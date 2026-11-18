Lithium Miners Fund Hits 12-Month Low | Lithium Wrap, Nov 17
Key Facts
- Lithium fund: The LIT fund, which holds lithium miners, fell 0.74% to US$56.42, a 12-month low.
- Albemarle: The US lithium producer fell 0.56% to US$87.67, a 12-month low.
- SQM: Chile’s SQM rose 0.90% to US$51.59, a day after touching a 12-month low.
- Cause: China’s lithium carbonate price has slid to about CNY 90,000 a tonne (about US$13,500), a 2026 low.
- Risk-off: The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 93.5% (US$37.3 million traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).
Today’s Focus
Lithium, the light metal at the heart of electric-car batteries, is in a slump. The LIT fund fell for a fourth session in a row on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and is 5.94% lower over five sessions.
The cause starts in China, which refines most of the world’s lithium. Mines there are restarting and foreign ore is arriving faster, just as buyers hold back.
Over 60 sessions the fund has lost 26.8%, so this is a long retreat rather than a one-day wobble. A wider sell-off in shares added pressure.
What matters today. Lithium stocks are being priced for a metal that is cheap in China today, and the next move depends on whether Chinese buyers return.
01 The session in one read
Lithium stocks fell again on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and the damage is now measured in months. The LIT fund, a basket of lithium miners that stands in for the metal but is not its spot price, has lost 12.21% in 20 sessions.
The reason sits in China, where lithium carbonate, the chemical form used in batteries, is trading at its lowest in almost a year. Cheaper lithium means lower profits for the miners that sell it.
The weight of evidence points to oversupply in China as the main cause, with a broad market sell-off as the amplifier. The fall is deep, but the fund is still sliding at the close rather than showing a sharp final sell-off that often marks a floor. The variable to watch is whether Chinese spot prices hold near CNY 90,000 a tonne (about US$13,500).
02 The board
The LIT fund slipped 0.74%, and Albemarle lost 0.56%, its fourth straight daily decline. Albemarle is the largest Western lithium producer, so it is the market’s favourite barometer.
SQM, Chile’s lithium champion, was the exception with a gain of 0.90%. It had touched its low a day earlier, which suggests bargain-hunters stepped in.
|Asset
|Level
|Change
|Lithium (LIT ETF)
|US$56.42
|-0.74%
|Albemarle
|US$87.67
|-0.56%
|SQM
|US$51.59
|+0.90%
Source: RT close, 2026-11-17. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.
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Latin America — Cross-Market Board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,816.64
|+0.31%
|+8.17%
|169,295.41
|—
|—
|—
|IPSA
|10,477.22
|-0.46%
|—
|10,525.26
|10,576
|10,414
|—
|IPC MEX
|71,365.93
|+0.23%
|+13.56%
|71,204.98
|—
|—
|—
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|—
|COLCAP
|2,452.46
|-0.02%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.77
|-0.24%
|+8.18%
|5.78
|5.78
|5.77
|—
|EUR/BRL
|6.34
|-0.19%
|+2.73%
|6.35
|6.35
|6.34
|—
|USD/MXN
|18.44
|+0.14%
|+0.08%
|18.42
|18.46
|18.40
|—
|USD/CLP
|992.33
|-0.72%
|+7.47%
|999.55
|999.28
|990.53
|—
|USD/COP
|3,304
|-0.42%
|-11.99%
|3,318
|3,304
|3,304
|—
|USD/PEN
|3.41
|+0.05%
|+1.52%
|3.41
|3.45
|3.41
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,552
|+0.14%
|+11.90%
|1,550
|1,552
|1,552
|—
|USD/UYU
|40.61
|+3.40%
|+3.45%
|39.27
|40.61
|40.26
|—
|USD/PYG
|6,212
|+3.22%
|-10.33%
|6,018
|6,212
|6,031
|—
|USD/BOB
|11.64
|+3.07%
|+72.14%
|11.29
|12.00
|11.64
|—
|USD/DOP
|60.27
|-0.05%
|-5.09%
|60.30
|60.42
|60.14
|—
|USD/CRC
|441.73
|+2.50%
|-9.63%
|430.94
|450.45
|441.73
|—
|USD/GTQ
|7.64
|+3.17%
|+1.99%
|7.41
|7.64
|7.64
|—
03 Why it moved
Cause one, and the heaviest: oversupply in China. Chinese trade data show prices have slid to about CNY 90,000 a tonne (about US$13,500), a 2026 low, while the restart of the Jianxiawo mine, a lithium mine in China’s Jiangxi province, is being watched as a further source of supply. It projects November Chinese output at 121,800 tonnes, up 3.5% on the month. Confidence: high.
