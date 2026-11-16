Politics: Chile

Chile’s President José Antonio Kast has 72% disapproval and 18% approval in the latest Criteria poll, published on Sunday 15 November 2026 after the truckers’ strike. Criteria, a Chilean polling firm, calls 18% the lowest approval of his term.

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Key Facts —Criteria poll. Criteria, a Chilean polling firm, has Kast at 18% approval (down six points) and 72% disapproval (up five). —Cadem poll. Cadem, another Chilean polling firm, also published on 15 November: 27% approval and 69% disapproval. —Strike. In Criteria’s poll, 80% agree with the truckers’ mobilisation and 88% call their demands justified. —Deal. Diesel falls 142 pesos (about US$0.14) a litre, and fuel rises are frozen until 31 March 2027. —Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Two polls published on the same Sunday put Kast at 18% and 27% approval, and both moved against him. Most Chileans sided with the truckers, yet few praise how the government handled the strike.

What the Criteria Poll Found

Criteria’s latest survey, Agenda Criteria, puts approval of Kast at 18%, down six points, and disapproval at 72%, up five points. Another 10% say they do not know, up one point, according to Criteria’s results page of 15 November 2026.

Chile’s National Congress building in Valparaíso, seen from the city centre. Library photo. Photo by Carlos Figueroa Rojas, 3 September 2023, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why Two Polls Show Different Levels

Plaza Pública, Cadem’s weekly survey, published on Sunday 15 November 2026, put approval of Kast at 27% and disapproval at 69%. Cadem completed 1,001 interviews and reported approval down two points and disapproval up one point from the week before.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Each firm builds its own sample and question wording, which helps explain a nine-point gap on approval. Both polls moved against Kast, and each is a snapshot of opinion rather than a count of all voters.

What Chileans Said About the Strike

In Criteria’s poll, 80% agree with the truckers’ mobilisation, 15% disagree and 5% have no clear view. Another 88% say the truckers’ demands are somewhat or very justified.

Cadem found that 64% agreed with truckers blocking highways to press the government, and 43% said the government handled the strike badly, 31% so-so and 24% well. Its poll also found 49% saying the strike hurt the normal running of the country a lot or quite a lot.

The Deal Behind the Strike

The government announced its agreement with the truckers on Thursday 12 November, as our report on the diesel deal explains. It cuts diesel by 142 pesos a litre (about US$0.14, at about 995 pesos per US dollar, the 13 November close) and freezes new fuel rises until 31 March 2027.

In Cadem’s poll, 66% backed the diesel cut. Another 64% backed raising the refund of road tolls paid by intercity bus operators from 35% to 70%, as our report on the cost debate explains.

Why It Matters

A president at 18% approval in Criteria’s poll has less room to push contested laws through Congress, and the fuel measures still need approval from Congress. Cadem’s poll of 15 November found 66% support for the diesel cut, so the measures are popular even though only 24% say the government handled the strike well, a gap that our earlier analysis of Kast’s disapproval traces.

What It Means for You

For investors and businesses abroad, the ratings gauge how much political capital Chile’s conservative government has left for spending and fuel policy. In a country where diesel prices ripple through trucking and mining supply chains, the deal will be tested against a budget and a public that is far from convinced.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet clear that the deal ends all blockades, as some smaller groups of independent truckers said they would keep protesting after it. Whether the slide in approval lasts will only show in the coming readings.

What to Watch

Senate President Paulina Núñez has said she wants the bill that puts the deal into law passed by Tuesday 17 November, but no vote date is confirmed. Cadem publishes its poll on Sundays, so its next reading is expected on Sunday 22 November, a date Cadem has not confirmed.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kast’s approval rating in Chile?

Criteria, a Chilean polling firm, put it at 18% on 15 November 2026, with 72% disapproving. Cadem, another firm, put it at 27% approval and 69% disapproval in a poll published on 15 November.

Why do the two polls differ?

Criteria and Cadem are separate firms with their own samples and question wording. Both showed approval falling against Kast during the strike.

Did Chileans support the truckers’ strike?

In Criteria’s poll, 80% agreed with the truckers’ mobilisation and 88% called their demands justified. In Cadem’s poll, 64% agreed with truckers blocking highways.

What did the government agree to?

It agreed to cut diesel by 142 pesos (about US$0.14) a litre and to freeze new fuel rises until 31 March 2027. Cadem found that 66% of respondents backed the diesel cut.

Sources Criteria, Agenda Criteria, 15 November 2026 · Cadem, Plaza Pública, 15 November 2026 · Government of Chile statements on the truckers’ agreement, 12 November 2026 · Chilean peso rate, 13 November 2026 close