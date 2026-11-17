Chilean President José Antonio Kast, March 2026. (Photo: Alex Ibañez / Gobierno de Chile, CC BY 3.0 CL, via Wikimedia Commons)

CHILE · POLITICS

Chile’s President José Antonio Kast met China’s President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, in southern China, on Tuesday 17 November 2026, a day before the APEC leaders’ meeting opened (the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum of 21 economies). It was their first meeting since Kast took office on 11 March 2026.

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For US readers, the trip shows how a conservative leader who is friendly to Washington still has to do business with Beijing. Chile sells more to China than to any other country, and the United States pressed Santiago this year over a Chinese-linked telecom cable.

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Key Facts The leader Chile’s conservative President Kast is in China for APEC, a yearly Asia-Pacific trade forum.

The meeting Kast met President Xi Jinping on 17 November, their first meeting since he took office.

Why it matters China is Chile’s biggest trading partner, ahead of the United States.

Next Lunch with Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori on Wednesday 18 November.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The talks show how Chile balances its biggest customer, China, against its close partner, the United States.

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What Happened

After the meeting, Kast gave a statement to the press. He said China is Chile’s main trading partner and that Santiago values and protects the relationship.

He noted that the two countries have 20 years of free-trade agreements and 10 years of strategic partnerships. He said agriculture and mining make up most of Chile’s exports and highlighted tax certainty for large investments.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Kast also said he speaks for the Chilean state, not for one political camp. He added that Chile respects each nation’s right to organise its own politics, although China is a one-party state led by the Communist Party.

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What Comes Next

On Wednesday 18 November Kast is due to have lunch with Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori. He then travels to Japan, where a meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is planned, and returns home on Sunday 22 November.

His Asian tour began with a stop in Vietnam on 15 and 16 November. Kast told Xi that agriculture and mining make up most of Chile’s exports, which is why trade is central to the trip.

Why China Matters to Chile

China has been Chile’s largest trading partner since 2009, followed by the United States, according to Subrei, Chile’s foreign-trade agency. Total Chilean trade reached US$199.7 billion in 2025, up 8.9% from 2024.

In the first nine months of 2026, Chile’s exports to China totalled US$31.1 billion, according to Subrei. That makes China the most important customer for Chile’s exporters and its mining sector.

Our report on the renewal of Chile’s currency swap with China shows how deep those financial ties run. The swap is a central-bank agreement that lets the two countries trade in each other’s currencies.

The Cable Dispute

In February 2026 the US government revoked the visas of three Chilean officials, including then Transport Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said they had taken part in activities that compromised critical telecommunications infrastructure.

The dispute centres on Chile-China Express, a planned undersea fibre-optic cable between Valparaíso, Chile’s main port city, and Hong Kong. It was proposed by China Mobile, a Chinese state-owned telecom company, and China’s ambassador in Santiago, Niu Qingbao, said on 4 November that the project is still alive and that he does not expect the Kast government to cancel it.

What It Means for You

If you own copper miners or Chile-focused funds, trade headlines from Shenzhen can move sentiment, though a first meeting rarely changes tariffs or contracts overnight. The Chilean peso and mining shares react most to concrete deals, so watch for any announcement on copper, lithium or fruit exports.

For travelers and US companies in Chile, nothing changes this week. At home, Kast faces weak approval ratings, so a visible trade win in China would help him.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Kast and Xi discussed the undersea cable, which was not mentioned in the public statements. No trade deal or investment pledge has been announced.

It is also unclear how Washington will react to the meeting. Whether Chile will approve any new Chinese infrastructure project is not yet known.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is APEC?

APEC is the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum of 21 economies, including the United States, China and Chile. This year’s leaders’ summit is in Shenzhen, China, on 18 and 19 November.

When Did Kast Meet Xi Jinping?

Kast met Xi in Shenzhen on Tuesday 17 November 2026, ahead of the APEC leaders’ meeting on 18 and 19 November. It was their first meeting since Kast took office in March.

Why Is the Chile-China Cable Controversial?

The planned cable would link Valparaíso with Hong Kong. The United States revoked the visas of three Chilean officials in February 2026, saying their actions compromised critical telecom infrastructure.

Does Chile Trade More With China or the United States?

China has been Chile’s largest trading partner since 2009, followed by the United States, according to Subrei. Chile exported US$31.1 billion to China in the first nine months of 2026.

Sources: Presidency of Chile, statements at the meeting with Xi Jinping, 16–17 November 2026; Subrei, Chile’s Undersecretariat of International Economic Relations, trade statistics, 2025 and January–September 2026; Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Secretariat; US Department of State, statement on visa revocations, February 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error