates of how much public money was frozen differ widely and none is confirmed.

Politics and Power

Impeachment (juicio político): Paraguay’s process for removing a president, set out in Article 225 of the Constitution for poor performance of duties, crimes committed in office or common crimes. Congress runs it, with the lower house accusing and the Senate judging.

Paraguay’s process for removing a president, set out in Article 225 of the Constitution for poor performance of duties, crimes committed in office or common crimes. Congress runs it, with the lower house accusing and the Senate judging. Resignation versus removal: Peña announced his resignation on Thursday 5 November 2026, but the Senate pressed ahead with the trial. On Friday 6 November it removed him by a nominal vote, and the Senate’s own page calls it unanimous among the senators present without publishing a count.

Peña announced his resignation on Thursday 5 November 2026, but the Senate pressed ahead with the trial. On Friday 6 November it removed him by a nominal vote, and the Senate’s own page calls it unanimous among the senators present without publishing a count. Senate and Chamber of Deputies: Paraguay’s Congress has a 45-seat Senate and an 80-seat Chamber of Deputies. The Senate held its removal session on Friday 6 November 2026, chaired by its president, Basilio Núñez.

Paraguay’s Congress has a 45-seat Senate and an 80-seat Chamber of Deputies. The Senate held its removal session on Friday 6 November 2026, chaired by its president, Basilio Núñez. Vice president and succession: When a president is removed, the vice president finishes the term. Pedro Alliana was sworn in on Friday 6 November 2026 to complete the 2023 to 2028 term, and the Senate’s news page says Antonio Barrios was sworn in as vice president. Our report on Santiago Peña’s removal has the day’s sequence.

When a president is removed, the vice president finishes the term. Pedro Alliana was sworn in on Friday 6 November 2026 to complete the 2023 to 2028 term, and the Senate’s news page says Antonio Barrios was sworn in as vice president. Our report on Santiago Peña’s removal has the day’s sequence. ANR (Colorado Party): The Asociación Nacional Republicana, known as the Colorado Party, is Paraguay’s governing party and the party of both Peña and Alliana.

Money and Law

Ministerio Público (Public Prosecutor's Office): The state prosecution service, which opened a criminal case over Ueno. Reports speak of arrest orders for Ueno executives and of people charged, and the counts differ between reports.

The state prosecution service, which opened a criminal case over Ueno. Reports speak of arrest orders for Ueno executives and of people charged, and the counts differ between reports. Breach of trust (lesión de confianza): A Paraguayan offence for harming assets that someone was trusted to manage. Prosecutors opened the Ueno case on this basis, and anyone suspected is presumed innocent until a court rules.

A Paraguayan offence for harming assets that someone was trusted to manage. Prosecutors opened the Ueno case on this basis, and anyone suspected is presumed innocent until a court rules. Related-party lending: Loans a bank makes to firms linked to its own owners or managers, which can hide risk because the terms may not be arm’s length. Regulators limit it, and prosecutors are reported to be examining such loans at Ueno.

Loans a bank makes to firms linked to its own owners or managers, which can hide risk because the terms may not be arm’s length. Regulators limit it, and prosecutors are reported to be examining such loans at Ueno. Arrest warrant (orden de captura): A judge’s order to detain a suspect, usually so that the person can be questioned or kept available for trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

A judge’s order to detain a suspect, usually so that the person can be questioned or kept available for trial. It is not a finding of guilt. Guaraní (Gs, PYG): Paraguay’s currency, written Gs, with large numbers because one US dollar buys thousands. On Friday 6 November 2026 a dollar cost Gs 5,976, up 5.5% from Gs 5,664 on Monday 2 November, in market-data closes we treat as indicative.

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What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s market on the winner of Paraguay’s next presidential election had about US$12,020 traded on Saturday 7 November 2026 (7:56 a.m. ET). The leading name stood at 20.5% and Basilio Núñez, the Senate president, at 18.0%, while President Alliana stood at 11.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. The volume is small, so a few trades can move them.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold money in Paraguay or send money to family there, rely only on the BCP’s own notices for payout dates and limits, because rumours and fake payout links tend to spread in a freeze. Check which bank or agent your transfers pass through, since one lender can sit inside many payment routes.

For investors, the case shows how quickly a banking failure can become a political one in a small, dollar-sensitive economy. The guaraní, the pace of payouts and the choice of a credible central bank chief are the things to watch, and the wider story sits in the Paraguay Ueno Bank crisis hub and in The Ueno Bank case explained.

