Eswatini: Border Security

Cigarette vendors in Eswatini say some soldiers at border crossings take bribes to let illegal tobacco through, according to a local report published on Monday 16 November 2026. The army denies it, and we could not independently confirm any payment or the vendors’ accounts.

Eswatini is a small, landlocked kingdom in southern Africa (see our Eswatini explainer), and its army, the Umbutfo Eswatini Defence Force (UEDF), also guards the border. The claims touch border security, child health and the conduct of the armed forces.

Key Facts Claim. Vendors say some soldiers at border crossings take bribes to let illegal cigarettes into Eswatini.

Denial. Army spokesman Major Sandile Gwebu says soldiers take no bribes and guilty ones would face serious consequences.

Price. Vendors say a pack of GT cigarettes, a brand they sell, costs E25 (lilangeni, about US$1.47).

Not known. No soldier is confirmed arrested or charged; the Tobacco Control Bill of 2026 has not passed.

Vendors, a health official and the army give different accounts of how cheap illegal cigarettes reach Eswatini’s streets. None of the vendors’ claims has been independently confirmed.

The Big Picture: A Small Border and a Stalled Law

Eswatini already has a tobacco law, the Tobacco Products Control Act of 2013, which covers smoke-free places, advertising and packaging, according to the public tobacco control laws database of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, a US health charity. Sonto Hlophe, chief commercial officer at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade, said her ministry enforces it through shop inspections, including checks on loose-cigarette sales.

A newer Tobacco Control Bill of 2026 has not passed, Hlophe said, and her ministry is still working on it. Hlophe said the bill would keep cigarettes off display at kiosks, and the local report says it would add stricter licensing, supply-chain monitoring and penalties.

The three officials want different things: Health coordinator Vusi Shabangu wants seized stock properly destroyed, Gwebu denies the bribery claim and Hlophe says black-market vendors are hard to deal with. Each speaks for a different part of government.

We found no aggregate official count of cigarettes seized, no prosecution of soldiers and no estimate of the illegal trade, although the army has reported individual seizures. The claims therefore rest on named testimony, not on enforcement data.

The MR3 road at Hlane Royal National Park in Eswatini, photographed in July 2010. Photo: Antonio Olmedo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

What Vendors Say Happens at the Border

Vendors at bus ranks and street corners in Mbabane, the administrative capital, and Manzini, the main commercial city, said smugglers pay some soldiers posted on the border to let consignments pass. They named the Lomahasha border area, which lies on the Mozambique border, and Ngwenya, on the South African border, as routes.

Some vendors said not every soldier takes money. They said some soldiers confiscate cigarettes and let smugglers go without their loads.

Vendors also said smuggling dipped during Covid-19 border controls and recovered once movement rules eased. They did not say how large the trade is.

A pack of GT cigarettes, a brand sold by the vendors, costs E25 (about US$1.47), and loose cigarettes go for as little as E1.50 (about US$0.09), vendors said. Bulk consignments change hands for about E250 (about US$14.75), and one vendor claimed daily takings of E1,000 to E1,500 (about US$59 to US$88), though it was unclear whether that meant profit or total sales.

Several vendors, mostly Mozambican nationals, said they do not own the stock, and one said a boss from back home brings cartons across the border and sets daily or weekly sales targets. Others said they buy cartons in Mozambique themselves and find a way across, and we could not verify these accounts.

Conversions use about E16.95 per US dollar on 16 November 2026. The lilangeni (E), Eswatini’s currency, is pegged one to one to the South African rand, and vendor prices are not official ones.

The Army Says It Takes No Bribes

Major Sandile Gwebu, public relations officer of the UEDF, denied the allegations. He said soldiers work under strict supervision, report to their superiors hourly and are paid enough not to want a bribe.

Gwebu said the army has a zero-tolerance policy on bribery, and the report adds his warning that offering a bribe to a soldier is an offence that can lead to arrest. He also said smugglers sometimes get through, adding that when they are lucky they can pass.

Health Officials Point to Seized Stock and Schoolchildren

Shabangu, the non-communicable diseases coordinator at the Ministry of Health, alleged that some law enforcement officers sell seized cigarettes through social media instead of destroying them. He said he witnessed one such case near Oshoek, the South African side of the Ngwenya border crossing, where an army officer sent a message saying he had cartons of GT cigarettes and wanted a buyer.

Shabangu said easy access to tobacco spreads non-communicable diseases, a group that includes heart disease and cancer, among young people. One vendor admitted selling single cigarettes to pupils in school uniform on the morning commute and after school.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States the direct stake is small: this is a local enforcement and health story, not a sanctions or tariff matter. It is still useful context for anyone following Eswatini’s trade ties with the United States or its army, which featured in the news after an accidental roadblock shooting on 11 September 2026 that wounded two US government personnel.

Hlophe gave no date for the 2026 bill. For the wider region, see our guide to Eswatini and its neighbours.

What Is Not Known

So far as we could find, no soldier has been named, arrested or charged in connection with the claims, and vendor testimony could not be independently verified. The size of the illegal cigarette trade, the quantity seized and the date of the 2026 bill have not been stated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Eswatini soldiers taking bribes from cigarette smugglers?

Vendors say some are, but the army denies it and we could not confirm any payment. Major Sandile Gwebu, the army spokesman, said the force has a zero-tolerance policy on bribery.

How much do smuggled cigarettes cost in Eswatini?

Vendors said a packet of GT cigarettes costs E25 (about US$1.47) and a loose cigarette as little as E1.50 (about US$0.09). These are vendor prices, not official ones.

Is there a new tobacco law in Eswatini?

A Tobacco Control Bill of 2026 has not passed, said Sonto Hlophe of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade. The 2013 Tobacco Products Control Act still applies.

Who enforces tobacco rules in Eswatini?

Sonto Hlophe of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade says it enforces the 2013 Act through shop inspections, working with the Ministry of Health. She said black-market vendors are hard to deal with.

Sources: statements by Major Sandile Gwebu (Umbutfo Eswatini Defence Force), Vusi Shabangu (Ministry of Health) and Sonto Hlophe (Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade), local report of 16 November 2026; Tobacco Products Control Act, 2013; exchange rate, 16 November 2026.

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