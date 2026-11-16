Chile’s most conservative pension option, known as Fund E, is still down 7.56% after inflation for January to October 2026, even after a strong October rebound. The Superintendencia de Pensiones, Chile’s pension regulator, reported those figures on 3 November 2026.

Fund E is the one Chile’s mandatory private pension system sells as its most conservative choice, for people close to retirement, and seven AFPs, the private pension fund managers, run it. The losses trace back to interest rate swaps, contracts that exchange interest payments, tied to US interest rates.

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Loss. Fund E is down 7.56% after inflation for January to October 2026, despite a 3.16% October gain.

Cause. Interest rate swaps, in effect bets that US rates would fall, lost value in 2026.

Regulator. Sanction proceedings against all seven AFPs began on 20 October 2026.

Next. The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, meets on 8 and 9 December 2026.

Chile’s October rebound left its most conservative pension funds in the red for 2026, while regulators weigh sanctions over the interest rate swaps behind the losses.

The Big Picture

The AFPs held large interest rate swaps with Chilean and foreign banks, tied to US interest rates. In effect, they bet that US rates would fall.

Derivatives were first authorised to hedge risk. Over roughly two years the AFPs built large positions in US rate swaps, and in 2026 a global bond sell-off pushed US yields up and the positions lost value.

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The Superintendencia opened sanction proceedings against all seven AFPs on 20 October 2026. The industry body, the Asociación de AFP, credits falling long term interest rates for the October rebound (3 November 2026).

The October rebound won back part of the 2026 loss but not all of it. No confirmed comparison with pension funds elsewhere in the region is available, so this article makes none.

For background, read our report on the US$7.7 billion swap loss and our report on the sanctions case against seven AFPs. Our Chile news page and report on the new pension investment rules carry more.

File photo, September 2024. Office towers in Santiago, Chile’s capital, with the Andes behind. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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October Returns by Fund

Fund E returned 3.16% in October after a loss of 4.92% in September, its worst month since October 2024, according to Superintendencia de Pensiones data reported on 3 November 2026. For January to October the fund is down 7.56%, compared with a loss of 10.39% at the end of September.

Fund D, the other conservative option, returned 1.76% in October after a loss of 4.19% in September, the same data show. It is down 4.73% for the year, against 6.38% at the end of September.

Riskier Funds A and B are up 8.29% and 5.22% for January to October, though both slipped slightly in October, the same data show. All these returns are real, meaning after inflation.

Swap Losses and Sanctions

Mark to market losses, meaning losses at current prices, on swaps with international banks fell to US$2.9 billion at the end of October from US$7.7 billion at the end of September, a fall of 62%, the Superintendencia said on Tuesday 10 November 2026. The government said losses on swaps with all banks fell to about US$7.0 billion on 20 October from about US$10.1 billion at the end of September.

Roberto Fuentes, research manager at the Asociación de AFP, said on 3 November 2026 that falling long term interest rates in the US and Chile drove the rebound. The US 10-year Treasury yield closed at 4.94% on 30 October and 5.15% on 13 November, according to US Treasury data.

The Superintendencia began sanction proceedings against all seven AFPs on 20 October 2026 over possible breaches of fiduciary duty, the duty to act in savers’ interest. The deadline for AFPs to bring derivatives positions within new regulatory limits expired on 4 November 2026.

Labour Minister Tomás Rau said on 3 November 2026: “we are not going to minimise the losses, it is everyone’s savings”. He added that an investigation and sanction process is under way.

Why It Matters

A Chilean pension depends on the balance on the day a saver retires, so a 7.56% loss in Fund E, per the Superintendencia data reported on 3 November 2026, hits those closest to that day hardest. For US readers the link is interest rates, because the swaps were bets on US rates.

Soledad Hormazábal, research director at the think tank Pivotes, said on 3 November 2026 that the recovery “does not change that Fund E, promoted as the most conservative alternative, was exposed to very high levels of risk”. She added that the swings in both losses and recovery reflect high volatility.

Alejandro Ferreiro, a former pensions superintendent, said on 3 November 2026 that the main problem is the lack of consensus on what Fund E is for and what safety means. He separated the volatility of the unit value from protecting the conversion of savings into a pension.

What to Watch

The US Federal Reserve, the US central bank, holds its policy meeting on 8 and 9 December 2026, according to its published calendar. The AFPs’ swaps lose value when US yields rise, so the climb from 4.94% to 5.15% since 30 October bears watching (US Treasury data).

The next monthly pension returns are the second checkpoint, and their release date is not confirmed. The October figures were reported on 3 November 2026.

What It Means for You

Savers close to retirement in Funds D and E are the most directly affected, since their balances fell this year and have only partly recovered, according to the Superintendencia data reported on 3 November 2026. No direct link for US investors is confirmed, and the only confirmed US connection is through interest rates.

What Is Not Known

No official count of retirement age savers who hold Fund D or E is confirmed, and the outcome and timing of the sanction proceedings are not confirmed either. The release date of the November returns is also not confirmed.

It is not clear how much of the fall in swap losses came from interest rates and how much from AFPs unwinding positions. The date of the sanction decisions is also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fund E in Chile’s pension system?

Fund E is the most conservative of five funds, designed for people close to retirement or already retired. It is run by the AFPs, the private pension fund managers.

How much has Fund E lost this year?

Fund E is down 7.56% after inflation for January to October 2026, according to Superintendencia de Pensiones data reported on 3 November 2026. It gained 3.16% in October after losing 4.92% in September.

What caused the losses?

The AFPs held interest rate swaps that in effect bet US rates would fall. A global bond sell-off in 2026 pushed US yields up and the positions lost value.

What is the regulator doing?

The Superintendencia began sanction proceedings against all seven AFPs on 20 October 2026 over possible breaches of fiduciary duty. Labour Minister Tomás Rau said on 3 November 2026 that an investigation is under way.

Sources Superintendencia de Pensiones (Chile’s pension regulator), fund returns to October as reported 3 November 2026, and swap figures published 10 November 2026 · Asociación de AFP (industry body), statement by research manager Roberto Fuentes, 3 November 2026 · Chile’s Labour Ministry, remarks by Minister Tomás Rau, 3 November 2026 · US Federal Reserve, FOMC meeting calendar · US Treasury, daily par yield curve rates, 10-year, 30 October and 13 November 2026