What Is Not Known

The exact date of the intervention, 2 or 3 November 2026, is reported both ways, and the Senate’s own page publishes no vote count. The exact legal form of Peña’s custody after the vote, the ceiling of the deposit guarantee, the size of the hole in Ueno’s accounts and the amount of public money frozen there are not confirmed.

How many people are formally charged, and who else will be, and what happens to Ueno’s accounts after the first payouts, are also open. This page was last updated on Saturday 7 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Ueno Bank?

Paraguay’s central bank began a resolution procedure against Ueno on 2 or 3 November 2026 after its capital fell below half the legal minimum. The bank’s app, cards and cash machines stopped, and about 2.9 million clients were affected.

Is my money at Ueno Bank safe?

Savers are being repaid through the Deposit Guarantee Fund, starting with a first payout, and the Senate has voted for larger advances that still depend on the law taking effect. How much each person gets depends on the guarantee ceiling and on what the depositor owes Ueno, so follow the BCP’s notices in our depositor guide.

How much will Ueno depositors get first?

The BCP announced a first payment of up to Gs 10 million (about US$1,673 at Gs 5,976 per US$) per depositor with no debts at Ueno and an account at another bank. The Senate also voted, according to its page of 4 November, for later advances of up to 40 monthly minimum wages.

How many people use Ueno Bank?

Ueno’s investor page lists 2.94 million clients at the end of June 2026, and about 2.9 million were hit by the freeze. That is roughly 45% of the 6.46 million people the national statistics institute (INE) projects for 2026, but clients are accounts, not unique people.

Why was Ueno Bank taken over?

The BCP said Ueno’s solvency ratio had fallen below half of the legal minimum, which meant it no longer had enough capital against its risks. Prosecutors are separately examining how the bank was run.

Who owns Ueno Bank?

Its founder and largest shareholder is Miguel Vázquez, whose business group controls it. President Peña owned shares in the holding company Ueno Holding before leaving it, and reports date his exit to 2025.

Why was Santiago Peña removed as president?

The Senate removed him on Friday 6 November 2026 in an impeachment trial linked to the Ueno scandal. The Senate calls the vote unanimous among the senators present and gives no count.

Who is the president of Paraguay now?

Pedro Alliana, previously vice president and a member of the Colorado Party, was sworn in on Friday 6 November 2026. He serves out the term that ends in 2028.

Is Santiago Peña under arrest?

Reports on 6 and 7 November say prosecutors requested his detention and that he is held at his home or under guard. The exact legal form and place of custody are not confirmed by official pages we could reach, and until a court rules he is presumed innocent.

Did the head of the central bank resign?

Yes, Carlos Carvallo resigned in the first days of November 2026 after the BCP took action against Ueno. Before joining the BCP in 2023 he had led the finance company that became Ueno, which critics called a conflict of interest.

Who is under criminal investigation?

Prosecutors opened a case for breach of trust, and reports speak of arrest orders for Ueno executives and of people charged. The counts differ and we do not have a confirmed list.

Is the rest of Paraguay's banking system at risk?

Officials and the banking association have said the rest of the system is operating normally. Ueno held a large share of retail clients, so confidence is the main risk; see our explainer on the banking system.

What is the guaraní exchange rate?

On Friday 6 November 2026 one US dollar cost Gs 5,976, up 5.5% from Gs 5,664 on Monday 2 November. Those are market-data closes and may differ from bank or street rates.

Have the IMF or the US government reacted?

We had found no public statement from the International Monetary Fund or the US government by Saturday 7 November 2026. We will update this page if one appears.

Who leads the betting for Paraguay's 2028 presidential election?

On Saturday 7 November 2026 the prediction market Polymarket showed the leading name at 20.5%, Senate president Basilio Núñez at 18.0% and President Pedro Alliana at 11.5%. These prices are bets, not polls, and the market is thinly traded.

Sources: Senado de la República del Paraguay news pages of 4 and 6 November 2026 (read 7 November 2026); Banco Central del Paraguay notices as publicly quoted, because its website blocked our automated access on 7 November; Constitution of Paraguay, Article 225; Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) population projection for 2026; Ueno Bank quarterly report for March 2026; market-data closes of 2 and 6 November 2026; Polymarket market page read on 7 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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