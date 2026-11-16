Trucks on the Bangui–Douala road in the Central African Republic. The photo does not show timber or either company. Photo: adrienblanc / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC · TIMBER

The Sentry, a US investigative group that follows the money behind conflict, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that two logging companies linked to Russia’s Wagner Group, a Russian private military group, received tax delays and exemptions in the Central African Republic and kept their forest concessions despite apparent breaches of the forest code, the country’s forestry law. Its report, “Timber for the Taking”, examined six of the country’s 14 commercial forest concessions (government logging permits), which together cover nearly 40% of its commercial logging area.

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For US readers, the issue is sanctions: the United States sanctioned one of the firms, Bois Rouge, in March 2024, and The Sentry asks the US, Britain and the European Union to investigate timber shipments from the country. The findings are allegations from one investigator, and we have not seen a reply from the firms or the government.

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Key Facts Report The Sentry’s “Timber for the Taking”, November 2026, examines six of 14 commercial logging concessions.

Firms Bois Rouge, a timber firm, and Forest Consulting Company (FCC), a logging concessionaire, both linked by The Sentry to the Wagner Group.

Tax delay Bois Rouge’s land tax of 512 million CFA francs (over US$900,000) was pushed back to 1 April 2022.

Unverified SGS, the forestry ministry’s contracted inspection firm, could not verify 1.02 billion CFA francs (about US$1.8 million by The Sentry’s count) in taxes and duties for 2021 to 2023.

Reply Neither firm replied to The Sentry; its request to the finance ministry also went unanswered.

The Sentry says the state treated two Wagner-linked firms more gently than the forest code allows. It asks the EU to rethink its risk rating for the country’s timber under the bloc’s anti-deforestation import rules.

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How Bois Rouge Won 186,000 Hectares

In 2020 the Central African authorities opened a tender for a forest concession of 186,000 hectares in Lobaye, a prefecture in the south-west. Bois Rouge, a newly formed company with no known forestry experience, won it on 9 February 2021 with a bid of 640 CFA francs (about US$1.09) per hectare, against 50 francs (about US$0.08) from an established operator, The Sentry says (CFA francs are the currency of six central African states, and dollar figures follow The Sentry’s own conversions).

The company presented itself as Central African, with two named nationals in its bidding papers. The independent observer who reviewed the bids told The Sentry he learned only weeks after the award that the real owners were Russian; the contract, which The Sentry says President Faustin-Archange Touadéra signed, was published in December 2021.

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The Tax Breaks the Report Describes

Under the forest code, a winning bidder must pay three years of land tax within 15 days, which the report says meant about 512 million CFA francs (over US$900,000) for Bois Rouge by 25 February 2021. Letters from the finance minister dated 23 April 2021, appended to the contract and cited by The Sentry, delayed that payment to 1 April 2022, exempted the firm from property tax on new buildings and business taxes, deferred value-added tax (VAT) on imported equipment and cut social charges by 25%.

The Sentry calls the payment delay unprecedented. It adds that the final contract refers to no approved forest management plan, which the code requires.

A tree-lined avenue in Bangui, the capital, in a November 2024 photo. Photo: Zakalingba / Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

Forest Consulting Company Got Similar Treatment

The Sentry links FCC to Wagner and says its concession came with a letter from the finance minister, dated 30 August 2022, giving it a two-year delay on its up-front land tax. Another letter, dated 28 October 2022, waived VAT and customs duties on all its imports.

The Sentry cites an audit by SGS, an inspection firm hired by the forestry ministry, which found about 800 million CFA francs (about US$1.4 million) of unpaid land tax at FCC in March 2024. According to The Sentry, satellite images and sources show no logging on its concession, even though the code allows a permit idle for a year to be cancelled.

What Auditors Could Not Confirm

The SGS forest audit, as cited by The Sentry, shows Bois Rouge owed 635 million CFA francs (about US$1.09 million) in land rental tax for 2023, and that SGS could not verify payment of 1.02 billion CFA francs (about US$1.8 million by The Sentry’s count) in land tax, felling tax and export duties for 2021 to 2023. The Sentry notes that this equals about 1% of the country’s total tax revenue in 2022.

According to The Sentry’s reading of the 2022 report of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, a global standards body, the forest department listed 635 million CFA francs as paid by Bois Rouge, but the Central African tax office confirmed only 35 million (about US$60,000). The United States blocked Bois Rouge’s assets in September 2023 pending an investigation, the US Treasury announced sanctions on 8 March 2024, and Britain added the firm, listed as Wood International Group SARLU with the alias Bois Rouge, on 13 June 2024, according to The Sentry and the official notices.

What the Report Asks For

The Sentry recommends that the EU consider moving the Central African Republic from “low” to “standard” risk under its deforestation regulation, which would mean extra checks on imports. It also asks all jurisdictions to apply enhanced due diligence to the country’s wood and to identify people tied to sanctioned persons.

The report adds that four other concessions passed from one Chinese timber group to another in 2023 in a way that may have been meant to avoid the law. It says Wagner’s companies are not the only concern.

In Plain English

Wagner is a Russian private military group that has worked with the Central African government since 2018, according to The Sentry, and VAT means value-added tax. A concession here is a government permit to log a defined forest area, and the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative tracks whether such payments reach the state.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the most direct link is sanctions: the Treasury’s 2024 designation of Bois Rouge applies to American persons and companies. Importers and traders who buy tropical wood should note The Sentry’s call for closer checks on supply chains from the country, which is not a legal finding.

The Sentry puts the unverified US$1.8 million at about 1% of the country’s 2022 tax revenue, a modest sum in dollars. Its larger point is about weak oversight of a resource that covers two thirds of the land.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen a response from Bois Rouge, FCC or the government of President Touadéra, and the claims remain The Sentry’s allegations. It is not known whether any concession will be revoked, and we have not seen the underlying contracts or audit reports ourselves.

The report’s EU recommendation is a proposal, not a decision. We have not seen any EU response to it.

Sources: The Sentry, “Timber for the Taking: How Central African Republic’s Forestry Sector Has Fallen Prey to Corruption and Neglect”, November 2026 (thesentry.org/reports/timber-for-the-taking/), including its citations of the SGS forest audit and the 2022 Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative report. More: Central African Republic news, What is confirmed about Wagner mining, Central African Republic: neighbours, borders and trade.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does The Sentry’s report say?

The Sentry says two Wagner-linked firms, Bois Rouge and Forest Consulting Company, got tax delays and exemptions and kept forest concessions despite apparent breaches of the forest code. These are the NGO’s allegations, and neither firm replied to it.

Is Bois Rouge under sanctions?

Yes. The US Treasury announced sanctions on Bois Rouge on 8 March 2024, citing ties to Wagner, and Britain added the firm in June 2024.

How much tax could not be verified?

Auditors could not verify payment of 1.02 billion CFA francs (about US$1.8 million) in land tax, felling tax and export duties for 2021 to 2023, per the SGS audit cited by The Sentry. The report notes that sum equals about 1% of the country’s 2022 tax revenue.

What does The Sentry want the EU to do?

It asks the EU to consider raising the country from “low” to “standard” risk under its deforestation regulation, which would require more checks on its timber. The EU has not responded in anything we have seen.





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