Agriculture: Botswana

Botswana’s President Duma Boko told Parliament on Monday 9 November 2026 that a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in two zones has halted beef exports. The government has answered with P97 million (about US$7.1 million at P13.66 per US$, from RT, a market-data provider, on 16 November 2026) in emergency funding.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals that rarely harms people but stops trade in meat and live animals. Our earlier report explains how the disease shut Botswana out of the European Union (EU) beef market.

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The 9 November address put abattoir offtake, meaning cattle slaughtered for meat, at 4,725 tonnes against a target of 70,000 tonnes. That is about 7% of the goal, a shortfall of roughly 93%.

Key Facts Outbreak. Foot-and-mouth disease in Zones 11 and 13, veterinary control zones near the South African border, halted beef exports, the President said.

Funding. Government approved P97 million (about US$7.1 million) in emergency funding; P37 million (US$2.7 million) was used by April.

Output. Abattoir offtake, cattle slaughtered for meat, reached 4,725 tonnes against a 70,000 tonne target.

Status. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the global animal health body, suspended FMD-free status in several zones from 31 March 2026.

Goal. The President says rezoning and intensified surveillance are restoring FMD-free status.

Botswana is spending emergency money on a cattle disease that has stopped beef exports, and the way back depends on fences, rezoning and a ruling from an international body.

What Happened

President Boko delivered the State of the Nation Address, the head of state’s annual speech to Parliament, on Monday 9 November 2026. He said the outbreak in Zones 11 and 13 dealt a severe blow to the beef industry.

He said the disease halted exports, and that the government responded with P97 million in emergency funding. He added that, through rezoning and intensified surveillance, the government is restoring Botswana’s FMD-free status.

A government statement to Parliament dated 11 August 2026, given by the Minister for agriculture, said active transmission was localised, mainly along the Botswana-South Africa border. In Zone 11 it centred on Phitshane-Molopo and Tshidilamolomo, villages near the South African border, while in Zone 13 it touched some ranches, notably the Banyana farms.

The same statement said the WOAH suspension of FMD-free status covered several zones, including 11 and 13, effective 31 March 2026. The Botswana Meat Commission (BMC), the state-linked beef exporter, shut its abattoir at Lobatse in Zone 11 temporarily in April 2026, the government said at the time.

Gaborone’s business district, April 2019. Photo: Jota, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

In Plain English FMD: a contagious cattle virus that rarely harms people but blocks trade in meat and live animals. WOAH: the World Organisation for Animal Health, which grants and suspends FMD-free status. Containment zone: a fenced area where the disease is kept in, so the rest of the country can trade. BMC: the Botswana Meat Commission, the state-linked beef exporter. Offtake: cattle sold to abattoirs and slaughtered for meat.

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Why It Matters

Because FMD stops trade in meat and live animals, a suspended status and a closed export plant cut off the route to foreign buyers at the same time. The 9 November address put abattoir offtake at 4,725 tonnes against a 70,000 tonne target, about 93% below target.

The 11 August statement said the government is pursuing a containment zone and a WOAH dossier. Once the boundary fence is complete and certified, the government would inform WOAH to seek recognition of the zone.

Money is the other pressure point. The P97 million fund was approved earlier in 2026, and the government said in April that P37 million (about US$2.7 million) had been used.

What Is Not Known

The government has not said how the P97 million is split between vaccines, fencing, surveillance and farmer relief. It has also not given total losses to farmers and the BMC, or current case counts.

No date is confirmed for WOAH to recognise a containment zone or restore FMD-free status, so there is no dated checkpoint to watch. We also could not check the 4,725 and 70,000 tonne figures against the published speech text.

What It Means for You

We have confirmed no direct United States consequence from the outbreak. The people most exposed are Botswana’s cattle farmers, feedlot operators, the BMC, European Union buyers and rural workers.

Botswana’s public finances also carry the cost of the emergency fund. The next real signal will be the government’s announcement that the boundary fence is certified, which would start the recognition request to WOAH.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is foot-and-mouth disease?

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals. It rarely harms people, but it stops trade in meat and live animals.

How much has Botswana committed to fight the outbreak?

President Boko said on 9 November 2026 that the government responded with P97 million (about US$7.1 million at P13.66 per US$, RT, 16 November 2026). The government said in April that P37 million (about US$2.7 million) had been used.

Where is the outbreak concentrated?

A government statement of 11 August 2026 said transmission was localised, mainly along the Botswana-South Africa border. It named Phitshane-Molopo and Tshidilamolomo in Zone 11 and some ranches, notably the Banyana farms, in Zone 13.

When will Botswana regain FMD-free status?

No date is confirmed. The government says it is pursuing a containment zone, and it would inform WOAH once the boundary fence is complete and certified.

Sources State of the Nation Address of the President of Botswana, 9 November 2026 · Botswana Government, Minister’s statement in Parliament on FMD, 11 August 2026 · World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) suspension of FMD-free zones from 31 March 2026

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