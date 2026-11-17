SQM, Chile’s lithium producer, saw its shares rise about 3% on Tuesday 17 November 2026, ahead of its third-quarter results. Its New York-traded shares, called American depositary receipts (ADRs, US-listed certificates for foreign shares), gained 2.95% to US$52.64 by 10:02 a.m. New York time (RT market data).

The company, formally Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, supplies the lithium used in electric-car and power-grid batteries. Investors want to know whether its sharp 2026 profit rebound is holding.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. SQM, Chile’s lithium producer, is listed in Santiago and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Move. Its New York shares rose 2.95% to US$52.64; Santiago shares rose 3.0% to 52,856 Chilean pesos (US$52.96).

Results. SQM’s third-quarter results call is Wednesday 18 November, 10:00 a.m. New York time.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 17 November 2026, 15:02 GMT

SQM rose ahead of results that will show whether its 2026 profit rebound is holding, and how NovaAndino Litio, its new joint venture with state miner Codelco, is performing. Both questions sit behind today’s move.

The Big Picture

SQM’s year has two drivers: a rebound in the lithium price and a new ownership structure for its Chilean business. A published notice from the law firm Carey gives 27 December 2025 as the closing date of SQM’s partnership with Codelco, Chile’s state copper miner.

The partnership created NovaAndino Litio, in which Codelco holds 50% plus one share and SQM the rest, and it lets operations in the Salar de Atacama, a vast salt flat in northern Chile, run to 2060. Tianqi Lithium, a Chinese producer that holds about 22% of SQM, argued that the deal needed a full shareholder vote, and Chile’s Supreme Court rejected its appeals on 26 January 2026.

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On 19 August 2026 SQM reported second-quarter net income of US$660.0 million (US$2.31 per share), up from US$88.4 million a year earlier. Lithium and derivatives revenue reached US$1,779.2 million.

The partners’ stated aim is long-term supply: in July 2026 NovaAndino Litio filed for environmental approval (an environmental impact study called Salar Futuro) of a project of about US$3 billion to extend Atacama production to 2060. We found no sourced numbers that let us compare Chile’s lithium output with Argentina or Bolivia, so we make no such comparison.

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What We Know

SQM’s Santiago shares rose 3.03% to 52,856 Chilean pesos (about US$52.96 at 998.09 pesos per US$1, RT market data, 14:36 GMT). The New York shares closed Monday at US$51.13 and rose to US$52.64 by 10:02 a.m. New York time.

In the second quarter SQM sold a record 84,100 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE, the industry’s standard unit), about 75,800 tons of it from Chile through NovaAndino Litio, the company said on 19 August. NovaAndino’s average realised price was about US$21.80 per kilogram, roughly 23% above the first quarter.

For the third quarter of 2025, SQM reported net income of US$178.4 million and lithium revenue of US$603.7 million. That is the baseline the new results will be set against.

SQM has not confirmed the release time to us. Its investor-relations calendar lists the results call for Wednesday 18 November at 10:00 a.m. New York time, and results usually come the evening before.

Satellite view of lithium evaporation ponds in northern Chile. File image, not from SQM’s results.

What It Means for You

For holders of SQM’s ADRs, the results show how much of the profit surge came from price and how much from volume. By our arithmetic from SQM’s second-quarter volume, each US$1 per kilogram change in NovaAndino’s realised price moves quarterly revenue by about US$76 million.

Battery makers and carmakers follow the same number, because lithium is a major cost in batteries. We could not confirm today’s spot price of lithium carbonate, so the price effect in the third quarter will only be visible in the results.

Our earlier Lithium Wrap shows how lithium shares have traded, and our Chile lithium price piece follows the local market. More is in our Chile coverage and in the story of five new lithium tenders planned by the government.

What to Watch

Two dates matter. SQM’s third-quarter results are expected on the evening of Tuesday 17 November, a time we have not confirmed with the company, and its results call is on Wednesday 18 November at 10:00 a.m. New York time.

The strongest opposing view comes from Tianqi Lithium, which argued that the Codelco deal needed a shareholder vote and lost in court. The date of a decision on the environmental approval for the extension project is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

We do not yet have the third-quarter figures, so we cannot say whether profit and the realised price rose or fell from the second quarter. We also do not know the exact release time.

We could not confirm the spot price of lithium carbonate today or when the environmental decision on the NovaAndino Litio project is due. We also have no confirmed figure for SQM’s share of its Australian expansion with Wesfarmers, an Australian conglomerate.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does SQM report third-quarter results?

Results are expected on the evening of Tuesday 17 November 2026, a time not confirmed by SQM. The company’s results call is on Wednesday 18 November at 10:00 a.m. New York time.

How did SQM do in the second quarter?

SQM reported net income of US$660.0 million on 19 August 2026, up from US$88.4 million a year earlier. Lithium and derivatives revenue was US$1,779.2 million.

What is NovaAndino Litio?

NovaAndino Litio is the joint venture of Codelco, Chile’s state copper miner, and SQM, which runs lithium operations in the Salar de Atacama. Codelco holds 50% plus one share and SQM the rest.

Can US investors buy SQM?

SQM’s shares trade in New York as American depositary receipts under the ticker SQM, and in Santiago as SQM-B. This is information, not investment advice.

Sources SQM investor relations, third-quarter conference call 2026; SQM second-quarter 2026 earnings release (19 August 2026), ir.sqm.com; filings with Chile’s financial regulator, cmfchile.cl; Carey law firm notice on the Codelco and SQM partnership; RT market data, 17 November 2026.