A customer who lost money to bank fraud in Chile has just beaten the bank in court. Santiago’s Court of Appeals rejected a lawsuit by Banco de Chile to recover the money, the Poder Judicial (Chile’s judiciary) said this week.

The bank had sued to get back funds taken in a bank fraud and used to make payments to the Tesorería General de la República, Chile’s treasury and tax-collection agency. The court revoked a first-instance ruling (the earlier decision by the lower court) and issued a replacement ruling that throws out the claim.

Banco de Chile is a large private Chilean bank whose American depositary shares, US-listed certificates for local shares, trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BCH. We found no comment from the bank on the Banco de Chile fraud ruling.

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Key Facts Ruling. Santiago’s appeals court rejected Banco de Chile’s lawsuit against a customer (case 2.589-2023).

Finding. No gross negligence (serious carelessness) or malice by the customer, one of 70-plus fraud victims.

Why it matters. The bank’s own complaint counts 73 customer complaints of unrecognised charges.

Not known. The amount in dispute, any appeal and any bank comment.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A Chilean appeals court sided with a defrauded customer against Banco de Chile. The ruling turns on what the bank could prove about the customer’s conduct.

How the Case Reached the Appeals Court

The case began as the bank’s lawsuit against one of its own customers, the Poder Judicial said this week. A first-instance court, the lower court that hears a case first, had decided it, and the appeals court reversed that ruling.

The bank’s position, set out in the lawsuit itself, is that the customer should repay the money. The release does not say how common such rulings are, so we cannot place this one against others.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Palace of Courts of Justice in Santiago, Chile, May 2013. Photo: Warko / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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What the Court Decided

The ruling, case number (rol) 2.589-2023, came from the Ninth Chamber of the Court of Appeals of Santiago, the Poder Judicial said this week. The chamber is made up of judges José Pablo Rodríguez and Christian Carvajal and Francisca Amigo, a lawyer sitting as a substitute member of the chamber.

The court ruled out gross negligence or malice on the part of the customer, who was one of more than 70 victims of the same fraud, the Poder Judicial said. The ruling says the bank “did not prove” that the customer acted with malice or gross negligence that, by itself, allowed the disputed electronic transaction.

The ruling adds that the transaction, “because of its amount, exceeded all the limits that the Bank itself has for making transfers and payments.” The release does not say how the court weighed this.

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The Evidence Added on Appeal

On appeal the court received a copy of the criminal complaint (querella) that Banco de Chile itself filed at Santiago’s 7th Juzgado de Garantía, a criminal pre-trial court. It also received an expert report by a computer specialist and a press publication dated 7 November 2022, and the bank objected to none of them, the Poder Judicial said.

In that complaint the bank describes events between February 2021 and September 2022 and says it received 73 complaints from current-account holders who did not recognise charges on their accounts. Together the documents show the bank was the victim of a computer fraud affecting a significant number of clients, the ruling says.

The bank was itself the victim of a computer crime affecting 73 clients in total, the ruling says. So “the main claim filed by Banco de Chile in these proceedings cannot succeed.”

Why It Matters Beyond One Account

The court set the bank’s own complaint, which counts 73 complaints between February 2021 and September 2022, against its claim that one customer was to blame. It found the bank had not shown that this customer’s conduct alone allowed the payments, the Poder Judicial said.

For holders of the New York-listed shares, the release shows no financial impact, because the amount is not known. Our reporting on Banco de Chile second-quarter provisions (money set aside for loan losses) and earlier reporting on the bank’s profits gives backdrop, not evidence about this case.

What It Means for You

In this case the bank’s claim failed because it could not prove gross negligence or malice by the customer, the Poder Judicial said this week. The release does not say how courts will treat other cases, and nothing here is legal advice.

This is one court’s decision, and our Chile news coverage will follow any next step. No appeal date is public, so that step is for the bank to decide.

What Is Not Known

The release does not give the amount of money in dispute, and we did not confirm it from the court. It also does not give the exact date of the ruling or say whether Banco de Chile will appeal or comment.

We could not establish how many of the 73 cases reached court or how the fraud worked technically. The Poder Judicial release carries the passages of the ruling quoted here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Chilean court decide?

The Court of Appeals of Santiago revoked a first-instance ruling and rejected Banco de Chile’s lawsuit against one of its customers. The Poder Judicial announced the ruling in a press release this week.

Why did the court reject the bank’s claim?

The court said the bank did not prove malice or gross negligence by the customer. It also found the bank was itself the victim of a computer fraud affecting 73 clients.

How many customers were affected by the fraud?

In its own criminal complaint, the bank says it received 73 complaints from current-account holders between February 2021 and September 2022. The customer in this case was one of more than 70 victims, the ruling says.

Is Banco de Chile listed in the United States?

Its American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BCH. The Poder Judicial release does not mention the shares.

Sources

Sources: Poder Judicial de Chile press release on rol 2.589-2023, Court of Appeals of Santiago. Link: https://www.pjud.cl/prensa-y-comunicaciones/noticias-del-poder-judicial/150349.