Cause two: a nervous market. The S&P 500 fell 1.03%, and the VIX, which measures expected stock-market swings, rose 11.13%. The dollar index is up 1.34% in five sessions to 103.60, and the US 10-year Treasury yield stands at about 5.1%, up from about 4.8% in early November. Dearer dollars and higher borrowing costs hurt capital-hungry miners and battery makers. US data were mixed on Tuesday: October industrial production fell 0.4% against a 0.1% rise expected, although it rose 2.15% on the year, while capacity utilisation (the share of factory capacity in use) slipped to 76.4% from 76.8% (RT economic calendar). Confidence: medium.
04 The trend behind it
Albemarle is down 38.0% over 60 sessions, and SQM is down 37.3% over the same stretch. Both peaked on 16 April, and the lithium fund peaked on 11 May.
This is a continuation of a long decline, but the pace has quickened in November.
Our archive adds a counterweight. After 32 earlier falls of at least this size in the lithium fund, it was higher 20 sessions later in 25 of them, or 78%, with a median gain of 4.4% and a worst case of a further 14.9% drop. History is not a forecast.
05 What it means for Latin America
Chile and Argentina sit on brine deposits that supply much of the world’s battery lithium, and Bolivia holds large reserves it has yet to develop. Lower prices cut export income and make new projects harder to finance, while delaying Bolivia’s ambitions further.
SQM, the Chilean producer, is the region’s bellwether. It is 45.9% below its 12-month high of 95.31, and its shares are the quickest way for investors in New York to read the Chilean mood.
For importers of electric cars across the region, cheaper battery metals could eventually lower vehicle prices. That benefit comes slowly, since carmakers buy batteries months ahead.
06 The names to watch
Albemarle is the one to watch because it has fallen furthest, and its 12-month low is today’s close. A further decline would take it into a price range it has not visited in over a year.
SQM held above its 16 November low of 51.13. If it breaks below that line, the bounce will have failed.
07 What would end it
Support is the fresh lows themselves: the fund’s close of the day, SQM’s 51.13 and Albemarle’s close. Resistance for the fund is far above at the 12-month high of 91.62.
The next signals are Chinese spot prices around CNY 90,000 a tonne (about US$13,500), further Chinese output data in December, and the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, which will shape yields and the dollar. The honest answer is that the fall stops when Chinese buyers start restocking, and no reliable sign of that has appeared yet.
08 What to watch
- Chinese spot price: Does lithium carbonate hold near CNY 90,000 a tonne (about US$13,500) or break lower?
- Chinese output: Monthly production against the 121,800 tonnes projected for November.
- SQM support: A close below 51.13 would signal the bounce has failed.
- Dollar and yields: The Fed’s December meeting could move the dollar and the 5.1% Treasury yield.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$37.3 million traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 93.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 3.9%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on lithium miners, which need cheap capital.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LIT?
It is an exchange-traded fund holding lithium miners and battery-metal companies, so it tracks the industry’s shares rather than the price of lithium itself.
Why does China matter for lithium prices?
China refines most of the world’s lithium, so its spot price for lithium carbonate sets the global benchmark.
Does cheaper lithium help electric-car buyers?
Eventually, since batteries are a large part of a car’s cost, but carmakers buy months ahead, so savings arrive slowly.
Is this a good time to buy?
Our archive shows rebounds after similar falls in most cases, but some fell much further, so it is a gamble rather than a signal.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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