The Salar de Atacama at sunset, pictured in April 2009. The photo does not show any contract or audit decision. Photo: Francesco Mocellin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

CHILE · IODINE · MINING

Daniel Pizarro, commercial vice president for iodine at SQM (Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, a lithium and iodine producer), warned in an interview published on Monday 16 November 2026 that Chile could fall into the trap of talking a lot about copper. He said the country risks forgetting non-metallic mining beyond lithium.

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Pizarro also said global mining is becoming regional, as countries try to secure their own minerals. Chile makes about two thirds of the world’s iodine outside the United States, so the view matters for buyers in the US and elsewhere, as set out in our Chile news coverage.

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Key Facts What An SQM iodine executive says Chile talks too much about copper and neglects other mining.

Who Daniel Pizarro, SQM’s commercial vice president for iodine, spoke on 16 November 2026.

Scale Chile mined 23,000 tonnes of iodine in 2025, about two thirds of world output outside the US.

Claim SQM’s world iodine share is put above 30% and the market near US$3 billion (company estimates).

Next SQM’s third quarter results; we could not confirm the release date.

Iodine is a small mineral market in which Chile is the world leader. SQM’s iodine head wants the country’s mining debate to cover it.

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The Big Picture

Pizarro said that what is happening in the world is that mining is regionalising, and he tied the shift to the US–China trade war. He described a return to a pre-Berlin Wall scenario, that is, a world divided into blocs, and added that China also wants to be independent of its minerals, in his words.

The US Geological Survey (USGS), the US government’s mineral data agency, says Chile mined 23,000 tonnes of iodine in 2025 and Japan 9,000. In its February 2026 Mineral Commodity Summaries the USGS adds that Chile has reserves of 750,000 tonnes, and that China and Uzbekistan also produce iodine but do not report output.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Satellite image of lithium brine evaporation ponds on the Salar de Atacama in northern Chile, where SQM also produces lithium. File image. Photo: Coordenação-Geral de Observação da Terra/INPE, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Why It Matters

The USGS says 88% of US iodine imports from 2021 to 2024 came from Chile, and the 2025 import price averaged about US$68 per kilogram, roughly 10% more than in 2024. The USGS lists X-ray contrast media, pharmaceuticals and liquid crystal displays among the leading uses worldwide, so US buyers depend largely on Chilean supply.

SQM said on Wednesday 19 August 2026 that iodine posted a record sales price and record quarterly revenue in its first half results. In the interview SQM’s share is put at more than 30% and the world market at about US$3 billion, both company estimates we could not check independently; more is in our SQM company profile and Chile lithium price report.

What Is Not Known

The third quarter 2026 results were not available to us at the time of writing, so iodine revenue, volume and price for the latest quarter are not confirmed. We also could not confirm Pizarro’s market size estimate of about US$3 billion or SQM’s share of more than 30% outside his own statement.

No Chilean agency figure for iodine output in 2026 was confirmed either. Policy context sits in our reports on five new lithium tenders and lithium contracts at the audit office.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the SQM iodine executive say?

Daniel Pizarro said on 16 November 2026 that Chile risks talking too much about copper and forgetting non-metallic mining beyond lithium. He also said global mining is regionalising.

How much iodine does Chile produce?

The USGS estimates Chile mined 23,000 tonnes of iodine in 2025. That is about two thirds of world production outside the United States.

Sources: US Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, Iodine; SQM board and management page; SQM press release of Wednesday 19 August 2026 on first half results; interview with Daniel Pizarro, SQM, of 16 November 2026.

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

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